ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

New pizza restaurant in Sugar House is great for the whole family

Pizza Volta is now open at their newest location in Sugar House!. Pizza Volta's, Martin Brass said their menu features a variety of artisan pizzas made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. From classic cheese to more creative options like beet, goat cheese and dill or the bacon and caramelized onion combo, there's something for every pizza lover at Pizza Volta.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Air quality gets worse; Storm on the way

You might feel like holding your breath over the next few days!. High pressure will keep it dry through early next week and allow valley inversions to strengthen. As a result, air quality will get worse. A weak storm will brush by to our south this weekend, but a stronger...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Colder today; Air quality gets worse tomorrow

High pressure building over Utah will keep it storm-free for a few days. The problem is, inversions will strengthen and air quality will decrease. It's expected to stay dry through the weekend but a storm moving through Tuesday & Wednesday of next week will bring a good chance of snow.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

New mexican spot is a hidden gem Sugarhouse

Here are two new restaurants, including a new donut shop, to check out as recommended by SLC Foodie. De Los Muertos is located in the Sugarhouse neighborhood of Salt Lake City. What to order:. -El Gordito Birria, Los Muertos Asada Taco, and the Reyna's Chicken Mole taco. -House made Guacamole...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy