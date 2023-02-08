ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KKTV

WATCH: Colorado Springs ranks in top 20 cities to watch Superbowl

Arrest papers for Colorado ranchers who believe they are victims of racism made public. Arrest papers for Colorado ranchers who believe they are victims of racism made public. Jareh Dalke, the man accused of selling US secrets to a man who he thought was a Russian agent, will appear in federal court Friday for a status conference.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS News

2 high school students among 5 friends killed in Wyoming crash

A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people, including two Arkansas high school students and three recent graduates of the school, and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming.The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement.Highway Patrol troopers got word of the Dodge Ram headed east in the westbound lanes minutes before the pickup truck collided with a passenger car and commercial truck near Sinclair on Sunday night. The driver of another commercial truck then swerved onto the median to avoid the wreck, according...
WYOMING STATE
Retro 102.5

A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things

It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

What drove a 29-year-old Colorado social studies teacher to jump from the classroom to the state Capitol

Last fall, about 25 Steamboat Springs high schoolers received an unexpected knock at the door. Standing in front of them upon opening it?. Their social studies teacher. Meghan Lukens wasn’t there to confront her students about poor grades or attendance but instead to campaign for their families’ support in the race to represent Colorado House District 26.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Westcliffe woman mistakes mountain lion for dog on porch

(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — A woman in Westcliffe sent FOX21 News a video of a mountain lion on her porch in Westcliffe after she said at first, she thought the large cat was a dog. Westcliffe is southwest of Pueblo, and the woman said she was working inside her home on Friday, Jan. 20, when she […]
WESTCLIFFE, CO
OutThere Colorado

20-foot-deep avalanche wipes out power to Colorado mountain town

Amid big snow hitting Colorado, an avalanche has taken out the power infrastructure in a San Miguel County mountain town, also closing a key access road. UPDATE: At 3:45 PM, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office announced that power has been restored to the town's core, but that some residents will remain without power until operations resume and are hopefully completed tomorrow.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Man found not breathing inside tent in Boulder after taking fentanyl

A man was rescued after he was found not breathing inside a tent in Boulder early Wednesday morning. A woman called 911 to call for help but had a difficult time telling authorities where the tent was located. Police in Boulder conducted an extensive search and found the man's tent in a secluded area of the creek path west of 9th Street Bridge. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing.They pulled him out of the tent and administer Narcan. Moments later the man began breathing again and coughing. He told officers that he had taken fentanyl for the first time. The man was taken to the hospital where he continues to recover. 
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado couple indicted for tree trimming scam

A Colorado couple was indicted for a tree trimming scam that targeted more than 50 older adults, according to attorney general, Phil Weiser. Last year, Arvada police arrested Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler. The couple is accused of conning people as old as 95 out of more than $40,000 from February 2020 until October 2022. The Tylers are currently in Jefferson County Detention Center, being held on two charges of suspiciously violating the state's Organized Crime Control Act. 
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

Cold front set to arrive Wednesday evening causing limited snow and intense wind chills

A cold front will reach the Front Range Wednesday evening causing a brief burst of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the metro area. For many areas there will be more wind than snow.The cold front was in Idaho early Wednesday morning and should move across the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas between 4-6 p.m. Once the front arrives, chilly northwest winds will quickly develop. Prior to the front, temperatures will be relatively mild with lower 50s along most of the urban corridor. It will be the warmest afternoon of the week in Denver followed by...
DENVER, CO

