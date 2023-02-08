SBLive Indiana high school boys basketball Power 25 rankings (Feb. 7): No. 2 Penn has won 11 straight games
The Top 10 remains unchanged, but there's movement elsewhere as Indianapolis North Central and Fishers join the rankings this week.
SBLIVE INDIANA POWER 25 BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
Here's a look at the SBLive Power 25 boys basketball rankings (with records through Feb. 5):
1. Ben Davis (22-0)
Last week: 1
The Giants end a nine-day layoff when they host Covenant Christian on Tuesday. They're home to No. 10 Lawrence North on Friday.
2. Penn (17-1)
Last week: 2
The Kingsmen beat John Glenn 88-44 for their 11th straight win.
3. Carmel (12-6)
Last week: 3
The Greyhounds beat No. 10 Lawrence North 62-59.
4. Brownsburg (17-2)
Last week: 4
The Bulldogs won 49-46 at No. 8 Indianapolis Attucks.
5. Center Grove (17-1)
Last week: 5
The Trojans' winning streak is at eight games after a 58-48 victory against Floyd Central. They host No. 19 Zionsville on Tuesday.
6. Hammond Central (18-1)
Last week: 6
The Wolves beat Illinois No 17 Proviso East 77-69 for their 10th straight win. They host No. 17 Chesterton on Saturday.
7. Kokomo (15-4)
Last week: 7
The Wildkats have won eight in a row after beating Indianapolis Tech 59-46.
8. Indianapolis Attucks (12-7)
Last week: 8
The Tigers lost 49-46 to No. 4 Brownsburg and beat Irvington Prep 87-35.
9. Cathedral (13-4)
Last week: 9
The Irish fell 60-56 to Illinois No. 5 Joliet West in O'Fallon, Ill.
10. Lawrence North (14-4)
Last week: 10
The Wildcats lost 62-59 to No. 3 Carmel and beat Fort Wayne North 83-61. They are at No. 1 Ben Davis on Friday.
11. New Palestine (16-1)
Last week: 11
The Dragons beat Perry Meridian 45-34.
12. NorthWood (15-2)
Last week: 12
The Panthers have won seven straight after beating Concord 54-42.
13. Norwell (16-2)
Last week: 13
The Knights pushed their winning streak to nine games by beating Columbia City 73-43.
14. Anderson (15-3)
Last week: 15
The Indians are 11-0 after a 4-3 start. Their most recent win was 68-54 at Richmond.
15. Mishawaka Marian (17-2)
Last week: 17
The Knights beat Bremen 68-26 for their third straight win.
16. Munster (16-2)
Last week: 18
The Mustangs' winning streak is at nine games after a 63-34 romp past Griffith.
17. Chesterton (14-4)
Last week: 19
The Trojans got past Michigan City 59-57 and beat Warsaw 71-56 to extend their winning streak to nine games. Interesting tests coming up against 12-6 Portage on Friday and at No. 6 Hammond Central on Saturday.
18. Jennings County (16-1)
Last week: 20
The Panthers have won five in a row after beating New Albany 74-61.
19. Zionsville (11-6)
Last week: 22
The Eagles beat Avon 68-56. They are at No. 5 Center Grove on Tuesday.
20. Pike (11-6)
Last week: 23
The Red Devils defeated Decatur Central 77-66.
21. Southport (13-6)
Last week: 14
The Cardinals had a four-game winning streak snapped with a 67-60 loss at Decatur Central.
22. Noblesville (13-5)
Last week: 24
The Millers beat Mount Vernon (Fortville) 58-51.
23. Greenfield-Central (17-1)
Last week: 25
The Cougars have won 14 in a row after beating Delta 56-43 and Greenwood 55-39.
24. Indianapolis North Central (11-7)
Last week: NR
The Panthers beat Lawrence Central 81-45 and Guerin Catholic 62-54 last week to push their winning streak to five games.
25. Fishers (11-8)
Last week: NR
The Tigers beat Westfield 45-35 last week for their fourth straight win. They host No. 14 Anderson on Tuesday.
