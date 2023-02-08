Read full article on original website
Gerald Allen Bitner obituary 1961~2023
Gerald Allen Bitner, 61, of Newville passed away Monday February 6, 2023 in his home. He was born May 5, 1961 in Carlisle a son of Ray C. and Lena J. Wilson Bitner. Gerald had worked at the feed mill in Mt. Holly Springs, Carlisle Cement, and the Ribbon Mill in Newville. Gerald was a member of the Minnequa Social Club in Shippensburg.
John Archie Cool obituary 1932~2023
John Archie Cool, age 90, of Biglerville, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was born June 12, 1932 in Gettysburg to the late John F. and Grace I. (Herring) Cool. He was employed in maintenance for the former Fantasyland Amusement Park and Granite Hill...
Patricia Rose Snodderly obituary 1933~2023
Mrs. Patricia Rose Snodderly (Jones), 89, a resident of Hagerstown Healthcare Center and formerly of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the nursing home. Born October 5, 1933 in Hagerstown, she was the daughter of the late David F. Jones, Sr. and Louise R. (Boward) Jones. Mrs....
Shirley A Kuhn obituary 1939~2023
Shirley A Kuhn, 83, The Brethren Home Community, formerly of Gettysburg, PA passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the Brethren Home. She was born March 9, 1939 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Cletus and Oneida Foulk Sanders. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Donald Kuhn.
Gloria Jean Musick obituary 1943~2023
Gloria Jean Musick, 80, of Scotland, PA, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at WellSpan York Hospital. Born January 1, 1943 in Harrisburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Marlin Hostettler and Verna Shaeffer Foltz. Early in her life, Gloria worked as a Registered Nurse. She spent...
Thomas “Tom” Edward Dunn 1950~2023
Thomas “Tom” Edward Dunn, 72, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Born Monday, February 27, 1950 in Lewistown, PA., Tom was the son of the late Robert Dunn and Elsie Graham. Tom was a lifelong proud United States Marine and served bravely...
Joanne Palozzi Byrnes obituary 1943~2023
Joanne Palozzi Byrnes, 79, passed away, Thursday, February 9, 2023 in The Village of Luther Ridge, Chambersburg, PA. Born March 14, 1943 in Rochester, NY she was the daughter of the late Michael F. and Jennie M. Palozzi. Joanne graduated from Nazareth Academy, Rochester in June of 1961. After graduation...
Richard C Sterner obituary 1932~2023
Richard C Sterner, age 90, of Chambersburg, PA passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Chambers Point Health Care Center. Born in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Burtis and Anna Viola Staub Sterner. Mr. Sterner was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked as a machinist,...
James Kinback obituary 1965~2023
James “Jimmy K” “Uncle Mim” Kinback, age 57, of Greencastle, PA, passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Born February 12, 1965, in Altoona, PA, he was the son of Regis J. and Joan Guzic Kinback. Jim was a 1983 graduate of...
James Miracle obituary 1959~2023
James Miracle passed away on February 1st at Lancaster General Hospital after a long illness. He is preceded in death by his mother Charla Miracle. James was a Navy Veteran and worked as a Machinist. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with family and friends. He is survived...
Joanne M Hinkle obituary 1947~2023
Joanne M Hinkle, age 75 of York Springs, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at her home. She was born Friday, August 29, 1947 in Hanover, the daughter of the late Stuart B. and Mildred (Starner) Hoffman. Joanne graduated from Bermudian Springs High School in 1965. She was formerly employed...
David “Davey” C Byers obituary 1956~2023
David “Davey” C Byers, age 66 of Gardners, passed away February 3, 2023 at home. He was born September 16, 1956 in Chambersburg to the late Stanley and Brenda (Gibbs) Byers. Davey was a US Navy veteran and worked as an electrician at Letterkenny Army Dept and Mechanicsburg...
Lawrence E “Butch” Rhinehart 1955~2023
Lawrence E “Butch” Rhinehart, Sr., 67, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, February 6, 2023 at his home. He was born on April 24, 1955 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Lawrence Lynn and Mary Jane (Johnson) Rhinehart. Butch worked in food service for Shippensburg...
Gary W “Jock” Benner obituary 1946~2023
Gary W “Jock” Benner, 76, of Fannettsburg, PA, formerly of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Feb. 8, 2023, in Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA. He is survived by his beloved wife of 16 years, Ruth A. (Olson) Benner. Born Sept. 10, 1946 in Hagerstown, he was a son of...
Dawn M Gettins obituary 1968~2023
Miss Dawn M Gettins, 55, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Doey’s House, Hagerstown, MD. Born February 8, 1968 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of Cynthia J. (Miller) Gettins of Waynesboro and the late Rev. William F. Gettins. In addition to Waynesboro, Dawn lived...
Richard Eugene “Rich” Cowan 1953~2023
Richard Eugene “Rich” Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday,. February 6, 2023. Born December 3, 1953 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Wesley E. “Gene” and Violet Price Cowan. Rich was a 1971 graduate of Fannett-Metal High School. He was employed...
Roger Lee Jones obituary 1971~2023
Roger Lee Jones, 51, of Chambersburg, PA passed away February 2, 2023. He was born on February 17, 1971, in Chambersburg, PA to the late Richard and Janet (Timmons) Jones. Roger enjoyed fishing, traveling and sports, especially NASCAR and football. He was a life member of The Sons of the American Legion, Post 612. He was a loving brother and uncle.
William James “Jim” Butler 1964~2023
Mr. William James “Jim” Butler, II, 58, of South Mountain, PA passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in his home. Born December 7, 1964 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Carrie M. (Butler) Kauffman. Jim was currently working at the Washington Township Transfer...
Tracy Smith obituary 1969~2023
Ms. Tracy Smith, 53, of Chambersburg, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 2, 1969, at Chambersburg Hospital, she was the daughter of the Dorothy Mae Mills Smith of Chambersburg, and of the late Allen Clarence Smith. She was a 1988 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior...
Dale R Kinley obituary 1945~2023
Mr. Dale R Kinley, 77, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 28, 1945 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Constance W. “Connie” (Miley) Kinley. Dale graduated from Waynesboro...
