Pitt Ties for First Place in ACC After Beating Louisville

The Pitt Panthers are in first place for the first time since early January.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are on top of the league for the first time since January. After mauling the Louisville Cardinals at home to emerge with a 91-57 victory over the ACC's 14th place team, the Panthers have pulled even with Clemson to tie them for first place.

The last time Pitt even shared one of the top spots in the league was the morning of January 7. They held on to that share of first place with fellow 4-0 ACC team Clemson until about 6:00 pm that day. The Tigers topped Pitt 75-74 at the Petersen Events Center in what was a battle for sole possession of the conference's top spot.

Since then, the Panthers have had to battle from the middle of the standings. Four straight wins over Wake Forest, Miami and North Carolina have not only bolstered Pitt's shaky NCAA Tournament resume but put them in position to vie for the ACC's regular season title and top seed in the ACC Tournament. Bartokvik currently expects the Panthers to be favored in five of their seven remaining games.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Bracketology Watch: Fox Believes Pitt's Done Enough

Bracketology Watch: ESPN, CBS Move Pitt to Eighth Seed

Pitt vs Louisville: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

Opposing Coaches Call Out Pitt's Weaknesses

Pitt Continues Moving Up AP Poll

Pitt HC Jeff Capel Addresses Jim Boeheim Comments