ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gig Harbor, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

Cascade Christian Schools opens new junior high building

Submitted by Cascade Christian Schools. Puyallup, WA – Cascade Christian Schools recently opened the doors to their new junior high building. Construction began in 2019 and includes multiple stages. The ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorated the completion of stage 2, which opened 6 new classrooms to junior high students. Educational and athletic facility experts Jeff Brown Architecture and Absher Construction designed the classroom wing of the junior high building.
PUYALLUP, WA
KING 5

Oakley Carlson Act gathering marks 2 years since her disappearance

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On the day marking two years since her disappearance, a silent gathering will be held in Olympia to show support for the Oakley Carlson Act. HB 1397 would create more stringent requirements for a child to be returned to its birth parents who have lost custody. A silent gathering is planned on the north steps of the state legislative building at the Capitol in Olympia on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

The hope and the dream: Sharing the Black experience in the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE — The Black experience is a multi-layered one filled with trauma and resilience but ultimately joy. In the midst of constant reminders of racism, it's not the focus for Black Americans. As we reflect and celebrate Black History Month, community members shared their stories that remind us how to keep hope alive and why it's so important for the next generation that follows.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Edmonds School District breach exposed sensitive student, staff data

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds School District (ESD) revealed Friday that sensitive information about students, staff and parents was exposed, more than a week after suspicious activities in its network were detected on Jan. 31. The district identified information such as names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, date...
EDMONDS, WA
KING-5

An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent Police contract with Puget Sound Fire for co-responder team

Kent Police are contracting with Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority to provide a co-responder program featuring a nurse and a social worker. The Kent City Council and Mayor Dana Ralph asked the police department in 2020 to look into starting up a co-responder program in an effort to handle calls that might be a better fit for a social worker or nurse than an officer.
KENT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds School District names Dr. Rebecca Miner as permanent superintendent

Miner was selected by the school board last spring to be the interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year. “The board feels strongly Dr. Miner is the right fit to guide our district through our strategic plan,” said School Board President Dr. Nancy Katims. “Throughout the superintendent search process, we have listened to our community and they have expressed a high degree of confidence in Dr. Miner and her leadership.”
EDMONDS, WA
foodieflashpacker.com

10 Must-Try Breakfast Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington

Seeking out Tacoma, Washington’s top breakfast spot? You’ve come to the proper location. Tacoma offers a wide range of choices, from traditional eateries to hip brunch places. Tacoma breakfast restaurants offer something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a filling plate of pancakes or a hydrating acai bowl.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy