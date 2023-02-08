Read full article on original website
Houston Man Arrested, Charged With Stabbing RelativeWestmont Community NewsHouston, TX
Top 5 Houston SuburbsAndrew77Houston, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
A Campbell never quitsTour Tyler TexasHouston, TX
Houston Texans Address Area of Need with Major New AdditionOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Knicks hope Josh Hart will debut vs. Jazz's uncertain squad
New York is likely to get better on Saturday night, which is a necessity -- according to point guard and team leader Jalen Brunson -- for the Knicks to compete with the elite teams of the Eastern Conference. Trade-deadline acquisition Josh Hart is expected to debut for the Knicks against...
Nets could have newcomers in action vs. Sixers
During the past week, things were so eventful for the Brooklyn Nets that they went from Kyrie Irving being the top scoring option until Kevin Durant returns from an injury to having an entirely different roster. The first game with the overhauled squad went well, and new acquisitions Mikal Bridges...
Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic combo could debut for Mavericks vs. Kings
Luka Doncic and new running mate Kyrie Irving could play together for the first time when the Dallas Mavericks battle the host Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. Irving was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week, and Doncic has missed the past four games with a heel injury. Doncic indicated Friday that he is hopeful of playing in the second contest of back-to-back matchups between the clubs.
Kyrie Irving scores 25 as Mavs roll over Kings
Despite the absence of Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks exploded for 45 points in the first quarter and remained unbeaten in the Kyrie Irving era with a 122-114 victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Friday night. The Western Conference playoff contenders meet in a rematch Saturday night, also in...
Report: Magic, G Terrence Ross negotiating buyout
The Orlando Magic intend to buy out the contract of veteran guard Terrence Ross, ESPN reported Saturday. Per the report, the two sides were finalizing terms of the buyout. Once done, Ross will be a free agent and have a chance to sign with a playoff-contending team.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Dejounte Murray, Hawks host spiraling Spurs
The Atlanta Hawks will look to continue their ascent in the Eastern Conference standings when they host the reeling San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. It also will be the first time Hawks guard Dejounte Murray will face the Spurs following an offseason trade that brought him to Atlanta.
Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley power Cavs past Pelicans
Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Evan Mobley added 28 points, 13 rebounds and three steals to help the Cleveland Cavaliers notch an easy 118-107 victory over the host New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Jarrett Allen contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds as Cleveland won its fifth straight game...
Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Bucks defeat Clippers for 10th straight win
Giannis Antetokounmpo logged 35 points and eight rebounds and Brook Lopez added 22 points and 15 rebounds as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to a season-best 10 games with a 119-106 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Jrue Holiday had 19 points and Jevon Carter...
Offensively challenged Pacers aim for bounce-back vs. Wizards
The Indiana Pacers will try to pull out of a lengthy tailspin on Saturday night when they visit the Washington Wizards for the second half of a back-to-back set. The Pacers dropped their third straight decision and their 14th in the past 16 games when they fell 117-104 to the Phoenix Suns on Friday in Indianapolis. Indiana trailed for the duration and was down by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter, unable to overcome poor shooting from the floor.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 44 points power Thunder past Blazers
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander equaled his career high with 44 points while lifting the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 138-129 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 13 of 16 from the floor and made a career-high 18 free throws to lift the Thunder to their third win in four games and give Oklahoma City a winning three-game road trip (2-1).
Cavaliers look to sweep season series from Bulls
The Cleveland Cavaliers will face a short turnaround for Saturday night's visit from the Chicago Bulls. Cleveland's game Friday night, a 118-107 victory at New Orleans, ended after midnight Eastern time.
NBA roundup: Bucks best Clippers for 10th straight win
Giannis Antetokounmpo logged 35 points and eight rebounds and Brook Lopez added 22 points and 15 rebounds as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to a season-best 10 games with a 119-106 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Jrue Holiday had 19 points and Jevon Carter...
Reports: Lakers deal Russell Westbrook, land D'Angelo Russell
The Lakers, Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves are finalizing a deal that would send Russell Westbrook to Utah and D'Angelo Russell to Los Angeles, ESPN and The Athletic reported Wednesday night. Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt also will be headed to the Lakers, while the Jazz also will receive a top-four-protected...
Heat arrive in Orlando with momentum from last-second win
The Miami Heat will look to record a ninth straight win in their home state on Saturday night when they visit the Orlando Magic. The Heat recorded eight of those victories in Miami, including a 110-105 decision against the Magic on Jan. 27.
Hawks News: Trade for Saddiq Bey Might Fall Apart
Thursday afternoon's trade between the Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons is at serious risk of falling apart. The deal that sent Pistons' forward Saddiq Bey to Atlanta for five future second-round draft picks was not a simple two-team transaction.
Evgeni Malkin, Penguins aim to stay hot vs. rested Kings
After recording a pair of victories as they returned from the All-Star break, the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins now face the well-rested Los Angeles Kings in a matchup on Saturday. The freshness scales are tilted even further considering the Penguins played Friday, earning a 6-3 road victory over the Anaheim Ducks....
Paul George, Marcus Morris Campaign for Westbrook to Join Clippers
With the trade deadline having come and gone, the Clippers are still seeking to improve the roster as they eye a trip to the playoffs this spring. For Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr., one name in particular rose to the top of mind for a possible late-season addition: Russell Westbrook.
Ducks fall to Penguins, their first regulation loss in 6 games
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Halfway through the game, the players leading the way for the Pittsburgh Penguins were Kasperi, Pierre-Olivier and Jeff.
MVP to Super Bowl: Can Mahomes Avoid Fate of Falcons Matt Ryan?
As we roll toward Super Bowl LVII, we have Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as a centerpiece, just crowned NFL Most Valuable Player. ... and now trying to avoid adding to a weird streak that includes former Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan.
