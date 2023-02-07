ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Majic 102.3/92.7

Angela Simmons Shares Adorable Photo Dump Of Her And Boyfriend Yo Gotti After Of The Grammys

By Sharde Gillam
Majic 102.3/92.7
Majic 102.3/92.7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sri2v_0kftzUlA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCfMJ_0kftzUlA00

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Angela Simmons and her new boyfriend Yo Gotti are still going strong and we’re here for it!

Over the weekend, the starlet shared an adorable photo dump of the stylish couple as they got ready for the Grammys and showed off their effortless glam ahead of the biggest night in music. In the photo set, Ang was all glammed up in her curve hugging, strapless black gown and high bun with a side swoop bang. She accessorized the look with dangling earrings and was all smiles as she stood by her boo and helped get him together for their big night out.

Yo Gotti matched Angela’s fly and donned a black and white tux with a black bow tie. The photo set showed Ang as she and Yo Gotti prepped in the mirror with Angela helping adjust her boyfriend’s bow tie and to make sure he looked good before they stepped out for the red carpet.

“I got you , you got me ” she captioned the cute photo set. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Angela Renee Simmons (@angelasimmons)

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti made their relationship official late last year after the rapper announced their couple status on New Year’s eve. After the news broke, the Internet certainly went into a frenzy when many remembered that the rapper name-dropping the beautiful businesswoman in his 2016 song Down In The DMs.

“And I just followed Angela (Simmons) / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons / They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’ / F**k it, I’m gon’ let the world know (goals),” the lyrics went. And just like that, Gotti and Simmons are now officially an item and becoming one of our favorite couples! RELATED STORIES:

Angela Simmons: Beauty, Brains, And Business

Angela Simmons Brings The Sexy In La Femme Fashion On Our ‘Spring Beauty Issue’

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Angela Simmons Quotes Nicki Minaj & Rocks Yo Gotti-Gifted CMG Chain In New TikTok

Angela Simmons flexes a CMG chain in her new TikTok video. Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti are becoming the next it couple. Yo Gotti openly admitted to having a crush on Angela Simmons in 2016’s smash single, “Down In The DMs.” Seven years later, they finally became an item and they aren’t hiding it.
People

Gucci Mane and Wife Keyshia Ka'oir Welcome Their Second Baby and Reveal Name Inspired by Her Brother

"I'm so thankful that my baby girl is here," the "Rumors" rapper swooned as he announced the arrival of his and Keyshia Ka'oir's second child Gucci Mane is in bliss after he and wife Keyshia Ka'oir welcomed their second baby together. On Thursday, the "King Snipe" rapper, 42, announced the arrival of their newborn in a sweet Instagram post. "Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy," he wrote, adding details about the infant including her name and birthday "2/8/23 7lbs...
New York Post

Jay-Z steals Grammys 2023 with 8-minute performance after boycott

Receiving five nominations this year may or may not have inspired Jay-Z’s return to the Grammys stage — but it’s clear that “God Did.” Bringing music lovers to church Sunday, the 53-year-old Brooklynite rocked the mic alongside hip-hop heavyweights Rick Ross, 47, Lil Wayne, 40, rap newcomer Fridayy and singer John Legend, 44, on their DJ Khaled-produced collaboration “God Did” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.  The smash hit earned three nods, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.  And the show-stopping showcase marked HOV’s long-awaited resurgence as a headliner at the awards gala, where he last performed...
musictimes.com

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Not Submitted to GRAMMYs Because of THIS

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" took the world by storm in 2020. Almost everyone was listening, streaming, dancing, and grooving into it. Thanks to TikTok and social media, the track reached thousands and millions worldwide. The track was quite historic because it was the first female rap collaboration...
WWD

Mary J. Blige Channels Showgirl Glamour in Plunging Matthew Reisman Minidress and Sinuous René Caovilla Sandals for Birthday Bash

Mary J. Blige arrived at Cipriani Wall Street on Saturday for her 52nd birthday celebration, wearing a winter-ready ensemble. In honor of her birthday celebration, the Grammy-winning R&B singer wore a sparkling silver sequin minidress with a plunging neckline custom designed by Matthew Reisman paired with a statement floor-length custom chinchilla coat from Konstantine Furs. Blige coordinated the look with strappy-heeled open-toe sandals from René Caovilla and earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and silver statement chains from Pristine Jewelers.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the...
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Quits, Lashes out at Producers

Shekinah Jo is done with Love & Hip Hop. The current season of VH1: Family Reunion, which reunites old cast members from the Love & Hip Hop franchise who've had issues with one another, has shown Jo has major blowups with several co-stars. And after being physically attacked by Lyrica Anderson in the latest episode, she's airing out her frustrations with producers on the show in an Instagram live video.
POPSUGAR

Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps

Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
EW.com

Questlove says Will Smith was going to make a surprise appearance during the Grammys' hip-hop tribute

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards is celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with a star-studded tribute that very nearly included the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air himself. Questlove, who curated the 14-minute-long celebration that aired on Sunday evening, revealed that Will Smith was originally set to make a surprise appearance during the performance but ultimately had to back out because it coincided with the filming of Bad Boys 4.
iheart.com

Mary J. Blige Delivers Powerful Performance Of 'Good Morning Gorgeous'

Mary J. Blige delivered a captivating performance of her Grammy-nominated hit. On Sunday (February 5), Blige took the Grammy stage to perform her track "Good Morning Gorgeous," which was nominated for Record of the Year, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. The nine-time Grammy winner floated down to...
E! News

DJ Khaled's Kids Just Stole Another Red Carpet Show With Their Major 2023 Grammys Appearance

Watch: DJ Khaled Steals the Mic at Grammys: "Me Got Me Here" All this family does is win, win, win no matter what!. After earning an impressive six nominations, DJ Khaled knew the 2023 Grammys was going to be a special night. But while walking the red carpet outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the producer wanted his entire family to experience the magic of music's biggest night. (For a complete list of Grammys 2023 winners, click here.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Offset Responds to Report He Got Into Fight With Quavo at the Grammys

In a tweet shared on Monday, Offset seemingly responded to a report that he got into a physical confrontation with Quavo over Sunday’s Takeoff tribute at the Grammys. “What tf look fighting my brother yal n****s is crazy,” wrote Offset. Sources told TMZ on Monday that the Migos...
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z Partied the Night Away at Grammys’ Celebration for 50 Years of Hip Hop

Jay-Z was living his best life while attending the Grammys’ celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary. The 65th Grammy awards put together a star-studded celebration to honor the history and continued influence of hip-hop music, ET reported. The special segment included performances by rap icons and pioneers like Run-D.M.C., Rakim and Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy, Ice T, Queen Latifah, Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man, and Too $hort.
Vibe

Willie D Slams GRAMMYs For Excluding Geto Boys Group In Hip-Hop 50 Tribute

The 2023 GRAMMY Awards featured an exciting tribute performance celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, but not everyone was pleased with what transpired. Willie D of the Geto Boys took issue with the fact that Scarface was the only member of the group asked to perform. “A reminder to the Grammys and all the rest of y’all out there trying to hustle the Geto Boys brand by only including Scarface, who had a stellar solo career,” the 56-year-old said in an Instagram video on Sunday (Feb. 5). “How in the hell are you gonna have a 50-year tribute to Hip Hop and...
musictimes.com

Bonnie Raitt Song of the Year Grammy Win on 'Purpose', Fat Joe Claims

Fat Joe has been candid about his thoughts on the 2023 Grammy Awards, especially on Bonnie Raitt's Song of the Year win. Fat Joe was present on Music's Biggest Night mainly to support his friends and collaborators on the 50th Year celebration of Hip-hop at the show. Meanwhile, days after...
Majic 102.3/92.7

Majic 102.3/92.7

97
Followers
3K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The Real Sound of the DMV

 https://mymajicdc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy