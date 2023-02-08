Read full article on original website
Related
Chiefs Coordinator News: Spagnuolo Wants to Be a HC, Bieniemy Could Be OC Elsewhere
Super Bowl LVII week has seen both of KC's coordinators comment on coaching jobs.
Terry Bradshaw Reveals How Long He Wants To Keep Working For FOX
It's hard to imagine football without Terry Bradshaw. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and legendary broadcaster has given his life to the sport, and fans surely wouldn't blame him for considering retirement. But that appears to be the last thing on his mind. Speaking to the press ahead ...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
NBC Sports
Reports: Mike Kafka, Brian Callahan informed they won’t be hired as Colts coach
A few days ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay said it would be days, not hours before his team found a new head coach. The club still may not be ready for a hire. But Indianapolis is at least getting tangibly closer to a choice. According to separate reports from Albert...
Golf.com
A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started
Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
Look: Vikings Star Has Brutally Honest Response To Aaron Rodgers
Adam Thielen's time in a Minnesota Vikings uniform could be over. With a $13.55 million cap hit in 2023, the team could save $6.4 million in cap space by cutting the veteran wide receiver this offseason. With his NFL future up in the air, Thielen has a lot to think about. That being said, he won't ...
Breaking: NFL Offensive Coordinator Reportedly Fired On Thursday
The Carolina Panthers have reportedly fired offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, FOX Charlotte's Will Kunkel announced this Thursday. McAdoo, 45, spent just one season in the role. Carolina and recently hired head coach Frank Reich will now begin the search for his replacement. ...
NBC Sports
Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target
If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
NBC Sports
Five buyout candidates who fit Warriors' biggest needs
Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Warriors sought but didn’t acquire a power forward/center capable of spacing the floor and making an impact in the paint. For now, JaMychal Green’s job as backup “big” is safe. They still do not have a rim protector, and...
FOX Sports
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes no longer needs a supporting cast. He creates one
PHOENIX — There sometimes comes a point in a quarterback's career when he makes big money. And then the hard part begins. For the first few years of the QB's career, the franchise does everything it can to cater to his needs, because it can afford to do so.
Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job
Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tim McGraw Tries the Patrick Mahomes Football Toss — and Offers to Be 'Backup' for the NFL Star
Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs as they face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at the Super Bowl Put him in, Coach! In honor of Super Bowl weekend, Tim McGraw shared a video on Instagram Friday where he attempts the Patrick Mahomes toss — and succeeds. "Saw @patrickmahomes do this football toss and found out I've still got a little bit of arm in me after all 💪," he wrote on Instagram, referencing a video of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27. He continued, "Good luck...
Giants legend: Tom Brady isn’t the G.O.A.T.
Former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor gave his pick for greatest of all time, and he’s not taking Tom Brady. “You say greatest quarterbacks ever, I’m still with Joe Montana. I’m not going with Tom Brady.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Taylor was...
NBC Sports
Jimmy Johnson talked to Jeffrey Lurie, ripped Jerry Jones’ claim that Eagles bet it all for one year
Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones raised plenty of eyebrows when he claimed that the Eagles bet it all to win this year, while the Cowboys are trying to build a consistent winner. Among those who have wondered what Jones was thinking were Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and Super...
NBC Sports
Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers
The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
NBC Sports
Derek Carr’s visit with the Saints has concluded
Derek Carr finished two days in New Orleans, visiting with the Saints, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 reports. The quarterback’s wife, Heather, accompanied him on the trip, Fazende adds. Carr and several of the team’s brass, including coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, had dinner Wednesday night...
Roger Goodell Announces Decision On The Pro Bowl Flag Football Game
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games had a revised format from previous years, featuring 10 mini competitions capped off with three flag football games between the AFC and NFC teams. According to Roger Goodell, Russell Wilson was the mastermind behind the Pro Bowl's restructuring. "Roger Goodell says ...
Breaking: Brett Favre Reportedly Suing 2 Former NFL Players
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is suing Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee, according to a report from DailyMail.com. Favre is reportedly suing Sharpe and McAfee for "defamatory allegations" made over his alleged involvement in the Mississippi welfare fraud scheme. "Shannon Sharpe and ...
Michael Jordan Message to LeBron James Goes Viral
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James captivated the NBA community Tuesday night, surpassing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s all-time scorer. In addition to hearing some uplifting words from Abdul-Jabbar himself, who was in attendance, James later received a message from Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan. Though the two are often compared together in G.O.A.T. discussions, Jordan kept it all class in his statement.
NFL World Reacts To Jets Owner's Aaron Rodgers Comment
There's been a lot of speculation about where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023. Many fans and media members have predicted that Rodgers will suit up for the New York Jets. ESPN's Dianna Russini had an opportunity to ask Jets owner Woody Johnson about the possibility of adding Rodgers in the ...
Comments / 0