spectrumnews1.com
Homelessness will be key issue in District 6 race
LOS ANGELES — Voters in parts of the San Fernando Valley are gearing up for a special election to replace former Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez (District 6), and already, homelessness is becoming a key issue in the race. The district includes neighborhoods like North Hollywood, North...
2urbangirls.com
LA City, County receives $196 million in state funds for housing projects
LOS ANGELES – The state is awarding a combined $196 million to multifamily housing projects across Los Angeles County, officials announced Thursday. The funding is part of an effort by the state to overhaul the process for housing grants. The state announced more than $825 million in funding to 58 communities, which is expected to build 9,550 homes. The projects are expected to benefit around 187,500 people in total.
2urbangirls.com
Businesses, residents left in dark on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project
The Inglewood Transit Connector Joint Powers Authority (ITCJPA) will convene Feb. 14 to discuss relocation plans of dozens of small businesses without sufficient input from the public. Lead consultant Trifiletti Consulting has not done thorough outreach to residents and businesses who will be directly impacted by the project. “If You’re...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council to debate a state of emergency over homelessness
The regional push to treat homelessness as an official state of emergency will reach Santa Monica City Council at their Feb. 14 meeting. Several agencies including Culver City, County of Los Angeles, City of Los Angeles, and Long Beach have taken similar actions recently in an effort to free up funds and cut red-tape associated with the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council votes to proceed with removing gender references from city code
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council voted Friday for an ordinance to be drafted that would remove all references to gender from the city’s municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian’s motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
Mayor Bass issues executive directive aimed at using city property for housing
Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive on Friday aiming to maximize the use of city-owned property for housing. This is the third executive directive that Bass has issued since taking office.
2urbangirls.com
LA County allocates over $609 million for homeless initiatives
LOS ANGELES – Following its Jan. 10 declaration of a countywide homeless emergency, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday authorized its largest-ever annual budget allocation for the county’s Homeless Initiative — $609.7 million. “Budgets reflect priorities and I’m pleased this year’s allocation includes funding our...
New dominant COVID-19 strain emerges in Los Angeles County
Health officials are monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain that has become dominant in Los Angeles County in recent weeks. The new strain, XBB.1.5, accounted for nearly 33% of COVID-19 tests in the county for the week of Jan. 21, outpacing the previously dominant strain, BQ.1.1, the Department of Public Health announced Friday. […]
Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension
A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
2urbangirls.com
LA Mayor Karen Bass’ latest housing directive is a day late, and a dollar short
LOS ANGELES – Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive Friday aiming to maximize the use of city-owned property for housing. Bass’ latest directive comes after the community spoke out against the council voting in favor of using city-owned land, that once housed a library, to build a hotel near USC.
iheart.com
State Awards $196 Million for Multifamily Housing Projects in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The state is awarding a combined $196 million to multifamily housing projects across Los Angeles County, officials announced Thursday. The funding is part of an effort by the state to overhaul the process for housing grants. The state announced more than $825 million in funding to 58 communities, which is expected to build 9,550 homes. The projects are expected to benefit around 187,500 people in total.
2urbangirls.com
Skid Row Housing Trust’s failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex
At some point in time we all need to have a collective, “Coming to Jesus” moment that those charged with the arduous task of fixing homelessness are exasperating the problem out of financial or political gain and until we as the electorate revolt with passion, purpose and unwavering desire to correct a flagrantly flawed political system, despite its best or worst intentions as designed as some argue always produces the lesser of two evils in which the masses, resigned to a sense of helplessness and void of hope are left to wander about like sheep among wolves, fighting for our own survival and existence.
Food stamp theft has hit LA hard. Here's how to stay safe
In Southern California, rampant organized theft has struck an unusual victim — the poorest people in the state. Don't let San Francisco be next, officials warn. Two of California's most important lifelines for struggling families, the Electronic Benefit Transfer and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (better known as EBT and food stamps), saw an astronomical rise in theft and fraud in the past two years — up at least 4000%, according to CBS. ...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles approves new renter protections, including relocation costs for large rent increases
The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday took action against landlords who impose large rent increases on their tenants. The council approved renter protections that include a stipulation that landlords must pay relocation fees for tenants if they raise rents by 10% or 5% plus inflation. In those cases, tenants...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Mayor Bass’ plan to end homelessness in Los Angeles goes into effect
Homelessness has defined the streets of LA for decades with no end in sight. As mayor of Los Angeles, what has Karen Bass promised us and what has she done?. While campaigning for mayor, Bass has made promises such as housing 15,000 people by the end of her first year and ending street encampments. Since the start of her term, Bass has made considerable progress.
californiaglobe.com
LA County Board Of Supervisors Passes Package Of New Firearm Ordinances
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed several gun control measures on Tuesday in response to several recent mass shootings in the County including the Monterey Park shooting that left 11 dead last month. Two ordinances are expected to come into law soon:. Prohibition of the sale of .50-caliber...
Laist.com
LA Mayor Bass On Kevin De León’s Refusal To Resign And Unhoused People Sleeping On Public Transit
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:
Bass appoints deputy mayor for business, economic development
Mayor Karen Bass appointed Rachel Freeman, senior vice president for real estate at Tejon Ranch Company, as the new deputy mayor for business and economic development. Freeman will be tasked with overseeing the city’s economic and business agenda, along with land use, trade and tourism. She will also have oversight over the Los Angeles World Airports and Port of Los Angeles‘ nonsafety operations.
iecn.com
Neighborhood Housing Services of the IE launches new targeted initiatives to increase homeownership, affordable housing, and wealth
In its 40th year, Neighborhood Housing Services of the Inland Empire (NHSIE) just announced new initiatives aimed at increasing homeownership rates and generating real opportunities for wealth building in the low to moderate income communities of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Kailin Scott, newly appointed CEO of NHSIE, stated, “Last...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County COVID-19 hospitalizations spike up
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals jumped back over 700 Wednesday, while health officials reported 1,105 new COVID-19 infections and 18 more virus-related deaths. The new cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,684,945. The daily...
