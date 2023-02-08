Read full article on original website
Richlandtown Italian Restaurant is Offering Surprisingly Delicious Cheesesteaks
A Bucks County restaurant is offering their own unique spin on one of the region’s most popular dishes, and diners are taking notice. Beth Price-Williams wrote about the local restaurant for Only in Your State.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Modern Center-Hall Colonial in East Stroudsburg
Why do “modern” and “center-hall Colonial” both appear in the headline? Look at the pictures and you should see why. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The British don’t take vacations. Instead, they “go on...
New Donut Shop Opens in Furlong, Offering Unique Confections for Everyone
Known for its wide array of donut shops across the area, Bucks County now has another option for those looking for a fun treat. Curiosity Doughnuts, located at 800 Edison Furlong Road in Furlong, recently opened their doors to hungry customers. Run by Aki Kamozawa and Alex Talbot, the duo...
Popular Whitehall Ice Cream Shop Opens New Location
After years in its old digs, King Kone of Lehigh County has set up shop at a new site, owners told Daily Voice. The popular dessert destination, once located on MacArthur Road, is now open for business at 4128 Springmill Road in Whitehall Township, King Kone management said. In celebration...
buckscountyherald.com
“Winter Wanderland” celebration in downtown Perkasie
The Perkasie Towne Improvement Association hosted a “Winter Wanderland” celebration in downtown Perkasie on Jan. 28. The event brought families out to wander downtown Perkasie and visit its shops, restaurants and breweries for specials, live music, kids’ activities, games and other special treats. The nonprofit Perkasie Towne...
homenewspa.com
Looking Back | Ritz and Roxy ushers, ‘Patrons of the aisle’
In our last column, we went back to 1938 and visited the new Ritz Theatre in Coplay. A number of years ago, I had the privilege to interview Mr. Joseph Tanzosh. Mr. Tanzosh was the late brother of my neighbor Florence Jurasits, who helped us remember both the Ritz and Roxy.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages Bethlehem pizza shop, apartments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pizza shop in Bethlehem is condemned after a fire damaged the restaurant and the apartments above it. The City of Bethlehem Fire Department says they first got a call about smoke in the area of New Street between Broad and Walnut streets around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
WFMZ-TV Online
State Cafe and Grill in Easton to reopen Thursday
EASTON, Pa. - A beloved Easton eatery is reopening this week, after a fire shut it down for nearly ten months. The owner of the State Cafe and Grill is stocking up on locally-sourced ingredients. "People miss the coffee," said Bill Sneeringer, the owner of State Cafe and Grill. "They...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Light up your life' at Bethlehem's new custom candle shop, featuring a dozen local vendors
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new shop in north Bethlehem wants to bring "love and light" to the community, while helping other small businesses thrive. Aroma Realm, offering made-on-site candles and other locally produced items such as salves, jewelry and baked goods, held a soft opening Feb. 1 at 200 E. Broad St.
Across the River from Bucks County, this Restaurant Offers Great Food in a Historic Area
A restaurant just outside of Bucks County is being acknowledged as a great place to dine and enjoy the small town’s unique atmosphere. Staff writers for Luxury Service Realtors wrote about the nearby restaurant.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Physician turned baker to 'bring joy through sweets' at new Easton bake shop
EASTON, Pa. - The doctor is in. In to satisfy your sweet tooth, that is. Eileen Newman, MD spent more than a decade as a physician, but the Forks Township mother of three has found that there is more than one way to find happiness - as well as bring happiness to others - in her professional life.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton area restaurant, opening Friday, to specialize in Korean fried chicken, Japanese ramen
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Workers are putting the finishing touches on a new restaurant in the Palmer Town Center. Hoolala K-Chicken & Ramen House, specializing in Korean fried chicken, Japanese ramen and bubble tea, is set to open Friday at 759 S. 25th St., next to Jill's Hallmark, partner Michael Zhuo said.
Some are known worldwide. Some are local leaders. They shared experiences (and pizza) with Easton kids.
Stephen Schleig grew up on Easton’s South Side. When he was a boy at Cheston Elementary School he remembers looking up with awe at local police officers who walked the halls. They were his role models.
lehighvalleystyle.com
7 Local Barbecue Spots to Try
You’d think we were south of the Mason-Dixon line here in the Lehigh Valley, with all the barbecue options available these days. We’re here to help you familiarize yourself with the local offerings in the event of a craving emergency, which is especially important for barbecue—once a place sells out, that’s it until likely the next day. Most of these places smoke many times a week to keep up with demand.
sanatogapost.com
Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend
PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
Popular Chick-fil-A Location in Bensalem Approved for a Second Drive-Thru Lane
Due to the popularity of a particular restaurant, officials in Bucks County are moving forward with plans to make getting takeout easier. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the updates to the restaurant for the Bensalem Patch. Due to long lines for picking up orders, Chick-fil-A in Bensalem will soon be expanding...
WFMZ-TV Online
Revised plans for former Martin Tower site: More apartments; no retail, dining
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a revised master plan for development of the former site of the 21-story Martin Tower, once headquarters of the Bethlehem Steel Corp., located at 1170 Eighth Ave. The plan was submitted originally in May 2019. The revised plan...
WFMZ-TV Online
Trans-Bridge Lines working with city on best way to serve passengers ahead of Allentown Bus Terminal closure next week
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Trans-Bridge Lines, Inc. says the Allentown Bus Terminal will close permanently, effective Monday. The building, which is leased by Trans-Bridge Lines from the City of Allentown, is subleased to an independent ticket agent. That ticket agent has notified Trans-Bridge Lines that they will cease to operate at the location.
Bethlehem pizzeria damaged by fire ahead of busy Super Bowl. Apartment tenants left homeless.
A Bethlehem restaurant gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday was damaged Thursday morning in a two-alarm blaze, a city fire official said. Flames ignited sometime around 6:30 a.m. at Paranormal Pizza, 554 N. New St. in Bethlehem. Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Craig Hoffert told lehighvalleylive.com everyone evacuated safely, including approximately...
WFMZ-TV Online
54-unit apartment complex on Easton Avenue gets OK from Bethlehem planners
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A land development plan for a 54-unit apartment complex was approved by the Bethlehem Planning Commission Thursday night. Developers Dominic Villani and John Tallarico proposed the apartment complex featuring two, three-story buildings at the former site of Kospia's Nurseries at 2897 Easton Ave. The site will...
