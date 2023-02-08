Stick a fork in ‘em; they’re done. That’s the Virginia Tech Hokies after an embarrassing 82-76 loss to the Boston College Eagles on Wednesday night in Blacksburg. The Hokies fall to 14-10 on the season, with a 4-9 mark in ACC play. Outside of another miracle run to the ACC Tournament championship, this team isn’t going to the NCAA Tournament.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO