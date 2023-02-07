Read full article on original website
Hearth and Hill announces new executive chef
PARK CITY, Utah —Hearth and Hill announced the appointment of Eric Diaz as its new Executive Chef. Diaz comes to the Leave Room For Dessert Eateries restaurant group from award-winning country […]
onekindesign.com
Inside a Park City dream house with spectacular modern mountain living
This spectacular modern mountain house was designed by Harris Architecture together with Olsen Home Interior Design, located in Deer Vista, Park City, Utah. Deer Vista is a beautiful community that overlooks Jordanell Lake with a panoramic view of the Wasatch Front. This dwelling has been meticulously designed with unparalleled craftsmanship.
Park City family hosts U.S. Ski & Snowboard fundraiser to help meet $200,000 goal
When Carol Jeske moved to town in January 2021, she couldn’t ski due to a knee injury. Fortunately, she met Caroline Claire, a member of the U.S. Freeski team, who helped out by skiing with the Jeske's kids. “And through her, we just met more and more of the...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
New pizza restaurant in Sugar House is great for the whole family
Pizza Volta is now open at their newest location in Sugar House!. Pizza Volta's, Martin Brass said their menu features a variety of artisan pizzas made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. From classic cheese to more creative options like beet, goat cheese and dill or the bacon and caramelized onion combo, there's something for every pizza lover at Pizza Volta.
Park City named one of the best places to ski in the world
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City has landed on Tripadvisor’s 2023 “Best of the Best” places to ski list alongside Zermatt, Switzerland, and Chamonix, France. The list of Tripadvisor’s top […]
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Park City's newest restaurant
Park City has welcomed its newest restaurant Pine Cone Ridge!. As another Bill restaurant, Pine Cone Ridge has replaced what used to be Wahso on Main Street. The restaurant has a completely different look and a new contemporary American cuisine menu plus a full service bar. To see the menu...
tourcounsel.com
The Gateway | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah
The Gateway is a large, open-air retail, residential, and office complex in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is centered on the historic Union Pacific Depot on the west side of Downtown Salt Lake City between 50 North and 200 South streets and between 400 and 500 West streets. Rio Grande Street has been the site of many special events and becomes a one-way street and heads north through the center.
Heber City suggests uniform dark sky policy county-wide
The night sky in the Heber Valley has drawn a lot of attention recently, and local governments are looking at standardizing regulations to keep it dark. In a Wasatch County work meeting Wednesday, Heber City and Midway government leaders said they’ve taken strides to protect the local dark sky and plan to do more.
KSLTV
Popular SLC Greek restaurant closed from flood can’t reopen for weeks
SALT LAKE CITY — A popular Salt Lake City Greek restaurant closed because of a flood says it could still be weeks before they can reopen, during what’s normally their busiest time of year. Manoli’s is known for great Greek dishes, and warm hospitality. Husband and wife owners...
Deer Valley to offer new satellite parking and shuttle service
PARK CITY, Utah — Deer Valley Resort announced that beginning Saturday, February 11, it will offer an additional satellite parking option and shuttle service. Skiers will be able to park […]
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
New mexican spot is a hidden gem Sugarhouse
Here are two new restaurants, including a new donut shop, to check out as recommended by SLC Foodie. De Los Muertos is located in the Sugarhouse neighborhood of Salt Lake City. What to order:. -El Gordito Birria, Los Muertos Asada Taco, and the Reyna's Chicken Mole taco. -House made Guacamole...
tourcounsel.com
Newgate Mall | Shopping mall in Ogden, Utah
Newgate Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Ogden, Utah. Opened in 1981, it features Burlington Coat Factory, Dillard's, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by The Woodmont Company. Homart Development Company built Newgate Mall in 1981. Its original anchor stores were Sears and Mervyn's. Sears had operated...
Highland Drive reopened after head-on collision
PARK CITY, Utah — A head-on collision on Highland Drive Thursday, February 9, sent two individuals to the hospital. According to the Park City Fire District, Engine 33, Ambulance 21, […]
Park City Mountain Resort employee found dead in his apartment
A Park City Mountain Resort employee was found dead at an apartment complex on Tuesday morning.
890kdxu.com
St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops
It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
Gephardt Daily
Potentially toxic Spanish Fork resin cloud draws huge hazmat response, evacuation
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fabrication plant was evacuated and a large hazmat response generated when a resin cloud formed inside the factory late Wednesday night. All 22 workers evacuated as emergency crews were dispatched at 10:37 p.m. to the Klune Industries plant at...
Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the most romantic restaurant in every state.
LDS Church hits brakes on request to change Heber Valley dark sky rules
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is putting its request to change local dark sky rules on hold for the time being. After requesting in November to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code, the LDS Church still has no date to appear in front of the county’s planning commission.
Authorities investigating death of Park City Mountain employee at Slopeside Village
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 40-year-old man and Park City Mountain employee died earlier this week at Slopeside Village, the new affordable employee housing complex at the base of Canyons Village. The man was a resident of Slopeside, which opened late last year. The exact time...
