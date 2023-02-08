ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech softball: Hokies off to a 4-0 start

It’s that time of the year. It’s time for Virginia Tech baseball and softball to return to the pristine grounds of English Field and Tech Softball Park. Expectations are high for Virginia Tech’s softball team after back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Super Regional. Early indications are it will be another great season for the Hokies.
BLACKSBURG, VA
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies drop an ugly one to Boston College

Stick a fork in ‘em; they’re done. That’s the Virginia Tech Hokies after an embarrassing 82-76 loss to the Boston College Eagles on Wednesday night in Blacksburg. The Hokies fall to 14-10 on the season, with a 4-9 mark in ACC play. Outside of another miracle run to the ACC Tournament championship, this team isn’t going to the NCAA Tournament.
BLACKSBURG, VA

