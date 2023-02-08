According to a statement from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan.1, 2022, AB 481 became law, adding Government Code sections 7070 et. seq. This law mandates the establishment of an ordinance requiring law enforcement agencies to develop a policy, provide a list of equipment and obtain approval of their governing body prior to requesting, seeking, or using “military equipment” either permanently or temporarily. It also requires the law enforcement agency to conduct a public meeting where members of the public have an opportunity to review the policy, learn about the equipment and ask questions about the equipment and/or it’s use.

2 DAYS AGO