Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersAnn Arbor, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
No conflict of interest in University of Michigan dorm project, legal expert says
ANN ARBOR, MI - There are certain steps university regents or trustees need to take to avoid conflicts of interest, a legal expert in nonprofit issues told MLive/The Ann Arbor News. They included disclosing potential conflicts, avoid making a profit in business dealings with the university and recusing themselves from...
2 arrested during University of Michigan job fair
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two people were arrested during a job fair at the University of Michigan’s campus for allegedly throwing a substance at tables manned by government employers. Two individuals not affiliated with the university were arrested around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, after entering an ongoing...
Michigan Daily
Muslim Coalition hosts ‘Islamic Thought and Civilization’ event
The Muslim Coalition held the Ann Arbor campus’ first Allama Muhammad Iqbal Symposium on Islamic Thought and Civilization at Rackham Amphitheater Monday evening. Four panelists spoke at the event on how Islamic revivalist movements in the past century have been shaped by anti-colonial responses to colonial undertakings and trauma.
Michigan Daily
Nikki Giovanni discusses race, books and going to Mars at Rackham Auditorium
The University of Michigan Office of Multi-Ethnic Student Affairs hosted Nikki Giovanni, American poet and English professor at Virginia Tech University, for a poem recitation and moderated discussion Wednesday evening. LSA senior Kayla Tate, SaraEllen Strongman, assistant professor at the Department of Afroamerican and African Studies, and Blaire Tinker, special programs manager at the U-M Office for Health Equity and Inclusion, moderated the event as they discussed race, discrimination and the importance of books.
Michigan university union demands police 'abolition,' no-cost abortions, 'gender-affirming care'
University of Michigan's graduate student labor union demanded the abolition of campus police and expanded access to abortion during bargaining sessions with university officials.
eastlansinginfo.news
MSU School Safety Expert Weighs in on Climate at East Lansing High School
Following a series of violent and alarming incidents at East Lansing High School, district leadership has held several public meetings and rolled out a plan to address the issues. Now, a local expert is weighing in on the scene, saying the district has the tools to fix the problems, but to get there, leaders need to act, students need to be taken seriously, more adults need to provide mentorship and rules must be enforced.
wemu.org
Ann Arbor midwives react to elimination of Ascension hospital midwives in Michigan
Cathy Shafran: This is 89.1 WEMU FM. I'm Cathy Shafran. Across Michigan, the past few months, one hospital system has begun the process of eliminating midwives from their birthing centers. The Ascension chain of hospitals began the move late last year to Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo and then Ascension River District in East China Township. And just yesterday, Ascension announced effective March 1st that midwives will no longer staff the birth center at Providence Southfield Hospital, a facility where the majority of births were supervised by midwives. So why is this trend happening and what's the likelihood it could grow? In Washtenaw County area medical facilities. We pose those questions now to Lee Roosevelt, a certified nurse-midwife participant at IHA in Washtenaw County and president of Michigan, affiliate of American College of Nurse-Midwives and a clinical assistant professor at U of M. Lee, thanks for joining us.
Suspected norovirus outbreak involving 115 students, staff shuts down Livonia school
At least 115 students and staff at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School in Livonia have been sickened by a suspected norovirus outbreak that has shut down the school. "The first couple of kids were sick Monday. And then on Tuesday, we had in one class ... about 10 or 12 kids who started throwing up over the course of four hours," Kathy Nold, a co-principal at the K-8 school, told the Free Press on Friday. ...
Michigan Daily
Ann Arbor Planning Commission discusses West Washington rezoning, downtown development
Ann Arbor’s City Planning Commission met at Larcom City Hall Tuesday evening to vote on a petition calling for the rezoning of the city-owned 415 W. Washington site from Public Land to Planned Unit Development. The rezoning would allow for the possibility of new housing developments on the site....
michiganradio.org
Ascension eliminates midwives on staff at Providence Hospital
A major Metro Detroit hospital has announced that it will no longer keep midwives on staff. Ascension Health says that as of March 1, midwives will no longer staff the Alternative Birthing Center at Providence Southfield Hospital. Historically, midwives have supervised most of the births there, according to birth workers.
michiganradio.org
Polluted city property in Ann Arbor prompts remediation plan
The city of Ann Arbor is considering remediation plans for a city-owned property after a report on underground pollution at the site was presented at the City Planning Commission meeting on February 7. The report extends the investigation of groundwater pollution on Ann Arbor city properties. It focused on 415...
northvilleschools.org
Northville's Newly Expanded Parent Camp Draws in Hundreds
The Northville Educational Foundation and Northville Public Schools partnered together for the 8th annual Parent Camp on Saturday, February 4, at Northville High School. "I think today the turnout has really exploded based on what our expectations were," explained Bryan Valentini, Board of Directors, Northville Educational Foundation. More than 400...
Michigan student written up for ‘inappropriate’ pig drawing
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
Sparrow names first woman hospital president
She's the first female president in the hospital's 127-year history.
Experts worry about plan for free early childhood education in Michigan
Research shows early childhood learning, specifically for kids between the age of about 3 - 4.5 years old, can counteract the disadvantage some children experience & improve cognitive development.
13abc.com
Lucas Co. GOP pulling endorsements, assistance from reps who voted against Merrin for House Speaker
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Republican Party moved to censure GOP representatives who broke ranks to vote for House Speaker Jason Stephens over Monclova’s Derek Merrin. The Lucas County Republican Party is prohibiting any and all future endorsements and financial assistance to those who voted for Stephens...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor YMCA becomes first ‘Y’ in country to use artificial intelligence to boost water safety
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor YMCA, which serves Washtenaw and southern Livingston counties, has become the first Y in the country to use artificial intelligence in the monitoring of its aquatics center. The AI technology was integrated to prevent drownings, assist in water safety and improve rescue response...
Toxic pollution spreading at city-owned site in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — There’s new evidence that long-known pollution on a city-owned site is spreading under Washington Street toward the Ann Arbor YMCA, and contaminants could potentially pose a threat to surrounding homes. That could accelerate the city’s plans for a big cleanup and redevelopment many years...
1051thebounce.com
2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
bridgedetroit.com
Unregulated spending, vacation for Detroit People Mover, audit finds
An audit of the organization responsible for managing the Detroit People Mover found serious accounting flaws that resulted in unauthorized and duplicate payments, excessive vacation time and improper pay raises. The new report on the Detroit Transportation Corporation from the independent Office of the Auditor General found $3.3 million worth...
