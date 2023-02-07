Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Indiana visits No. 13 Ohio State in Big Ten rematchThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
R Scarlet Knights
No. 8 Women’s Lacrosse Rallies for 9-7 Victory at No. 19 Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No. 8 Rutgers women's lacrosse (1-0) used a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat No. 19 Jacksonville (0-2), 9-7, on Sunday afternoon at Rock Stadium. Down 7-5 with 12 minutes to play, the Scarlet Knights rallied with a 4-0 scoring run, including the game-winner from junior Kate Carolonza to propel RU to the road win.
R Scarlet Knights
Softball Out To 5-0 Start Behind 2-0 Victory at Sacramento State
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Rutgers softball team swept the NorCal Classic on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over Sacramento State to improve to 5-0 on the year. Raimy Gamsby earned her first collegiate victory tossing 5.1 innings with five strikeouts. The rookie threw 58 strikes on 89 pitches. Jaden Vickers picked up the save.
R Scarlet Knights
No. 23 Wrestling Loses at No. 10 Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. – No. 23 Rutgers wrestling (10-7, 2-6) lost to No. 10 Nebraska (11-3, 7-1), 27-10, on Sunday afternoon in Lincoln. No. 15 Joe Heilmann (133), No. 21 Boone McDermott (HWT) and Tony White (149) all secured wins against the Cornhuskers, as the Scarlet Knights wrapped up their 2022-23 dual campaign ahead of the postseason.
R Scarlet Knights
Gymnastics Breaks Floor Record on Way to Historic 196.325
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – For the first time in Rutgers gymnastics history, the Scarlet Knights have a pair of 196-plus team scores to boast in a single season. Competing against Maryland in a Big Ten dual on Saturday at Jersey Mike's Arena, Rutgers broke the program floor record with a 49.425, Hannah Joyner broke her own All-Around school record with a 39.575, and the Scarlet Knights scored their third highest team mark in program history with a 196.325.
R Scarlet Knights
No. 9/10 Men’s Lacrosse Holds Off Stony Brook for 11-7 Win
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 9/10 Rutgers men's lacrosse improved to 2-0 to start the 2023 season. The Scarlet Knights took down Stony Brook by a score of 11-7. Brian Cameron led RU with three goal and four points in the game, his second straight hat trick to start the season. Ross Scott, Jack Aimone and David Sprock each had two goals. Shane Knobloch and Dante Kulas added a goal apiece.
R Scarlet Knights
Softball Starts 4-0 For First Time Since 1993
DAVIS, Calif. – The Rutgers softball team is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 1993. The Scarlet Knights earned an 8-5 victory over Seattle and picked up a 5-1 win over Saturday's host UC Davis on day two of the NorCal Kickoff. Rutgers 8, Seattle.
R Scarlet Knights
Tennis Defeats FDU to Complete Perfect Weekend
EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — The Rutgers tennis team (7-1) secured a 7-0 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson (0-3) on Sunday afternoon at the East Brunswick Racquet Club. The Scarlet Knights move to 8-0 all-time against the Knights. During doubles play, Rutgers claimed the point to go up, 1-0, with wins...
