PCB city officials temporarily waiving annex fee for property owners
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach city officials are hoping to encourage property owners within unincorporated Bay County to annex themselves into the city limits. City officials have decided to waive the up to $2900 fee for property owners. The council said the “enclaves” or pockets of unincorporated bay county cause problems […]
Port Panama City continues working on the dome
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Port Panama City is continuing to work on its expansion project, which includes what many would call a large white sphere or as they call it, the Port’s dome. At Thursday’s Port Panama City meeting an engineer from the project talked to the board about updates with the dome and […]
Three Bay County locations offering free tax services
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The tax deadline will be here before you know it and there are plenty of places to get your taxes done for free. The AARP Tax-Aide Foundation is offering free tax services in three Bay County locations. Monday and Saturday volunteers will be at the Panama City Beach Library. Wednesdays […]
WJHG-TV
Rescue mission cuts back on service due to staffing shortages, lack of funding
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City’s Rescue Mission stopped serving nightly community meals on February 9th, 2023 and have switched to bagged meals due to lack of funding. President and CEO of the Rescue Mission, Stephen Fett, said he needs about $30,000 a month to hire staff and...
Bay High students respond to Wednesday’s lockdown
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A number of schools across the Panhandle received quite a scare Wednesday. High schools in Bay, Jackson, and Escambia Counties went into lockdown after a 911 caller reported a school shooting. After further investigation, officials deemed all calls to be part of what officials call a “swatting” incident, where someone […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach May Amend Ward Boundaries For Growth
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach city council members had a second reading to amend ward boundaries so close to the same number of people are in each ward at their meeting Thursday. “Because sometimes one district will get lopsided more growth will happen on the east...
Brenda Lewis-Williams is running for Panama City mayor
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time Panama City educator has thrown her hat in the ring for mayor of Panama City. Brenda Lewis-Williams taught at public schools, private Christian schools, and even the Bay Correctional Facility. She has lived in Panama City for 34 years and said she loves the small-town feel. She said […]
WJHG-TV
"We Are Suffering": Panama City Native Asks for Earthquake Donations
NC7's Victoria Scott visited a local bakery shop in Lynn Haven this morning, telling us this holiday won't make you "love" what egg-flation is doing to its prices. It's not a done deal yet, but the first collegiate school in Bay County could be opening in August of this year.
WJHG-TV
Kidcam Visits North Bay Haven Charter Academy
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chris Smith was invited to speak to the Kindergarteners on Friday at North Bay Haven Charter School. Chris talked about sun safety, tornadoes, air pressure, clouds, and much more on Friday. Check out the videos of the kids that aired on NewsChannel7 at 5/6.
WSFA
Warrants for multiple central Alabama suspects issued in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Panama City Beach police are looking for several people from the WSFA 12 News viewing area in connection to spring break crimes last year. A list of spring break laws goes into effect for the city during the month of March. This includes no alcohol on the beaches, no loud music, and no pop-up parties. Underage drinking and traffic disruptions are also prohibited.
WJHG-TV
Ceremony for major milestone at Tyndall lodging facility
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The base of the future, is one step closer to becoming the base of the present. A historic top-off ceremony was held at Tyndall Air Force Base Thursday, celebrating the placement of the final steel beam in the structure of the new lodging facility. It’s a major milestone for the project, which has been a long time coming after the destruction of Hurricane Michael.
getthecoast.com
BROOKS BRIDGE: Low-profile barrier wall to be placed on Highway 98 median, causing minor lane reduction
Drivers will experience intermittent U.S. 98 east and westbound lane closures between Perry Avenue and the Brooks Bridge approach in Fort Walton Beach beginning Monday, February 13 through Thursday, February 16, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. These closures are required to place low-profile barrier wall in the U.S. 98...
WJHG-TV
Front Beach Road sidewalk project costs more than expected
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pedestrian safety is top of mind for many as Spring Break is fast approaching. That’s why Bay County leaders partnered up with the Florida Department of Transportation to build sidewalks along Front Beach Road. Phase I is between Twin Lakes Drive to East...
WJHG-TV
Bay County Officials warn of scammers
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County officials have issued a scam alert following new and improved scam techniques. Bay County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Ruth Corley says scammers are getting more sophisticated. “Before we would get a lot of reports about scammers calling or sending an email...
Panama City Beach woman sentenced for trafficking drugs
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County jury took just 19 minutes to convict a Panama City Beach woman of fentanyl and heroin trafficking. 55-year-old Stephanie Anne Hoskins was selling people heroin mixed with fentanyl, without their knowledge. Drug dealers often cut heroin with other substances to make more money. But, fentanyl is far […]
WJHG-TV
Prepared, not paranoid: Law enforcement work together to prepare for spring break
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local law enforcement is describing the behavior they saw over spring break last year in Panama City Beach as “absolutely ridiculous”. With March just a few weeks away, Panama City Beach Police held a joint press conference Wednesday to remind spring breakers...
WJHG-TV
Walton County School Resource officer arrested
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy has been terminated and arrested for charges alleging inappropriate conduct with a 14-year-old student. In a news release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on January 31st, the Sheriff’s Office immediately removed Artie Rodriguez, 52, from...
getthecoast.com
40 new homes coming to Bluewater Bay with ‘Addie’s Place’ approval
On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners reviewed and approved the final plat for Addie’s Place, a proposed 40-lot single-family detached residential subdivision inside Bluewater Bay in Niceville. The development, being constructed by Randy Wise Homes, Inc., received the Bluewater Bay Notice of Proposed Change...
WJHG-TV
Georgia man sentenced to death in Bay County court for the second time
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl in Panama City was sentenced to death for a second time Thursday. Matthew Caylor, 47, who was a registered sex offender, raped and strangled Melinda Hinson at the Valu-Loge Motel more than 14 years ago. A maid found Hinson’s body underneath the bed two days later.
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa School District set to purchase 80 acres in Crestview for new school, plans for Destin, Niceville
On Monday, January 23, 2023, the Okaloosa County School Board held a workshop where they discussed the proposed purchase of 80 acres in Crestview, Florida. The land, located on the Western Crestview bypass, is being considered as the potential site for a new K-8 school. This property is West of...
