New Brunswick, NJ

R Scarlet Knights

Softball Out To 5-0 Start Behind 2-0 Victory at Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Rutgers softball team swept the NorCal Classic on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over Sacramento State to improve to 5-0 on the year. Raimy Gamsby earned her first collegiate victory tossing 5.1 innings with five strikeouts. The rookie threw 58 strikes on 89 pitches. Jaden Vickers picked up the save.
SACRAMENTO, CA
R Scarlet Knights

Gymnastics Breaks Floor Record on Way to Historic 196.325

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – For the first time in Rutgers gymnastics history, the Scarlet Knights have a pair of 196-plus team scores to boast in a single season. Competing against Maryland in a Big Ten dual on Saturday at Jersey Mike's Arena, Rutgers broke the program floor record with a 49.425, Hannah Joyner broke her own All-Around school record with a 39.575, and the Scarlet Knights scored their third highest team mark in program history with a 196.325.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
R Scarlet Knights

Softball Starts 4-0 For First Time Since 1993

DAVIS, Calif. – The Rutgers softball team is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 1993. The Scarlet Knights earned an 8-5 victory over Seattle and picked up a 5-1 win over Saturday's host UC Davis on day two of the NorCal Kickoff. Rutgers 8, Seattle.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
R Scarlet Knights

No. 23 Wrestling Loses at No. 10 Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – No. 23 Rutgers wrestling (10-7, 2-6) lost to No. 10 Nebraska (11-3, 7-1), 27-10, on Sunday afternoon in Lincoln. No. 15 Joe Heilmann (133), No. 21 Boone McDermott (HWT) and Tony White (149) all secured wins against the Cornhuskers, as the Scarlet Knights wrapped up their 2022-23 dual campaign ahead of the postseason.
LINCOLN, NE

