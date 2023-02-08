Read full article on original website
Florida House unanimously approves bill to repeal name, image, likeness law in special session
The Florida House of Representatives quickly approved a bill that would effectively repeal the state’s name, image and likeness (NIL) law. The vote during Thursday’s special session was 113-0. There were no public objections to the proposed legislation, which will move to the Senate (where it’s also expected to face little opposition).
Florida could soon have permitless carry. It’s not enough, some gun owners say.
The opposition to Florida’s proposed legislation to allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without a permit or training was expected from gun safety advocates. But at a Tuesday hearing on the bill, there were just as many disgruntled Second Amendment supporters, who said the bill didn’t go far enough because it doesn’t allow for open carry, the visible carrying of a firearm.
DeSantis makes a mess, and Florida lawmakers use special session to clean up after him | Opinion
The Florida Legislature isn’t a check on the executive power anymore; it’s the governor’s rubber stamp, the Herald Editorial Board writes
We Floridians should remember that we have sunshine laws for a reason | Letters
Government in the sunshine or government in the dark? The citizens of Florida voted a long time ago for sunshine laws in this state. It’s even specified in the Florida Constitution. Russia does not share much with its citizens, nor does China. We Americans need to be vigilant and protect the rights we struggled for and won. Our elected officials have no right to assume they are omnipotent, unless we let them. To quote a former Florida attorney general, Pam Bondi, “In Florida, transparency is not up to the whim or grace of public officials. Instead, it is an enforceable right.” Let’s keep it that way. Elected officials, from the governor on down, need periodic reminders that they work for the people in the full light of day.
As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law
Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
Rev. Al Sharpton and other civil rights leaders will travel to Tallahassee on Wednesday to protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' attempts to ban the teaching of African American history in Florida public schools.
Florida schools removing classroom books to meet ‘Stop WOKE’ law; Clay County seeks to meet guidelines
Some Florida schools are covering up or removing books in their classrooms that have not been approved under a law restricting instruction and books on race and diversity, making it a felony for teachers to share certain materials with students.
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Who Was bell hooks, And Why Does Ron DeSantis Want Her Erased From AP Black Studies? (Opinion)
Let's get the reason for not capitalizing her name out of the way. Gloria Jean Watkins changed her name to bell hooks in honor of her maternal great-grandmother. She didn't capitalize her name because she wanted the focus to be on her work, not the person. According to bell, many feminist women were doing that at the time she did. She just happened to get famous.
Rick Scott's Connection to Massive Medicare Fraud Scandal Resurfaces
Scott, a Republican senator from Florida, challenged President Joe Biden to a debate about Medicare and Social Security on Thursday.
Many Floridians Believe "Too Many" People are Moving to Florida. Some Would Consider Leaving, According to Study
If you are a Floridian who believes that you've noticed increasing traffic on the roads, more people visiting the grocery stores, and more construction around town, it may not be your imagination.
Washington Examiner
DeSantis calls the bureaucrats' bluff
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has a plan for freeing public universities from the stranglehold of their diversity, equity, and inclusion bureaucracies. Before DeSantis launched this effort, it was widely believed, even among those who recognized the dangers of DEI, that there was really nothing public officials could do about the problem. Just like the weather, it was simply something we would all have to learn to live with. Public universities were thought to be outside of political control, and academic culture was thought to be too committed to DEI goals. But DeSantis is proving that something can be done. His plan is likely to make significant progress in dismantling DEI in higher education.
‘It’s too early:’ Florida lawmakers look at pushing back middle and high school start times
Florida lawmakers are looking into whether middle and high school is starting too early in the state.
Florida Republicans should reward voters’ trust by leading with common sense | Guest Opinion
People reject the false binary choices forced on us by the extremes on both sides, says former chair of Florida’s Republican Party.
Florida attorney general drops challenge in Zeigler DNA dispute
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office has removed the final hurdle in death row inmate Tommy Zeigler’s yearslong push for DNA testing, voluntarily dropping its appeal to stop the forensic analysis. On Tuesday, the Florida Supreme Court dismissed the appeal, which sought to halt the DNA testing and...
WESH
Protests erupt in Central Florida over proposed migrant transport bill
APOPKA, Fla. — Immigrant advocates gathered at the Farmworker Association in Apopka on Tuesday to protest a proposal lawmakers are considering in this week's special session. The Unauthorized Aliens Transport Program would allow the governor to move migrants to and from anywhere in the country. The advocates say the...
National media focuses on impact of Florida’s new condo safety law on association budgets | Opinion
There is no doubt that many properties are going to need to increase their monthly dues and/or enact special assessments to address immediate needs together with the coming inspections and reserves requirements.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
First of Ron DeSantis’ Florida Voter Fraud Trials Ends With Jury Split
After turning down two plea deals that would have seen him receive no punishment other than time served, one of the 20 people arrested this summer for allegedly committing voter fraud in the 2020 election had his day in court Tuesday. Nathan Hart told a judge last week: “I don’t think that I willingly did, or knowingly did, anything wrong, so I would like to fight to get it dismissed.” Hart’s trial was the first after a push by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate voter fraud despite little evidence to the contrary, reports the Tampa Bay Times. Hart was charged with two third-degree felonies after voting in the election despite a previous felony conviction that made him ineligible to vote. He was found guilty of false affirmation, but not guilty of voting as an unqualified elector by a jury. A sentencing date is set for Feb. 27.Read it at Tampa Bay Times
