Newville, PA

Gerald Allen Bitner obituary 1961~2023

Gerald Allen Bitner, 61, of Newville passed away Monday February 6, 2023 in his home. He was born May 5, 1961 in Carlisle a son of Ray C. and Lena J. Wilson Bitner. Gerald had worked at the feed mill in Mt. Holly Springs, Carlisle Cement, and the Ribbon Mill in Newville. Gerald was a member of the Minnequa Social Club in Shippensburg.
NEWVILLE, PA
John Archie Cool obituary 1932~2023

John Archie Cool, age 90, of Biglerville, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was born June 12, 1932 in Gettysburg to the late John F. and Grace I. (Herring) Cool. He was employed in maintenance for the former Fantasyland Amusement Park and Granite Hill...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Patricia Rose Snodderly obituary 1933~2023

Mrs. Patricia Rose Snodderly (Jones), 89, a resident of Hagerstown Healthcare Center and formerly of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the nursing home. Born October 5, 1933 in Hagerstown, she was the daughter of the late David F. Jones, Sr. and Louise R. (Boward) Jones. Mrs....
WAYNESBORO, PA
Shirley A Kuhn obituary 1939~2023

Shirley A Kuhn, 83, The Brethren Home Community, formerly of Gettysburg, PA passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the Brethren Home. She was born March 9, 1939 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Cletus and Oneida Foulk Sanders. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Donald Kuhn.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gloria Jean Musick obituary 1943~2023

Gloria Jean Musick, 80, of Scotland, PA, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at WellSpan York Hospital. Born January 1, 1943 in Harrisburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Marlin Hostettler and Verna Shaeffer Foltz. Early in her life, Gloria worked as a Registered Nurse. She spent...
SCOTLAND, PA
Joanne Palozzi Byrnes obituary 1943~2023

Joanne Palozzi Byrnes, 79, passed away, Thursday, February 9, 2023 in The Village of Luther Ridge, Chambersburg, PA. Born March 14, 1943 in Rochester, NY she was the daughter of the late Michael F. and Jennie M. Palozzi. Joanne graduated from Nazareth Academy, Rochester in June of 1961. After graduation...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
James Kinback obituary 1965~2023

James “Jimmy K” “Uncle Mim” Kinback, age 57, of Greencastle, PA, passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Born February 12, 1965, in Altoona, PA, he was the son of Regis J. and Joan Guzic Kinback. Jim was a 1983 graduate of...
GREENCASTLE, PA
James Miracle obituary 1959~2023

James Miracle passed away on February 1st at Lancaster General Hospital after a long illness. He is preceded in death by his mother Charla Miracle. James was a Navy Veteran and worked as a Machinist. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with family and friends. He is survived...
LANCASTER, PA
Joanne M Hinkle obituary 1947~2023

Joanne M Hinkle, age 75 of York Springs, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at her home. She was born Friday, August 29, 1947 in Hanover, the daughter of the late Stuart B. and Mildred (Starner) Hoffman. Joanne graduated from Bermudian Springs High School in 1965. She was formerly employed...
YORK SPRINGS, PA
Dawn M Gettins obituary 1968~2023

Miss Dawn M Gettins, 55, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Doey’s House, Hagerstown, MD. Born February 8, 1968 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of Cynthia J. (Miller) Gettins of Waynesboro and the late Rev. William F. Gettins. In addition to Waynesboro, Dawn lived...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Roger Lee Jones obituary 1971~2023

Roger Lee Jones, 51, of Chambersburg, PA passed away February 2, 2023. He was born on February 17, 1971, in Chambersburg, PA to the late Richard and Janet (Timmons) Jones. Roger enjoyed fishing, traveling and sports, especially NASCAR and football. He was a life member of The Sons of the American Legion, Post 612. He was a loving brother and uncle.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Tracy Smith obituary 1969~2023

Ms. Tracy Smith, 53, of Chambersburg, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 2, 1969, at Chambersburg Hospital, she was the daughter of the Dorothy Mae Mills Smith of Chambersburg, and of the late Allen Clarence Smith. She was a 1988 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Dale R Kinley obituary 1945~2023

Mr. Dale R Kinley, 77, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 28, 1945 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Constance W. “Connie” (Miley) Kinley. Dale graduated from Waynesboro...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
