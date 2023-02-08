Read full article on original website
Carmel High Principal put on administrative leave, parents left with few details of allegations
CARMEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- In a special meeting the Carmel Unified School District has chosen to put Carmel High School Principal Jonathan Lyons on administrative leave until the end of 2023. Superintendent Ted Knight says after the year is concluded Lyons would be put in another position within the school district but did not disclose what The post Carmel High Principal put on administrative leave, parents left with few details of allegations appeared first on KION546.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See teacher pay for each California school district. Most teachers got a modest pay raise
Teacher pay in California rose modestly last school year — but not as fast as inflation. Average teacher pay in California public schools rose to $88,508 in the 2020-21 school year, an increase of 3.1% from 2020-21, new state data show. By comparison, inflation rose by about 8.6% from...
Man convicted in 1981 cold case murder, rape of Carmel mother
SALINAS -- A man first charged more than 41 years ago in the brutal killing of a Carmel woman has been convicted of murder, according to an announcement Wednesday from the office of the Monterey County District Attorney. A jury convicted Michael Scott Glazebrook, 67, of Seaside, in the 1981 murder of Sonia Carmen Herok-Stone, then 30, of Carmel. The verdict comes four decades after another jury split on a verdict for Glazebrook. Cold-case investigators used DNA evidence that was a match to Glazebrook to reopen the case in 2020. Herok-Stone was found murdered in her home...
montereycountyweekly.com
Coastal Commission vacancy means a chance for influence -- and politics.
The idea that California’s coast should be a public resource was not always a given. Amid concerns that private development would cut off public access, citizen-led Proposition 20 appeared on Californians’ 1972 ballots. Then-State Sen. Jim Mills led a bicycle tour down the coast, from San Francisco to San Diego, to rally support.
Sacramento Co. sheriff's sergeant becomes hero in Pebble Beach
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A weekend getaway to the California coast turned into an impromptu life-saving mission for Sacramento County Sheriff's Sgt. Kelly Bunn. Bunn was in the right place at the right time, jumping into action to save a caddie who suddenly collapsed during a golf tournament at Pebble Beach.
Woman, 74, Missing After Getting Separated from Family While Mushroom Picking in Calif. Woods
The U.S. Coast Guard was able to locate the woman's adult daughter on Saturday, but the 74-year-old woman and a black dog have been missing since Friday Although authorities were able to find and rescue her daughter, a 74-year-old woman who got separated from family while mushroom picking in California remains missing. The woman, whose name has not been released by authorities, was out foraging for mushrooms on Friday with her husband and adult daughter near French Hill Road in Gasquet, according to ABC affiliate KRCR-TV. Around 8:00 p.m....
KSBW.com
Local business owner of 'Pizza My Heart' set to attend State of the Union address
CAPITOLA, Calif. — Come Tuesday, President Joe Biden will give his State of the Union address, giving him a chance to highlight key priorities and agenda items. Many notable guests will be in attendance, including some from the Central Coast. Chuck Hammers, owner of “Pizza My Heart,” was invited by local leader Congressman Jimmy Panetta. Hammers' business was one of many that suffered extensive damage in the recent storms.
KSBW.com
Acting Gov. Eleni Kounalakis to visit Capitola, assess storm damage
CAPITOLA, Calif. — Acting Gov. Eleni Kounalakis will visit the city of Capitola on Wednesday to tour the affected storm areas and meet with local elected officials and first responders. The visit aims to provide a firsthand look at the recovery efforts underway after a destructive storm hit the area on Jan. 5.
Two California Suburbs Named Among Top 3 'Safest Cities In America'
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across the country.
Meet Kathy Ireland: Rich California female has millions for education and needy families: Get in touch for money
Kathleen Marie Ireland is a renewed American fashion designer, businesswoman, and author. Most importantly, she is admired for her charity work. She was born in California and worked as a supermodel from the 1980s to the 1990s.
montereycountyweekly.com
With two multi-artist exhibits opening, now is the best time to visit the Carmel Art Association.
The small but mighty galleries of the Carmel Art Association are always full of interesting art, with pieces coming from a seemingly inexhaustible supply of work by their current and past members. If you’ve always wanted to visit, but somehow haven’t, the time is now. Two multi-artist exhibits, one featuring 11 abstract artists and the other a Valentine’s-themed exhibit of Monterey County’s best youth art, are worth your attention.
NBC Los Angeles
9 of the Safest Cities in the United States Are in California, Report Finds
An annual analysis by MoneyGeek revealed that nine of the safest cities in the United States are in California. MoneyGeek's annual report analyzed the most recent crime statistics from the FBI in 263 cities with populations of more than 100,000 across the United States. “Crime and security are intertwined with...
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
California witness spots rectangle-shaped object 40 to 60 feet long overhead
A California witness at Mountain Center reported watching a black, rectangle-shaped object moving nearby at 11:15 a.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California restaurants listed among the ‘Most Romantic’ in the nation
Californians won’t have to travel far to have a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation website, reveals which restaurants in the U.S. are the best at setting a romantic ambiance in its “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America” list. Multiple restaurants from California were included. The list was based on OpenTable […]
KCRA.com
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays
Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
housebeautiful.com
The 10 Best Places to See the Super Bloom in California This Spring
Plant lovers are counting down the days until they can feast their eyes on this year's Super Bloom—bright blankets of flowers that covers the hillsides of California—but might need to adjust their itinerary. According to KTLA, the mayor of Lake Elsinore has announced that Walker Canyon will be closed to all visitors for the foreseeable future. Though the Southern California park has been a particularly amazing place to view (and Instagram) the horticultural happening, an increased turnout in 2019 trampled Lake Elsinore poppies, disrupted wildlife, and created an unhabitable environment for residents. The good news? There are tons of other sites in California where you can catch lesser-known but totallly spectacular super blooms, so we rounded them up for your planning purposes.
SFist
Newsom Calls For Federal Investigation Into Out-Of-Control PG&E Prices
You’re not the only one whose PG&E bill has gone through the roof, and Governor Newsom is calling for a federal investigation into possible market manipulation with these crazy price hikes. You've likely noticed the infuriating matter that your PG&E bill is soaring, and even more infuriatingly, PG&E wants...
