The Suburban Times
Cascade Christian Schools opens new junior high building
Submitted by Cascade Christian Schools. Puyallup, WA – Cascade Christian Schools recently opened the doors to their new junior high building. Construction began in 2019 and includes multiple stages. The ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorated the completion of stage 2, which opened 6 new classrooms to junior high students. Educational and athletic facility experts Jeff Brown Architecture and Absher Construction designed the classroom wing of the junior high building.
Oakley Carlson Act gathering marks 2 years since her disappearance
OLYMPIA, Wash. — On the day marking two years since her disappearance, a silent gathering will be held in Olympia to show support for the Oakley Carlson Act. HB 1397 would create more stringent requirements for a child to be returned to its birth parents who have lost custody. A silent gathering is planned on the north steps of the state legislative building at the Capitol in Olympia on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.
The hope and the dream: Sharing the Black experience in the Pacific Northwest
SEATTLE — The Black experience is a multi-layered one filled with trauma and resilience but ultimately joy. In the midst of constant reminders of racism, it's not the focus for Black Americans. As we reflect and celebrate Black History Month, community members shared their stories that remind us how to keep hope alive and why it's so important for the next generation that follows.
Edmonds School District breach exposed sensitive student, staff data
EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds School District (ESD) revealed Friday that sensitive information about students, staff and parents was exposed, more than a week after suspicious activities in its network were detected on Jan. 31. The district identified information such as names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, date...
KING-5
An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
Funding proposed to expand program raising graduation rates among foster care kids
SEATTLE — Within Governor Jay Inslee's proposed $70 billion budget is $6 million set aside to help increase the graduation rate of kids in foster care, with the goal to expand the Graduation Success Program through the non-profit Treehouse. 19-year-old Dulce Gonzalez-Rodriguez used to be in foster care and...
Wiki Phung was headed to college then work, but she never arrived
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Nearly 32 years ago, a Shoreline college student vanished on her way to work. The investigation into Wiki Phung’s disappearance revealed a hidden life and several surprising suspects. “When somebody's taking your sister away from you, you don't heal. It's it's, you never heal. I...
Mount Vernon seniors fight meal tax at retirement communities
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A tax on meals for senior citizens is on the table in Olympia right now. The tax treats retirement home kitchens like restaurants -- a move that could cost seniors hundreds of dollars every year -- and possibly have even starker consequences. Mealtime at Mount...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Miniature horse surprises residents at Cedar Creek Memory Care
Residents at Cedar Creek, A Koelsch Memory Care Community, were greeted Tuesday by a friendly, four-legged visitor – Domi – a registered therapy miniature horse owned by Brian Hohstadt of Triple B Foundation. “The sheer joy on our resident’s faces when Brian brings one of his miniature horses...
kentreporter.com
Kent Police contract with Puget Sound Fire for co-responder team
Kent Police are contracting with Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority to provide a co-responder program featuring a nurse and a social worker. The Kent City Council and Mayor Dana Ralph asked the police department in 2020 to look into starting up a co-responder program in an effort to handle calls that might be a better fit for a social worker or nurse than an officer.
gigharbornow.org
Two in Tow & On the Go: Three Mom Hacks for Walking the Tacoma Narrows Bridge with Kids
Being from Southern California, I’ve never lived in a town with bridges before. You know, besides the concrete jungle freeway overpass variety. But I’ve always been wowed by crossings that span a divide. And the surprisingly long, green-tone Tacoma Narrows Bridge, with its harrowing “Galloping Gertie” backstory, is no exception.
fixhomelessness.org
Nearly 40 Homeless People Kicked Out of Seattle Hotel after Numerous Violations
It’s been a rough week for Clarence Thomas. After living in the Hotel Nexus for the past few months, he found a notice saying it was time to leave this establishment in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. I ask him, “You only have a few belongings, it should be pretty...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds School District names Dr. Rebecca Miner as permanent superintendent
Miner was selected by the school board last spring to be the interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year. “The board feels strongly Dr. Miner is the right fit to guide our district through our strategic plan,” said School Board President Dr. Nancy Katims. “Throughout the superintendent search process, we have listened to our community and they have expressed a high degree of confidence in Dr. Miner and her leadership.”
q13fox.com
Bellevue schools proposes closing 3 elementary schools
The Bellevue School District will present its plan to consolidate three elementary schools. This comes after protests by families in the school district this week.
KUOW
Closing time...for 3 Bellevue schools, maybe Seattle eventually: Today So Far
The Bellevue School District is considering closing three elementary schools. Seattle Public Schools may be facing a similar decision. Debate around police pursuit rules re-emerged at the Capitol in Olympia. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 10, 2023. It could be said that I...
foodieflashpacker.com
10 Must-Try Breakfast Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington
Seeking out Tacoma, Washington’s top breakfast spot? You’ve come to the proper location. Tacoma offers a wide range of choices, from traditional eateries to hip brunch places. Tacoma breakfast restaurants offer something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a filling plate of pancakes or a hydrating acai bowl.
West Seattle bookstore celebrates Black History Month, highlighting important Black voices and stories
SEATTLE — Pegasus Book Exchange never put much thought into what would be in their front display window according to employee Sam Taylor. That was until he decided to celebrate Black History Month by displaying books centering around Black people. “Things like this window display, they really help and...
‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug
While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at...
Lawmakers seek to ban some utility shutoffs during extreme heat
OLYMPIA, Wash. — While the Northwest braces for more cold weather, lawmakers in Olympia are busy thinking about how hot it will get this summer. On Thursday, the House Committee on Environment & Energy takes up a bill that supporters say could be a matter of life and death during extreme heat.
KATU.com
Pacific Northwest rescue crews head to Turkey to help with earthquake relief efforts
SEATTLE — A Kingston-based non-profit has gone to Turkey to provide support relief efforts in response to the devastation from Monday's magnitude 7.8 earthquake. Empact Northwest's Medical Pathfinder team left Seattle Wednesday evening. The group includes highly trained and experienced medical personnel. Their focus will be on areas in...
