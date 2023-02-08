Read full article on original website
Cody Rhodes Believes Having Dustin Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39 Would Be Special
Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. The exact night of the match has yet to be confirmed, but it is most likely the second night. Rhodes spoke with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes about having his brother, AEW star...
WWE Announcer Discusses Possibility Of Sami Zayn Main Eventing WrestleMania 39
WWE's road to WrestleMania 39 has an interesting dynamic. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has dominated as "the head of the table" for well over two years, but his upcoming challengers have left fans torn on whether it should be Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn who faces him in the main event of WrestleMania. Corey Graves assessed the situation on the latest episode of "After The Bell" following Rhodes' emotional promo with Paul Heyman on "WWE Raw."
Seth Rollins addresses where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins addressed where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair following reports of them having heat…. “The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
Tyrus Reveals List Of Wrestlers He'd Like To Face For The NWA Championship
Tyrus is the current NWA World's Heavyweight Champion, and he has his first title defense this Saturday, February 11 at Nuff Said against former champion Matt Cardona. While Cardona is the next challenger for his title, the former Brodus Clay has not limited his view of future opponents. If he retains his NWA World's Heavyweight Championship, the controversial Tyrus revealed who he would like to defend his title against in the future — including current AEW and WWE stars.
AEW Star Opens Up About Relationship With Young Bucks Deteriorating
Dax Harwood of FTR has opened up about his relationship with the Young Bucks deteriorating after Full Gear 2020. At the November 2020 pay-per-view, Matt & Nick Jackson defeated Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Team Championship. Speaking with Matt Koon on his FTR podcast, Harwood admitted...
Mick Foley Names Rising Star WWE Has To Treat Very Carefully
Sami Zayn has seen his prominence in WWE rise over the past year, with his work alongside Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the entire Bloodline propelling him to the main event scene. Prior to this run, Zayn had been positioned in the company as a midcard talent who was fortunate to pick up three Intercontinental Championship victories. However, now that Zayn is one of the most popular stars in the company, many believe WWE should be careful with his future booking, including WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.
AEW Star Reveals Plans To Return To The Ring
It has now been nearly two years since Paul Wight shocked the world and joined AEW, with him expected to work both as a wrestler and an announcer for AEW's YouTube show "AEW Dark: Elevation." In those two years however, Wight has done a lot more announcing than he has wrestling, and is now he is finally opening up to the reasons why.
Dusty Rhodes Hated Pitched Name For WWE Star
Dusty Rhodes was no ray of sunshine when he first heard the initial name WWE wanted its former superstar Summer Rae to be called. During an autograph signing and Q&A session with "Golden Ring Collectibles," Rae told the story of how she came up with her WWE ring name and how Rhodes, a primary mentor at the time for up-and-coming WWE stars, had become angry with the promotion's initial pitches.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is No Longer The Most Dominant Member Of The Anoa'i Family
While Cody Rhodes is proving to be the right man to headline WWE WrestleMania 39 with Roman Reigns, he probably wasn't WWE's first choice to face "The Tribal Chief." For years, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has teased a blockbuster dream match against his real-life cousin, but it seems he just can't squeeze it into his 2023 schedule.
WWE's Pitch For a Third Brother of Destruction
The Undertaker/Kane storyline is one of the most well-known in all of WWE history. "The Big Red Machine" first debuted at Badd Blood: In Your House in 1997, interfering in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match by ripping off the cage door and attacking The Undertaker. This set the stage for their match at ...
Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown
"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
Former WWE Star Talks Scrapped Plans To Be Kane’s Brother
A former WWE Superstar has discussed original plans to become the third Brother of Destruction and how it left Jim Cornette dismayed. Kane was famously revealed as The Undertaker’s younger brother, who was long thought to be dead, at the 1997 Badd Blood pay-per-view. Over the years the brothers have warred with one another and also teamed up as the dreaded Brothers of Destruction. But there could well have been another brother in the mix.
WWE Hall Of Famer Says There Was 'A Price To Pay' For Being Ric Flair's Friend
Ric Flair's departure from WCW to WWF in 1991 caused a seismic shift in the wrestling world. And while you might think Flair would have tipped off his closest confidants that he was making the jump, his former Four Horsemen stablemate Arn Anderson said Flair kept him in the dark.
Tony Khan Knew AAA’s Plan To Have WWE Talent Beat FTR
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler established themselves as one of the greatest tag teams in the last decade. Their time in professional wrestling has been nothing short of legendary. Following a very grueling schedule in 2022, FTR decided it was time for them to take some time off from pro wrestling. They lost the AAA Tag Titles last year and it seems this was something that Tony Khan knew in advance.
Backstage Update On Mercedes Mone's NJPW Contract
Mercedes Moné isn't in it for the money, according to a new report about the star's deal with NJPW. Recently, rumors spread online that Moné had been making at least $100,000 per appearance because of a comparison Dave Meltzer had made earlier this year about how much he believed Chris Jericho had made per appearance in NJPW. However, in the latest edition of Meltzer's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he clarified that "the story that was going around that Mercedes Moné was making more than Chris Jericho made here is incorrect."
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes If Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns Is A One-Off, Fans Might Take It Out On Cody Rhodes
A WWE Hall of Famer believes if Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns is a one-off, fans might take it out on Cody Rhodes. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. This follows Zayn officially turning on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.
WWE NXT Star Wants To Main Event WrestleMania Against Charlotte Flair
Tiffany Stratton didn't always want to be a wrestler, but now she has a major goal of headlining WrestleMania. The 23-year-old recently appeared on "Real Radio Monsters" and discussed how she wasn't that big of a wrestling fan growing up, although her father and brother regularly watched. However, when she did get into wrestling, there was one talent who caught her attention.
Trish Stratus Names Two Women Deserving Of WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Described by Jim Ross as "one of Canada's greatest exports," Trish Stratus was the face of the WWE women's division from roughly 2001 until 2006. A seven-time women's champion and four-time Pro Wrestling Illustrated Woman of the Year, Stratus is one of only 25 women enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame.
Tyrus Says His Name Is Bigger Now Than It Was In WWE
As Brodus Clay in WWE, Tyrus experienced highs and lows in his career. He's well-known for his Funkasaurus gimmick, a dancing character who would bust a move during his matches. The character was initially well-pushed, embarking on a 21-match winning streak upon his introduction. Despite that, Clay was never in the main event picture, and was unable to win any championships during his tenure. But now Tyrus is the NWA World's Heavyweight Champion and headlining the Nuff Said pay-per-view for the NWA. In an interview with "The Ten Count", Tyrus talked about his journey after WWE.
Backstage News On Austin Theory's Future As United States Champion
Austin Theory has an uphill battle to conquer next weekend, but a new report suggests a favorable outcome might be in line for the reigning United States Champion. On February 18, Theory will lay his title down inside WWE's most unforgiving structure — the Elimination Chamber — against five other men. The current champion will enter the chamber with some stiff competition, as he battles familiar foe Seth "Freakin" Rollins, along with Damian Priest, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, and Montez Ford. According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, though, there is a possibility for Theory to retain.
