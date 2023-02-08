Gerald Allen Bitner, 61, of Newville passed away Monday February 6, 2023 in his home. He was born May 5, 1961 in Carlisle a son of Ray C. and Lena J. Wilson Bitner. Gerald had worked at the feed mill in Mt. Holly Springs, Carlisle Cement, and the Ribbon Mill in Newville. Gerald was a member of the Minnequa Social Club in Shippensburg.

NEWVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO