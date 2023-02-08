ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Athlon Sports

Terry Bradshaw Reveals How Long He Wants To Keep Working For FOX

It's hard to imagine football without Terry Bradshaw.  The Pro Football Hall of Famer and legendary broadcaster has given his life to the sport, and fans surely wouldn't blame him for considering retirement.  But that appears to be the last thing on his mind. Speaking to the press ahead ...
Golf.com

A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started

Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
NBC Sports

Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target

If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Five buyout candidates who fit Warriors' biggest needs

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Warriors sought but didn’t acquire a power forward/center capable of spacing the floor and making an impact in the paint. For now, JaMychal Green’s job as backup “big” is safe. They still do not have a rim protector, and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job

Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
People

Tim McGraw Tries the Patrick Mahomes Football Toss — and Offers to Be 'Backup' for the NFL Star

Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs as they face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at the Super Bowl Put him in, Coach! In honor of Super Bowl weekend, Tim McGraw shared a video on Instagram Friday where he attempts the Patrick Mahomes toss — and succeeds. "Saw @patrickmahomes do this football toss and found out I've still got a little bit of arm in me after all 💪," he wrote on Instagram, referencing a video of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27. He continued, "Good luck...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

Giants legend: Tom Brady isn’t the G.O.A.T.

Former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor gave his pick for greatest of all time, and he’s not taking Tom Brady. “You say greatest quarterbacks ever, I’m still with Joe Montana. I’m not going with Tom Brady.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Taylor was...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers

The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Derek Carr’s visit with the Saints has concluded

Derek Carr finished two days in New Orleans, visiting with the Saints, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 reports. The quarterback’s wife, Heather, accompanied him on the trip, Fazende adds. Carr and several of the team’s brass, including coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, had dinner Wednesday night...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Outsider.com

Michael Jordan Message to LeBron James Goes Viral

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James captivated the NBA community Tuesday night, surpassing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s all-time scorer. In addition to hearing some uplifting words from Abdul-Jabbar himself, who was in attendance, James later received a message from Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan. Though the two are often compared together in G.O.A.T. discussions, Jordan kept it all class in his statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jets Owner's Aaron Rodgers Comment

There's been a lot of speculation about where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023. Many fans and media members have predicted that Rodgers will suit up for the New York Jets. ESPN's Dianna Russini had an opportunity to ask Jets owner Woody Johnson about the possibility of adding Rodgers in the ...
FLORHAM PARK, NJ

