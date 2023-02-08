Read full article on original website
WITN
Riverside boys basketball coach tweets following fight at Washington County
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - We shared about a fight that ended the Riverside-Martin at Washington County boys basketball game early on Tuesday night. Riverside head coach Bobby Williams made a statement about it on Twitter on Thursday night:. He continued to say:. The Knights who are eligible to play are...
WITN
Washington County and Riverside-Martin boys basketball game ends early after fight, Knights players involved
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time this season there has been a brawl at a Washington County High School basketball game where the Panthers players were not involved. It is a shame because the boys are now 18-1 after last night’s shortened 57-33 win over rival Riverside-Martin.
WITN
Washington County varsity boys play for first time since brawl
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Heavy law enforcement presence could be seen Friday night at the Washington County vs. Bertie County basketball game. “We have called extra security tonight, to make sure the fans are safe and teams are safe,” said Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin. It’s the first...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Pirate Nation mourns the passing of radio voice Jeff Charles
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Jeff Charles, East Carolina’s long time “Voice of the Pirates” passed away unexpectedly Friday in New Orleans while accompanying the men’s basketball team. Charles a former Washington resident, has been the Pirates broadcaster for 30-plus years. He called some of ECU’s most...
carolinacoastonline.com
Five from Carteret join top barbecue cooks to go head-to-head in state championship this weekend in Kinston
KINSTON – Competition is heating up in Kinston this weekend where 28 of the best Whole Hog Barbecue cook teams will compete for a coveted state championship ring. The cooks have qualified to compete by winning a local North Carolina Pork Council-sanctioned competition. The championship was originally slated to take place last fall, but a tropical storm forced the postponement. The event takes place this weekend in conjunction with the Whole Hog Barbecue Summit.
WNCT
Complete renovation coming to Kinston park
A push for more revitalization means one Kinston park will soon see construction efforts begin. A push for more revitalization means one Kinston park will soon see construction efforts begin. North Carolina education officials look to change …. The North Carolina State Board of Education is trying to get more...
gsabusiness.com
Brewery, entertainment attraction coming to former Greenville textile mill
Two new tenants will be joining the Judson Mill District in Greenville — a historic textile mill-turned mixed-use community. Stumpy’s Hatchet House, a national axe-throwing and entertainment spot, and Magnetic South Brewery, one of the Upstate’s highest-growth breweries, will be opening their newest locations in the Judson Mill District, according to a Hughes Agency news release.
wcti12.com
Havelock Elementary School's new principal announced
Havelock Elementary has a new leader: Mrs. Christy Hazlett. Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations for Craven County Schools, released the info: during the January Board of Education Meeting on January 19, 2023, The Board of Education approved Mrs. Christy Hazlett as the new principal at Havelock Elementary School effective February 20, 2023.
WNCT
Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of first Greenville location
The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of first Greenville …. The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. North Carolina education officials look to change …. The North Carolina State Board of...
Open enrollment to continue for Pitt County public schools
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Board of Education met this week to make an important vote. The board voted 6-2 to keep open enrollment going for two dozen public schools in Pitt County. Eastern Elementary School in Greenville will be the exception with open enrollment not taking place there. Pitt County officials said […]
One injured in Pinetops shooting
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot Thursday, Pinetops police report. The woman, who was not identified, arrived at the Pinetops Police Department Thursday around 6 pm. The man who drove her told police the victim was hit by a bullet while the vehicle had been shot. […]
roanokebeacon.com
Oops! 2 8 23
By way of clarification, Kalin Shamar Williams, the Greenville man charged following a January 15 Plymouth shooting, is charged for just that crime, not a string of other gunfire incidents reported since last fall. Williams, 19, is charged with shooting into an occupied property on Winesett Circle about 5 p.m.,...
PCC announces death of VP of Academic Affairs and Student Services
WINTERVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt Community College campus community is grieving after being notified Thursday morning that Dr. Thomas E. Gould, executive vice president of Academic Affairs and Student Services, passed away unexpectedly earlier this week. After meeting with members of his President’s Leadership Team and employees who worked directly with Gould, PCC President […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Feb. 5. 6 & 7
Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort NC passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, February 11, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday at the church. In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Coastal Pregnancy Center, 4050 Arendell St. Morehead City, NC.
newbernnow.com
Craven County Register of Deeds Announces Retirement
Long time Craven County Register of Deeds, Sherri B. Richard, announced she will retire effective July 1. Richard served the citizens of Craven County in the Register of Deeds Office for nearly 22 years and her retirement will be effective just a few days shy of 17 years as Register of Deeds.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Weekend weather briefing: Feb. 10, 2023
Our office is currently monitoring a developing weather system that is forecasted to impact our area over the weekend. The greatest threats continue to be gusty winds and heavy rains that have the potential to cause localized flash flooding. Current forecast details for Beaufort County are as follows. Most areas...
WITN
Woman killed in Ayden crash
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -Ayden police say an elderly woman died Tuesday in a two-car wreck on Highway 11. According to Ayden police, the woman was driving westbound on Highway 102 in an SUV when they say she ran a red light and was hit by a small pickup truck driving northbound on Highway 11.
WAVY News 10
Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton
EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – An Edenton woman died and two other people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on Dillard’s Mill Road in Chowan County, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash, in which...
Food Lion awards Elizabeth City store manager
SALISBURY, NC – Christian Dendy, store manager of the Food Lion located at 1313 N. Road St. in Elizabeth City has been named a 2022 Food Lion Divisional Store Manager of the Year. Dendy is recognized for her dedication to the greater Elizabeth City community, embodying Food Lion’s core value of care and its commitment […]
Teen arrested in Kinston after shots fired into home
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An 18-year-old was arrested and is facing numerous charges after a home was struck by gunfire. Malachi McBride, 18, had warrants out for six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling from an incident that happened on Jan. 16 around 10 p.m. at the 2100 block of West Road […]
