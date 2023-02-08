ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Carmel High Principal put on administrative leave, parents left with few details of allegations

CARMEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- In a special meeting the Carmel Unified School District has chosen to put Carmel High School Principal Jonathan Lyons on administrative leave until the end of 2023. Superintendent Ted Knight says after the year is concluded Lyons would be put in another position within the school district but did not disclose what The post Carmel High Principal put on administrative leave, parents left with few details of allegations appeared first on KION546.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man convicted in 1981 cold case murder, rape of Carmel mother

SALINAS -- A man first charged more than 41 years ago in the brutal killing of a Carmel woman has been convicted of murder, according to an announcement Wednesday from the office of the Monterey County District Attorney. A jury convicted Michael Scott Glazebrook, 67, of Seaside, in the 1981 murder of Sonia Carmen Herok-Stone, then 30, of Carmel. The verdict comes four decades after another jury split on a verdict for Glazebrook. Cold-case investigators used DNA evidence that was a match to Glazebrook to reopen the case in 2020. Herok-Stone was found murdered in her home...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Coastal Commission vacancy means a chance for influence -- and politics.

The idea that California’s coast should be a public resource was not always a given. Amid concerns that private development would cut off public access, citizen-led Proposition 20 appeared on Californians’ 1972 ballots. Then-State Sen. Jim Mills led a bicycle tour down the coast, from San Francisco to San Diego, to rally support.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Woman, 74, Missing After Getting Separated from Family While Mushroom Picking in Calif. Woods

The U.S. Coast Guard was able to locate the woman's adult daughter on Saturday, but the 74-year-old woman and a black dog have been missing since Friday Although authorities were able to find and rescue her daughter, a 74-year-old woman who got separated from family while mushroom picking in California remains missing. The woman, whose name has not been released by authorities, was out foraging for mushrooms on Friday with her husband and adult daughter near French Hill Road in Gasquet, according to ABC affiliate KRCR-TV. Around 8:00 p.m....
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Local business owner of 'Pizza My Heart' set to attend State of the Union address

CAPITOLA, Calif. — Come Tuesday, President Joe Biden will give his State of the Union address, giving him a chance to highlight key priorities and agenda items. Many notable guests will be in attendance, including some from the Central Coast. Chuck Hammers, owner of “Pizza My Heart,” was invited by local leader Congressman Jimmy Panetta. Hammers' business was one of many that suffered extensive damage in the recent storms.
CAPITOLA, CA
KSBW.com

Acting Gov. Eleni Kounalakis to visit Capitola, assess storm damage

CAPITOLA, Calif. — Acting Gov. Eleni Kounalakis will visit the city of Capitola on Wednesday to tour the affected storm areas and meet with local elected officials and first responders. The visit aims to provide a firsthand look at the recovery efforts underway after a destructive storm hit the area on Jan. 5.
CAPITOLA, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

With two multi-artist exhibits opening, now is the best time to visit the Carmel Art Association.

The small but mighty galleries of the Carmel Art Association are always full of interesting art, with pieces coming from a seemingly inexhaustible supply of work by their current and past members. If you’ve always wanted to visit, but somehow haven’t, the time is now. Two multi-artist exhibits, one featuring 11 abstract artists and the other a Valentine’s-themed exhibit of Monterey County’s best youth art, are worth your attention.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
KGET

California restaurants listed among the ‘Most Romantic’ in the nation

Californians won’t have to travel far to have a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation website, reveals which restaurants in the U.S. are the best at setting a romantic ambiance in its “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America” list. Multiple restaurants from California were included. The list was based on OpenTable […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays

Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
SACRAMENTO, CA
housebeautiful.com

The 10 Best Places to See the Super Bloom in California This Spring

Plant lovers are counting down the days until they can feast their eyes on this year's Super Bloom—bright blankets of flowers that covers the hillsides of California—but might need to adjust their itinerary. According to KTLA, the mayor of Lake Elsinore has announced that Walker Canyon will be closed to all visitors for the foreseeable future. Though the Southern California park has been a particularly amazing place to view (and Instagram) the horticultural happening, an increased turnout in 2019 trampled Lake Elsinore poppies, disrupted wildlife, and created an unhabitable environment for residents. The good news? There are tons of other sites in California where you can catch lesser-known but totallly spectacular super blooms, so we rounded them up for your planning purposes.
CALIFORNIA STATE

