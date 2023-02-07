Archaeologists Have Discovered A Mummy Wrapped In Gold – Here’s What It Tells Us About Ancient Egyptian Beliefs

Archaeologists appear to have discovered the oldest mummy to ever been found in Egypt in a tomb in Saqqara, near the Step Pyramid of Djoser. It is also the "most complete" mummy ever discovered in Egypt. It is estimated to be around 4,300 years old. According to The Collector, the mummy has been identified as Djed Sepsh, a significant middle-aged guy at the time. All the information was confirmed by Zahi Hawass. He's Egypt's former minister of antiquities. Archaeologists uncovered many more ancient tombs in the same place where they found the mummy. After opening the tomb, archaeologists witnessed that the mummy was layered in gold and had a bracelet on his chest.

6 DAYS AGO