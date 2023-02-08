ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

SBLive Indiana high school boys basketball Power 25 rankings (Feb. 7): No. 2 Penn has won 11 straight games

By Mike Clark
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

The Top 10 remains unchanged, but there's movement elsewhere as Indianapolis North Central and Fishers join the rankings this week.

SBLIVE INDIANA POWER 25 BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

• PREVIOUS RANKINGS: DEC. 20 | DEC. 27 | JAN. 3 | JAN. 11 | JAN. 17 | JAN. 25 | JAN. 31

Here's a look at the SBLive Power 25 boys basketball rankings (with records through Feb. 5):

1. Ben Davis (22-0)

Last week: 1

The Giants end a nine-day layoff when they host Covenant Christian on Tuesday. They're home to No. 10 Lawrence North on Friday.

2. Penn (17-1)

Last week: 2

The Kingsmen beat John Glenn 88-44 for their 11th straight win.

3. Carmel (12-6)

Last week: 3

The Greyhounds beat No. 10 Lawrence North 62-59.

4. Brownsburg (17-2)

Last week: 4

The Bulldogs won 49-46 at No. 8 Indianapolis Attucks.

5. Center Grove (17-1)

Last week: 5

The Trojans' winning streak is at eight games after a 58-48 victory against Floyd Central. They host No. 19 Zionsville on Tuesday.

6. Hammond Central (18-1)

Last week: 6

The Wolves beat Illinois No 17 Proviso East 77-69 for their 10th straight win. They host No. 17 Chesterton on Saturday.

7. Kokomo (15-4)

Last week: 7

The Wildkats have won eight in a row after beating Indianapolis Tech 59-46.

8. Indianapolis Attucks (12-7)

Last week: 8

The Tigers lost 49-46 to No. 4 Brownsburg and beat Irvington Prep 87-35.

9. Cathedral (13-4)

Last week: 9

The Irish fell 60-56 to Illinois No. 5 Joliet West in O'Fallon, Ill.

10. Lawrence North (14-4)

Last week: 10

The Wildcats lost 62-59 to No. 3 Carmel and beat Fort Wayne North 83-61. They are at No. 1 Ben Davis on Friday.

11. New Palestine (16-1)

Last week: 11

The Dragons beat Perry Meridian 45-34.

12. NorthWood (15-2)

Last week: 12

The Panthers have won seven straight after beating Concord 54-42.

13. Norwell (16-2)

Last week: 13

The Knights pushed their winning streak to nine games by beating Columbia City 73-43.

14. Anderson (15-3)

Last week: 15

The Indians are 11-0 after a 4-3 start. Their most recent win was 68-54 at Richmond.

15. Mishawaka Marian (17-2)

Last week: 17

The Knights beat Bremen 68-26 for their third straight win.

16. Munster (16-2)

Last week: 18

The Mustangs' winning streak is at nine games after a 63-34 romp past Griffith.

17. Chesterton (14-4)

Last week: 19

The Trojans got past Michigan City 59-57 and beat Warsaw 71-56 to extend their winning streak to nine games. Interesting tests coming up against 12-6 Portage on Friday and at No. 6 Hammond Central on Saturday.

18. Jennings County (16-1)

Last week: 20

The Panthers have won five in a row after beating New Albany 74-61.

19. Zionsville (11-6)

Last week: 22

The Eagles beat Avon 68-56. They are at No. 5 Center Grove on Tuesday.

20. Pike (11-6)

Last week: 23

The Red Devils defeated Decatur Central 77-66.

21. Southport (13-6)

Last week: 14

The Cardinals had a four-game winning streak snapped with a 67-60 loss at Decatur Central.

22. Noblesville (13-5)

Last week: 24

The Millers beat Mount Vernon (Fortville) 58-51.

23. Greenfield-Central (17-1)

Last week: 25

The Cougars have won 14 in a row after beating Delta 56-43 and Greenwood 55-39.

24. Indianapolis North Central (11-7)

Last week: NR

The Panthers beat Lawrence Central 81-45 and Guerin Catholic 62-54 last week to push their winning streak to five games.

25. Fishers (11-8)

Last week: NR

The Tigers beat Westfield 45-35 last week for their fourth straight win. They host No. 14 Anderson on Tuesday.

