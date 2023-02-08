Read full article on original website
CBS 58
'A deep loss': Community rallies around family of fallen MPD Officer Jerving
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Three days after Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving was killed in the line of duty, support for him and his family is coming in many ways. The 37-year-old was shot and killed Feb. 7 while trying to apprehend a robbery suspect near 14th and Cleveland. Friday...
CBS 58
Hundreds honor Officer Jerving with moment of silence at fundraiser
WIND LAKE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Throughout the area Friday night, fallen Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving was honored and celebrated at several vigils, gatherings and fundraisers. One was held at Kelly's Bleacher's in Wind Lake. Jerving normally would have been on the sand volleyball courts Friday night, just like...
CBS 58
Family of fallen MPD officer Peter Jerving speaks out for the first time
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Feb 9., for the first time, the family of fallen officer Peter Jerving spoke out. A family spokesperson told CBS 58 the family is taking things one day at a time, as they prepare to honor Jerving's life and legacy Monday, Feb. 13. "Not everyone...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police are searching for Madison Lee, critically missing 13-year-old
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing person, Madison Lee. She is described as a 13-year-old black female, 5'05", 110 lbs, with brown eyes and long black hair that's currently braided. Lee was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans. She was last seen at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, near 1st and Burleigh Streets.
CBS 58
Funeral date set for Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Funeral services for Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving will be held on Feb. 13. The visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Elmbrook Chruch in Brookfield -- 777 South Barker Road. The funeral service will be held at...
CBS 58
A Milwaukee man, his rescue dog, the power of social media, and a man who was in the right place at the right time
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It'd be hard to find someone who loves dogs more than Joseph Allen of Milwaukee. Allen, or more affectionately nicknamed "Musher Joe," has spent years training and fostering northern dogs. His most recent rescue? A beautiful 4-year-old Alaskan husky named Wall-E, who came last Sunday. Due...
CBS 58
Flags across Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff Feb. 13 in honor of fallen MPD officer
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Feb. 13, in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Officer Jerving was shot and killed on Feb. 7, near 14th and...
CBS 58
'Much more than just a police officer': Close friend remembers Officer Peter Jerving
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the city mourns the death of Officer Peter Jerving, those close to him are remembering the man behind the badge as someone who was full of joy, loving and who cared about his job deeply. Officer James Nowak was Officer Peter Jerving's partner for the...
CBS 58
Family lawyer for Wisconsin man's alleged murder victim says Franklin native appears to have 'sociopathic behavior'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The family lawyer for a Wisconsin man's alleged murder victim in Colombia told CBS 58 the Franklin native's past in the U.S. can give insight into the crime he's accused of. Miguel Ángel Del Río is the attorney representing family members of Valentina Trespalacios who prosecutors...
CBS 58
Wauwatosa says goodbye to retiring officer Tracy Burbach at Longfellow Middle School
WAUWATOSA (CBS 58) -- Students and staff couldn't let officer Tracy Burbach retire without a big surprise sendoff. Burbach has been on the force for more than 30 years and has spent more than a decade as a school resource officer, primarily at Longfellow Middle School. "I am completely overwhelmed....
CBS 58
Family of Terrell Thompson, man accused in Officer Jerving's death, wants answers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the city grieves the loss of Officer Peter Jerving, CBS 58 learned new details about the suspected shooter, Terrell Thompson. Thompson's family said they are still waiting for information on the events that led up to Thompson's death. Thompson's family told CBS 58 they would...
CBS 58
Wisconsin Voices empowers communities
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An organization giving a voice to the voiceless is celebrating its work across the state tonight. Wisconsin Voices is a non-profit focused on empowering communities and protecting democracy. "We try our hardest to make sure that we focus on the buyback community, and it's not just...
hometownbroadcasting.com
2/10/23 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday
Ice and snow-covered roads kept law enforcement officials busy Thursday. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies responded to more than 35 calls for assistance. They were dispatched for at least 20 calls for vehicles in a ditch, 10 accidents, and numerous disabled vehicles between 10:30 am and 10 pm last night. There were other calls including an electrical transformer that was on fire, and tree branches down on the road. Several semis had trouble trying to get up hills or negotiating highway ramps. Road conditions deteriorated as the area got a wintry mix and then snow. Sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots may remain slippery today. (Ripon Police Department photo above)
Mother of police officer killed on duty 27 years ago says grief continues
Glennie says learning of another Milwaukee police officer losing his life in a nearly identical situation takes her back to her darkest day. "That's a pain that you can't even explain."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children at River Trail Elementary got sick after eating what the city health department confirmed was "gummy candy." But so...
CBS 58
Bucks chaplain and barber making impact with Evolve Church community center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can call Milwaukee Bucks chaplain and barber Ken Lock II a man of the people. Serving people is what is at the essence of what he and his team are doing with Evolve Church, located on the northwest side of Milwaukee. "When we were planting...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 arrested following drug sale to undercover officer | By Washington Co. Sgt. Killey
February 9, 2023 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, a 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested for their involvement in a several month’s long investigation into the Delivery of Cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the...
WISN
Sheriff: 2 arrested in 'several month's long' cocaine bust in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff's department announced the arrest of two men following a "several months-long" investigation into cocaine delivery in the Germantown area. According to a statement, Germantown police, along with members of the Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Group, arrested a 29-year-old Germantown man and...
Milwaukee mom who tried to save her daughter from drowning, dies
Henya Federman, a Milwaukee native who nearly drowned trying to rescue her infant daughter who fell into the waters of the U.S. Virgin Islands., dies after two months on life support.
spectrumnews1.com
Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death
MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
