Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James captivated the NBA community Tuesday night, surpassing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s all-time scorer. In addition to hearing some uplifting words from Abdul-Jabbar himself, who was in attendance, James later received a message from Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan. Though the two are often compared together in G.O.A.T. discussions, Jordan kept it all class in his statement.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO