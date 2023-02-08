Read full article on original website
Missing Lakota man found dead after Colorado launches new indigenous alert system
A new recently enacted program in Colorado aims to streamline the missing persons alert for indigenous people in the state disproportionately victimized by domestic violence.
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs ranks in top 20 cities to watch Superbowl
Arrest papers for Colorado ranchers who believe they are victims of racism made public. Arrest papers for Colorado ranchers who believe they are victims of racism made public. Jareh Dalke, the man accused of selling US secrets to a man who he thought was a Russian agent, will appear in federal court Friday for a status conference.
2 high school students among 5 friends killed in Wyoming crash
A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people, including two Arkansas high school students and three recent graduates of the school, and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming.The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement.Highway Patrol troopers got word of the Dodge Ram headed east in the westbound lanes minutes before the pickup truck collided with a passenger car and commercial truck near Sinclair on Sunday night. The driver of another commercial truck then swerved onto the median to avoid the wreck, according...
Missing Las Vegas airman found dead near Red Rock Canyon after reportedly falling 250 feet during hike
The body of U.S. Senior Airman Luke Saunders, 22, was recovered last week after he went missing while on a hike near Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas, officials said.
Moose head-butts woman, sends her to hospital, Idaho officials say. ‘I could have died’
She was defending her dog when the moose charged and head-butted her right in her driveway.
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
Summit Daily News
What drove a 29-year-old Colorado social studies teacher to jump from the classroom to the state Capitol
Last fall, about 25 Steamboat Springs high schoolers received an unexpected knock at the door. Standing in front of them upon opening it?. Their social studies teacher. Meghan Lukens wasn’t there to confront her students about poor grades or attendance but instead to campaign for their families’ support in the race to represent Colorado House District 26.
Westcliffe woman mistakes mountain lion for dog on porch
(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — A woman in Westcliffe sent FOX21 News a video of a mountain lion on her porch in Westcliffe after she said at first, she thought the large cat was a dog. Westcliffe is southwest of Pueblo, and the woman said she was working inside her home on Friday, Jan. 20, when she […]
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'
A Colorado witness at Colorado Springs reported watching a “miles long” object with dull white lights moving in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain at 7:50 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Snowboarder Found Guilty For Hit and Run Crash That Killed Famous Ski Instructor
A judge has found a Colorado snowboarder guilty after they left the scene of a collision that killed a skier. The hit-and-run crash occurred at Colorado’s Eldora Mountain. According to reports from The Daily Camera, the tragedy occurred on November 30, 2021. Now, over two years later, a judge...
Mountain town school on "lockdown" in Colorado as authorities respond to threat
According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, they are responding to a threat at Summit High School. All Summit County Schools have been put on "secure" status as a result with the exception of Summit High School, which is on "lockdown" status. Summit High School is located between Breckenridge and...
20-foot-deep avalanche wipes out power to Colorado mountain town
Amid big snow hitting Colorado, an avalanche has taken out the power infrastructure in a San Miguel County mountain town, also closing a key access road. UPDATE: At 3:45 PM, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office announced that power has been restored to the town's core, but that some residents will remain without power until operations resume and are hopefully completed tomorrow.
Man found not breathing inside tent in Boulder after taking fentanyl
A man was rescued after he was found not breathing inside a tent in Boulder early Wednesday morning. A woman called 911 to call for help but had a difficult time telling authorities where the tent was located. Police in Boulder conducted an extensive search and found the man's tent in a secluded area of the creek path west of 9th Street Bridge. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing.They pulled him out of the tent and administer Narcan. Moments later the man began breathing again and coughing. He told officers that he had taken fentanyl for the first time. The man was taken to the hospital where he continues to recover.
California 5-year-old remains upbeat despite mountain lion attack: 'His spirit remains intact'
A California five-year-old is said to be in good spirits despite being attacked by a mountain lion resulting in lacerations, a facial fracture, and a hospital visit.
Park Rangers Check Camera Trap and Discover 400 of the 580 Photos it Took 'Were Bear Selfies'
Rangers for a Colorado park system found a surprise when they checked a wildlife camera trap —400 bear selfies. Boulder, Colorado's Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) wanted to observe the land system's sensitive wildlife habitats unobtrusively, so park rangers placed nine camera traps across 46,000 acres to see how animals used the area.
Colorado couple indicted for tree trimming scam
A Colorado couple was indicted for a tree trimming scam that targeted more than 50 older adults, according to attorney general, Phil Weiser. Last year, Arvada police arrested Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler. The couple is accused of conning people as old as 95 out of more than $40,000 from February 2020 until October 2022. The Tylers are currently in Jefferson County Detention Center, being held on two charges of suspiciously violating the state's Organized Crime Control Act.
Cold front set to arrive Wednesday evening causing limited snow and intense wind chills
A cold front will reach the Front Range Wednesday evening causing a brief burst of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the metro area. For many areas there will be more wind than snow.The cold front was in Idaho early Wednesday morning and should move across the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas between 4-6 p.m. Once the front arrives, chilly northwest winds will quickly develop. Prior to the front, temperatures will be relatively mild with lower 50s along most of the urban corridor. It will be the warmest afternoon of the week in Denver followed by...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Four mountain lions captured together on camera in Colorado mountain town
Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently shared some pretty amazing footage captured in a Colorado mountain town, reminding the public that wildlife is often never far in Colorado. The clip, captured by Louise Hanley near Westcliffe, shows a group of four mountain lions together. According to the wildlife experts, it's likely...
Bird flu linked to black bear, mountain lion deaths in Colorado
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that's been ravaging Colorado's bird population has now been linked to the death of a black bear and a mountain lion. HPAI cases have been discovered in several free-range wildlife species. In addition to the black bear and...
