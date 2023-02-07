PISCATAWAY, N.J. – For the first time in Rutgers gymnastics history, the Scarlet Knights have a pair of 196-plus team scores to boast in a single season. Competing against Maryland in a Big Ten dual on Saturday at Jersey Mike's Arena, Rutgers broke the program floor record with a 49.425, Hannah Joyner broke her own All-Around school record with a 39.575, and the Scarlet Knights scored their third highest team mark in program history with a 196.325.

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO