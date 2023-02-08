ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Douglas
3d ago

Yeah OK! when the burglar breaks in while your asleep and wakes you up but you can't unlock the safe because the battery died on your flashlight ,just tell the burglar to hold on while you change the batteries out.

a t
3d ago

news reporter "locking up a gun is the only way to protect kids".... wrong it isn't the only way, it's called training your kids and educating them.

a t
3d ago

this is stupid, I understand can understand those parents grief, however, why was that friend of their son messing around with gun, this is more that friend's fault(should be in jail for negligent homicide) and why didn't the friend's parents train their son that guns aren't toys and the friend shouldn't have been messing with the gun as clearly underage. again sad for the all parties but keep your problems away from my protected constitutional right!

roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona bill would bypass local zoning rules for housing

PHOENIX — Arizona cities and towns would be required to allow new homes, duplexes and triplexes on very small lots in residential areas and allow homeowners to add backyard casitas, known as auxiliary dwelling units, to their properties under a wide-ranging proposal that would eliminate many local zoning laws across the state.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Bipartisan support for bill to make all Arizona ballots a public record

A Republican bill supported by Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes that would make ballot images a public record cleared its first hurdle Wednesday, despite concerns from Democrats about privacy issues.  The legislation, which was introduced by Arizona Speaker of the House Ben Toma, would require all 15 Arizona county recorders to send the secretary […] The post Bipartisan support for bill to make all Arizona ballots a public record appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Senate Committee on Director Nominations Rejects Hobbs’ ‘Extreme’ Choice to Lead the Department of Health

The newly formed Arizona Senate Committee on Director Nominations held a hearing Thursday to consider whether to accept Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs’ nominee for director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, Dr. Theresa Cullen. State Senator Jake Hoffman (R-Queen Creek), who chairs the committee, characterized Cullen as “extreme.”...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

LGBTQ Arizonans call on GOP to support Democrat proposals

After Arizonans elected Gov. Katie Hobbs, Democrats in the statehouse had high hopes for the new session, but their proposals to support the LGBTQ community have been repeatedly thwarted by a Republican majority well into its second year of championing measures that take direct aim at LGBTQ Arizonans.  “Clearly, they’re not adjusting to a new […] The post LGBTQ Arizonans call on GOP to support Democrat proposals appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne Urges Schools to Use Safety Grants to Place Armed Security on Campuses

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne (R) announced Wednesday that the next round of the School Safety Program (SSP) grant applications are open for public and charter schools to take advantage of. He urged schools to use this opportunity to put armed security on campus if they do not have any already.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Fontes, Richer criticize legislation that attempts to undo advances in voting in Arizona

Republican Stephen Richer and Democrat Adrian Fontes were once political rivals. But now the Maricopa County recorder and secretary of state, respectfully, find common ground defending the integrity of Arizona’s elections — and criticizing proposed laws that would undo decades of progress modernizing the election process, such as a bill to require ballots be counted by hand.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Dangerous Nevada fugitive apprehended by SWAT team in Prescott

PRESCOTT, Ariz — A 38-year-old fugitive wanted for attempted homicide in Nevada was apprehended by a SWAT team in Prescott on Thursday. According to a release from Prescott police, the department was contacted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department F.B.I. Criminal Apprehension Team at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday regarding a fugitive with a warrant for attempted homicide believed to be in the Prescott area.
PRESCOTT, AZ
chamberbusinessnews.com

Bill would prevent cities from requiring hoteliers to house the homeless

An effort by homeless advocates in Los Angeles to require hoteliers in that city to make vacant rooms available to the homeless won’t gain a foothold in Arizona if legislation advancing through the Arizona Legislature becomes law. HB 2379, a bill by state Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, would prohibit...
kjzz.org

Arizona House bill would require schools to offer firearm safety training

A new House bill would require school districts and charter schools to provide firearm safety training to students in sixth through 12th grade. Parents would be able to opt out of having their children participate. Republican representative Selina Bliss is the bill’s sponsor. She said the training is intended to prevent accidental deaths when kids come across guns in their homes or a friend’s home.
ARIZONA STATE
southarkansassun.com

Newsbreak in Arizona: Shocking Arrest of School Photographer for Preying on Minors

A school photographer in Arizona, Robert Anthony Lagunas, was arrested last week on allegations of sexually exploiting minors. The arrest was made following an investigation that began in November 2022 after an undercover agent with Homeland Security Investigations saw Lagunas distribute child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) from an account on a secure messaging platform, as reported by Fox10 Phoenix on February 7, 2023.
GILBERT, AZ
Idaho Capital Sun

Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city

This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government.  SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
SAN LUIS, AZ

