Woman arrested on possession suspicion

A call about a reckless driver led to a drug arrest recently.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, someone called 911 to report a reckless driver near North Dixie and East University boulevards. The caller said the driver of a Ford Focus was swerving from lane to lane and at one point was driving south in the northbound lanes of Dixie.

When officers pulled Sadie Smiles Salcido over, they found five THC pens and six M30 oxycodone/fentanyl pills in her purse.

Salcido was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony, and possession of THC, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.