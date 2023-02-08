PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The base of the future, is one step closer to becoming the base of the present. A historic top-off ceremony was held at Tyndall Air Force Base Thursday, celebrating the placement of the final steel beam in the structure of the new lodging facility. It’s a major milestone for the project, which has been a long time coming after the destruction of Hurricane Michael.

