Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Hundreds honor Officer Jerving with moment of silence at fundraiser

WIND LAKE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Throughout the area Friday night, fallen Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving was honored and celebrated at several vigils, gatherings and fundraisers. One was held at Kelly's Bleacher's in Wind Lake. Jerving normally would have been on the sand volleyball courts Friday night, just like...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police are searching for Madison Lee, critically missing 13-year-old

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing person, Madison Lee. She is described as a 13-year-old black female, 5'05", 110 lbs, with brown eyes and long black hair that's currently braided. Lee was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans. She was last seen at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, near 1st and Burleigh Streets.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Funeral date set for Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Funeral services for Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving will be held on Feb. 13. The visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Elmbrook Chruch in Brookfield -- 777 South Barker Road. The funeral service will be held at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin Voices empowers communities

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An organization giving a voice to the voiceless is celebrating its work across the state tonight. Wisconsin Voices is a non-profit focused on empowering communities and protecting democracy. "We try our hardest to make sure that we focus on the buyback community, and it's not just...
WISCONSIN STATE
hometownbroadcasting.com

2/10/23 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday

Ice and snow-covered roads kept law enforcement officials busy Thursday. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies responded to more than 35 calls for assistance. They were dispatched for at least 20 calls for vehicles in a ditch, 10 accidents, and numerous disabled vehicles between 10:30 am and 10 pm last night. There were other calls including an electrical transformer that was on fire, and tree branches down on the road. Several semis had trouble trying to get up hills or negotiating highway ramps. Road conditions deteriorated as the area got a wintry mix and then snow. Sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots may remain slippery today. (Ripon Police Department photo above)
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children at River Trail Elementary got sick after eating what the city health department confirmed was "gummy candy." But so...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Sheriff: 2 arrested in 'several month's long' cocaine bust in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff's department announced the arrest of two men following a "several months-long" investigation into cocaine delivery in the Germantown area. According to a statement, Germantown police, along with members of the Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Group, arrested a 29-year-old Germantown man and...
GERMANTOWN, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death

MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
MILWAUKEE, WI

