Homelessness in Los Angeles has become more visible over time. Homelessness was always a well-known issue, but you couldn’t see how bad it was. Often, when you can’t see or experience an issue, you don’t connect with it or care. This is due to the news or the government choosing to ignore the issue and not show it to the public in its entirety. They only give you numbers or show you pictures but never tell you how they’re going to fix the problem.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO