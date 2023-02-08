ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You can never be too careful when it comes to walking on the lake ice, especially right now with the weather still expected to be so warm over the next several days. Which is why when I spoke to the U.S. Coast Guard station in Rochester, they told me that while it may be tempting to go out on the ice it’s important to know how to do so safely, or don’t do it at all.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO