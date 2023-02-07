Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergProvo, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's Day
Cajun cuisine is a type of food popular in Louisiana and parts of the southern United States, but there is a relatively new restaurant in Salt Lake City which features Cajun dishes. The Cajun Boil Seafood Restaurant is located at 618 East 400 South.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
New pizza restaurant in Sugar House is great for the whole family
Pizza Volta is now open at their newest location in Sugar House!. Pizza Volta's, Martin Brass said their menu features a variety of artisan pizzas made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. From classic cheese to more creative options like beet, goat cheese and dill or the bacon and caramelized onion combo, there's something for every pizza lover at Pizza Volta.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Utah Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Utah may not be known for delicious barbecue but that doesn’t mean you won’t find it in the Beehive State. In fact, Smokin Bones BBQ in Bountiful is an unassuming local gem where you can find some of the best. With the juiciest meats, delicious sandwiches, burgers, and more, this BBQ restaurant in Utah is one bucket-list-worthy restaurant that will leave you impressed.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
New mexican spot is a hidden gem Sugarhouse
Here are two new restaurants, including a new donut shop, to check out as recommended by SLC Foodie. De Los Muertos is located in the Sugarhouse neighborhood of Salt Lake City. What to order:. -El Gordito Birria, Los Muertos Asada Taco, and the Reyna's Chicken Mole taco. -House made Guacamole...
saltlakemagazine.com
5 Things You Should Know About Visiting a Panadería
I was in Houston a couple of weeks ago, visiting my dad’s Tío for his 90th birthday. So naturally, we made an obligatory stop at a Mexican bakery, or panadería, for pastries. Unfortunately, I missed out on a couple of my favorites, but we’re fortunate to have a diversity of unique Latino bakeries here in Salt Lake City. So, of course, I had to make a quick visit this week.
Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the most romantic restaurant in every state.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
ABC 4
Grandma Crane’s Delicious Pecan Pie
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – All of the best and most delicious meals come from family recipes, and that is especially true with Grandma Crane’s Pecan Pie! Randy Crane joined us in the kitchen to show us his grandma’s special pie recipe, and not only is this recipe delicious, but it is also extremely easy to make!
Popular food chain opening another new location in Utah
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Utah next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Utah restaurant location in Sandy, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
ABC 4
The Laced Hair Foundation is giving women with hair loss hope
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – It is so common for women to experience hair loss at some point, and it can happen for so many reasons. The Laced Hair Foundation is one way to combat this devastating hair loss, and they’re here to help. Lacy Gadegaard-West joined us to talk about her upcoming Hair for Hope Gala and their mission.
kjzz.com
Payson rallies around 84-year-old Walmart greeter who claims he was abruptly fired
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Long-time Utah Walmart greeter Thane Telford went back to the Payson store on Thursday, but this time he was across the parking lot as an ex-employee—fired, he said, just the day before. Friends and family joined him waving to customers and members of the...
5 Important Things I Learned Driving To Salt Lake City From Twin Falls
I was born and raised in Utah and hopefully, you don't judge me too harshly for that. I still have a lot of family members down in Salt Lake City so I've made the drive dozens of times over the last 15 years. What Is The Drive Like From Idaho...
Gephardt Daily
Walmart Super Center in Sandy fails state’s price scanner audit
SANDY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Walmart Super Center store at Quarry Bend in Sandy failed the state price scanner test after I told Utah State officials about the price scanner problems I encountered at the store. Back on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, I shared the...
Riverton baby, family need help after rare condition diagnosis
Riverton parents of a nine-week-old baby are asking for help to afford a liver transplant and other complications that come with their girl's rare condition.
Utah city ranked as LEAST glamorous in the country
Glamorous might not be the first word that pops into your head when you think of Utah but one area, in particular, has been ranked as the least glamorous city in the U.S.
890kdxu.com
WOW! These Utahn’s CHANGED THE WORLD!
It's no secret... Utah is home to the MOST BEAUTIFUL landscapes and people. Utah is also the home of some of the WORLD'S GREATEST INVENTIONS! Like these:. I don't want to imagine what life would be like without TV. No Seinfeld, Friends, or The Office. No watching your favorite sports teams. Like right now... Watching Lebron James break the All-Time NBA Scoring Record in my bedroom! Shout out to Richfield local, Philo T. Farnsworth! The inventor of the TV. Life would not be the same without you!
upr.org
The LDS Church and the Great Salt Lake on Behind the Headlines
How The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could have a say in the Great Salt Lake’s survival. Utah students barked like dogs at Asian American and Polynesian basketball players. And officials gear up to again promote crosswalk flags in Salt Lake City, but some question how effective they are.
Eagle Mountain City places decoys to show deer where to cross highway
If you’re driving down Cory B. Wride Memorial Highway in Eagle Mountain and turn your head to the side, you might see two deer standing in a field.
Daily Herald
Minerva Teichert estate sues LDS Church for the second time over art
On Jan. 30, the Minerva Teichert estate filed a second complaint against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. This time, the suit is in California and Brigham Young University, the BYU Museum of Art, Deseret Book Co., Desert Management Corp. and Latter-Day Home LLC are also being targeted in the legal action.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Colder today; Air quality gets worse tomorrow
High pressure building over Utah will keep it storm-free for a few days. The problem is, inversions will strengthen and air quality will decrease. It's expected to stay dry through the weekend but a storm moving through Tuesday & Wednesday of next week will bring a good chance of snow.
Comments / 0