Los Angeles County, CA

Homelessness will be key issue in District 6 race

LOS ANGELES — Voters in parts of the San Fernando Valley are gearing up for a special election to replace former Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez (District 6), and already, homelessness is becoming a key issue in the race. The district includes neighborhoods like North Hollywood, North...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA City, County receives $196 million in state funds for housing projects

LOS ANGELES – The state is awarding a combined $196 million to multifamily housing projects across Los Angeles County, officials announced Thursday. The funding is part of an effort by the state to overhaul the process for housing grants. The state announced more than $825 million in funding to 58 communities, which is expected to build 9,550 homes. The projects are expected to benefit around 187,500 people in total.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Council to debate a state of emergency over homelessness

The regional push to treat homelessness as an official state of emergency will reach Santa Monica City Council at their Feb. 14 meeting. Several agencies including Culver City, County of Los Angeles, City of Los Angeles, and Long Beach have taken similar actions recently in an effort to free up funds and cut red-tape associated with the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
SANTA MONICA, CA
LA Council votes to proceed with removing gender references from city code

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council voted Friday for an ordinance to be drafted that would remove all references to gender from the city’s municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian’s motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA County allocates over $609 million for homeless initiatives

LOS ANGELES – Following its Jan. 10 declaration of a countywide homeless emergency, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday authorized its largest-ever annual budget allocation for the county’s Homeless Initiative — $609.7 million. “Budgets reflect priorities and I’m pleased this year’s allocation includes funding our...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
New dominant COVID-19 strain emerges in Los Angeles County

Health officials are monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain that has become dominant in Los Angeles County in recent weeks. The new strain, XBB.1.5, accounted for nearly 33% of COVID-19 tests in the county for the week of Jan. 21, outpacing the previously dominant strain, BQ.1.1, the Department of Public Health announced Friday. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension

A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
State Awards $196 Million for Multifamily Housing Projects in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Skid Row Housing Trust’s failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex

At some point in time we all need to have a collective, “Coming to Jesus” moment that those charged with the arduous task of fixing homelessness are exasperating the problem out of financial or political gain and until we as the electorate revolt with passion, purpose and unwavering desire to correct a flagrantly flawed political system, despite its best or worst intentions as designed as some argue always produces the lesser of two evils in which the masses, resigned to a sense of helplessness and void of hope are left to wander about like sheep among wolves, fighting for our own survival and existence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Food stamp theft has hit LA hard. Here's how to stay safe

In Southern California, rampant organized theft has struck an unusual victim — the poorest people in the state. Don't let San Francisco be next, officials warn. Two of California's most important lifelines for struggling families, the Electronic Benefit Transfer and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (better known as EBT and food stamps), saw an astronomical rise in theft and fraud in the past two years — up at least 4000%, according to CBS. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mayor Bass’ plan to end homelessness in Los Angeles goes into effect

Homelessness has defined the streets of LA for decades with no end in sight. As mayor of Los Angeles, what has Karen Bass promised us and what has she done?. While campaigning for mayor, Bass has made promises such as housing 15,000 people by the end of her first year and ending street encampments. Since the start of her term, Bass has made considerable progress.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bass appoints deputy mayor for business, economic development

Mayor Karen Bass appointed Rachel Freeman, senior vice president for real estate at Tejon Ranch Company, as the new deputy mayor for business and economic development. Freeman will be tasked with overseeing the city’s economic and business agenda, along with land use, trade and tourism. She will also have oversight over the Los Angeles World Airports and Port of Los Angeles‘ nonsafety operations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Neighborhood Housing Services of the IE launches new targeted initiatives to increase homeownership, affordable housing, and wealth

In its 40th year, Neighborhood Housing Services of the Inland Empire (NHSIE) just announced new initiatives aimed at increasing homeownership rates and generating real opportunities for wealth building in the low to moderate income communities of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Kailin Scott, newly appointed CEO of NHSIE, stated, “Last...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
LA County COVID-19 hospitalizations spike up

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals jumped back over 700 Wednesday, while health officials reported 1,105 new COVID-19 infections and 18 more virus-related deaths. The new cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,684,945. The daily...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

