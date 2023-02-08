Read full article on original website
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Application open for Weakley County Director of Schools position
Following Director of Schools Randy Frazier’s recent announcement of plans to retire at the end of this school year, the Weakley County School Board is beginning the search process for the next Director of Schools. Communications Director Erica Moore says the application to apply for the role is now...
WBBJ
Search on for new Director of Schools
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee school system is looking for a new director. According to a news release, the Director of Schools for Weakley County Schools, Randy Frazier, is planning to retire by the end of the school year. This announcement has kicked off the school board’s search for a replacement.
thunderboltradio.com
Discussion Held on Possible Full-Time Status for Director of Main Street Union City
Discussion was held on the hiring of a new Main Street Director in Union City. During Tuesday night’s Union City Council meeting, Councilman Jim Rippy addressed City Manager Kathy Dillon about the open position.(AUDIO) Rippy said he would speak with Main Street board President, Brooke Simmons, concerning the opening.
radionwtn.com
Little Pantries Of Henry County Organize 40 Days Of Giving
PARIS, Tenn.—The Little Pantries of Henry County Organization will host a “40 Days of Giving” event during the season of Lent to promote community contributions to the little pantries in the county. “Many people think of Lent as a time to ‘give up’ something, like eating chocolate...
radionwtn.com
Ground-Breaking For Carroll County’s Next Habitat Project
McKenzie, Tenn.–It’s the future new home for the Weatherford family in McKenzie. Ground-breaking was held at the corner of Randall and Magnolia Streets yesterday for the next house to be built by Habitat of Humanity of Carroll County. McKenzie Mayor Ryan Griffin said he was honored to represent the city of McKenzie at the ground-breaking. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Griffin).
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Feb. 9, 2023
Fred Cornelius, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Born April 4, 1938, in Mercer County, Kentucky, he was the son of James H. and Sarah Susan (Lively) Cornelius. He was a retired English professor at Murray State University, and a member of...
wpsdlocal6.com
A look at the local impacts of the teacher shortage crisis
PADUCAH — According to the U.S. Department of Education, 47 states report a teacher shortage. That includes Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky. It's an ongoing national problem local districts continue to deal with too. In Kentucky alone, there are 11,000 teacher openings. Lawmakers on both of the aisle are...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Annual Deer Meat Giveaway Set
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be holding the annual deer meat giveaway soon. Sheriff Josh Frey said the date for the giveaway will be February 25th, 2023 starting at 8 a.m. and it will run until all deer meat is handed out. This year’s giveaway will...
WBBJ
Old Country Store offers unique Valentine’s dinner experience
JACKSON, Tenn. — The deadline for reservations have now closed, but a local restaurant is putting the finishing touches on a unique Valentine’s dinner experience. Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store is having its third annual Valentine’s Day three-course dinner for couples. It will be held from...
thunderboltradio.com
Polar Plunge Takes Place in Union City on Saturday
Individuals and teams will take part in the annual Polar Plunge in Union City on Saturday. “Freezin’ for a Reason” is the theme of the event, which takes place at Aloha Pools and Spas, on West Reelfoot Avenue. Individuals will be diving into a swimming pool, to help...
Kait 8
Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no...
thunderboltradio.com
Coach and Administrators Applaud Accomplishment of Obion County Football Signee
Staff members at Obion County Central High School say they are proud of the accomplishments of football player Johnny Light. After a stellar four years on the field, the senior running back signed this week to continue his education and playing days at Missouri Southern State University. Head coach Justin...
When an earthquake caused the Mississippi River to flow backwards
On February 7, 1812, one of the strongest quakes to hit the U.S. struck Missouri and caused the Mississippi River to run backwards for several hours.
Patti’s 1880’s Settlement in Kentucky Announces Festival Of Lights Will Be Up All Year
Patti's 1880's Settlement. Patti's 1880's Settlement is known for serving up delicious food in a great atmosphere. If you have ever been to Grand Rivers, Kentucky there is a good chance you've been to Patti's (and if you haven't what are you waiting for?). There are several shops around the 1880s Settlement and so much to see and do! However, at Christmas time, Patti's 1880's Settlement goes all out with their annual Festival of Lights. Now it will be on display all year!
westkentuckystar.com
3.0 Bootheel quake felt in Paducah, Metropolis
Dozens reported feeling an earthquake centered in Missouri's New Madrid County on Thursday night. According to the US Geological Survey in Memphis, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake registered 4 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m. That's about 20 miles west of Hickman, Kentucky. Most reports of the quake came from...
whvoradio.com
Regional Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close In Coming Weeks
Crippling financial struggles continue to plague Bed Bath & Beyond, which announced Thursday morning an additional 149 stores would be closing in the coming weeks. CNN Business reports the closures come a week after the company announced it was shuttering 87 other stores. The latest round is among 400 total closures for the company, which includes 5 buybuy Baby locations and the remaining Harmon Face Value stores.
wpsdlocal6.com
I-24 westbound reopens following early-morning FedEx crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — An early-morning crash is blocking Interstate-24 westbound near the 22 mile-marker in Marshall County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports. According to a Thursday release, traffic is being detoured off at the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange to take U.S. 62 West to return to I-24 at the U.S. 68 Reidland Exit 16 Interchange.
thunderboltradio.com
Repairs Continue at Water Damaged Obion County Schools
Water damage repairs to Black Oak, Hillcrest and Ridgemont schools continues. Obion County Director of School’s, Tim Watkins, said things are getting closer to normal, following damage from broken water pipes and sprinkler systems during the Christmas break. The damage came following the passing of the Arctic cold front...
thunderboltradio.com
Dyersburg residence declared nuisance for ongoing criminal activity
A Dyersburg residence has been declared a nuisance after ongoing criminal activity. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell officers from his department along with the 29th District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney executed a petition Tuesday to Samuel Bush at 1513 Tarrant Street. Chief Isbell says since February 2022, the Dyersburg...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Central Football Standout Makes College Decision
Obion County Central football standout Johnny Light will continue his playing days in the Show-Me state. During a signing ceremony in Troy on Wednesday, Light announced he will continue his football career and education at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin. In four years as running back for the Rebels,...
Comments / 0