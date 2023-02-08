Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Wildflower Café: Plumas County welcomes new dining destination
Spend any length of time talking to locals about dining and you’ll get an earful of what people think they want up in the Lost Sierra. Many ideas of course aren’t that sustainable: 24 hour Thai food for example or national chains. When a restaurant closes down in Plumas County everyone mourns the loss of one more choice of where to eat when not at home.
susanvillestuff.com
Kenneth “Mike” Green – January 10, 2023
Kenneth “Mike” Green, 78, of Susanville, CA, passed away January 10, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Oregon. He was surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. Mike was born in Reno, NV, September 2, 1944. He grew up in Susanville raised by his grandparents, Buck and Lula Shuman. He graduated Lassen High School in 1963 and remained close with his high school buddies, often meeting up to hunt, fish, and throw one back with his lifelong friends.
Lassen County News
Citizen’s tip leads to alleged burglar’s arrest
An alleged serial burglar is in custody thanks to a citizen’s tip to the Susanville Police Department. According to a statement from the SPD, officers were dispatched to the Lassen National Forest Service Yard located at Fifth Street and Grand Avenue on a report of a suspicious person walking inside the gated area about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
Lassen County News
LCSO hosts public meeting to discuss Military Equipment Use Policy
According to a statement from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan.1, 2022, AB 481 became law, adding Government Code sections 7070 et. seq. This law mandates the establishment of an ordinance requiring law enforcement agencies to develop a policy, provide a list of equipment and obtain approval of their governing body prior to requesting, seeking, or using “military equipment” either permanently or temporarily. It also requires the law enforcement agency to conduct a public meeting where members of the public have an opportunity to review the policy, learn about the equipment and ask questions about the equipment and/or it’s use.
Lassen County News
Lien Sale Feb. 21
Notice of lien sale to be held on the 21st day of February 2023 at 10:00 A.M. The Lien Sale will be conducted pursuant to “California Self Storage Facility Act” 21700 thru 21716.The sale will be conducted at Bunyan Road Security Storage, 1655 Paul Bunyan Rd, Susanville, California 96130. The items to be sold are generally described as follows: Household Goods.
Lassen County News
LCSO traffic stop leads to arrest
A Janesville woman was cited and a Susanville man arrested following a traffic stop in Susanville just after midnight Tuesday, Feb. 7. According to a statement from the LCSO, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the city limits of Susanville for vehicle code violations. Deputies identified Brianna...
Lassen County News
Highway 70 remains closed
Highway 70 remains closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap (west of Pulga) and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) in Butte and Plumas counties due to slides at two locations between Belden and Twain (just east of Belden, approximate post mile 15.2 and west of Rush Creek Road, approximate post mile 22.7).
2news.com
Reno Man whose criminal charges date back to 1980s sentenced to 28 years
The Washoe County District Attorney's office is announcing that a Reno man has been sentenced in two separate prosecutions for multiple felony offenses. Randall Dean Forcier, 62-years-old, has been sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison. He pled guilty last December to charges of trafficking in a schedule...
Lassen County News
Vehicle stop leads to two arrests
A Doyle man and a Janesville man are in custody following a Friday evening traffic stop. According to a statement from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:21 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, deputies conducted a vehicle stop in the Janesville area for vehicle code violations. Deputies identified the driver...
Lassen County News
Janesville’s Ethan Trevizu named to Dean’s List at George Fox University
Ethan Trevizu, of Janesville, was among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2022 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list. Trevizu is a freshman majoring in biology.
