ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rochesterfirst.com

Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 5:30

Eagles top Monroe in overtime, Cadets take down Fairport. State Police were called to the scene around 1:55 p.m., finding a car that had crashed into a tree and burst into flames with the driver trapped inside. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/news/local-news/driver-killed-in-farmington-crash/. Minister Franklin Florence remembered as man of God, …. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester Friday evening forecast

Winds continue to ease up and shift from the west to the northwest overnight. As this happens, one last burst of energy swings through as colder air funnels in and kicks up some lake snow showers scattered around the region into early Saturday when high pressure settles in and shuts it down.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

U.S. Coast Guard warns about weak lake ice being unsafe as weather warms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You can never be too careful when it comes to walking on the lake ice, especially right now with the weather still expected to be so warm over the next several days. Which is why when I spoke to the U.S. Coast Guard station in Rochester, they told me that while it may be tempting to go out on the ice it’s important to know how to do so safely, or don’t do it at all.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester Wednesday overnight forecast

Temperatures overnight despite winds shifting out of the south will fall nicely into the upper 20s, leading to a cool start alongside the rain Thursday. Temperatures overnight despite winds shifting out of the south will fall nicely into the upper 20s, leading to a cool start alongside the rain Thursday.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

NY State Police to crack down on impaired driving for Super Bowl weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Police will crack down on impaired and reckless driving during Super Bowl weekend, they announced on Friday. The special STOP-DWI enforcement campaign will run Friday to Monday and will include increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify, and arrest impaired drivers, as well as underage drinker enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Meteorologist Liam Healy details the wind risk for overnight Thursday into Friday. Meteorologist Liam Healy details the wind risk for overnight Thursday into Friday. High School Huddle: Primetime 585’s Karen and Gerard …. In one of our favorite and most important shows of the year, Karen and Gerard Iglesia...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Preventative measures businesses can take to stop smash-and-grab robberies

For more than 30 years, Owens Shepard has run Enterprise Security Consulting and Training Inc. in Rochester. Since at least five businesses have been hit in smash-and-grab robberies, he says his company has received more calls from concerned clients. Preventative measures businesses can take to stop …. For more than...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver killed in Farmington crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a crash on Shortsville Road in Farmington Friday. State Police were called to the scene around 1:55 p.m., finding a car that had crashed into a tree and burst into flames with the driver trapped inside. Investigators say police and bystanders were not able to put […]
FARMINGTON, NY
rochesterfirst.com

The Legacy at Grande'Vie hosts "The Elderette"

At the Legacy at Grande'Vie, six women must interview six men to determine who they will be paired with. The Legacy at Grande’Vie hosts “The Elderette”. At the Legacy at Grande'Vie, six women must interview six men to determine who they will be paired with. URMC to air...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Adam Interviews actor and Brighton native Devin Kawaoka

You can see him shows like Chicago Med, Shrinking and Lucifer. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/adam-interviews/adam-interviews-actor-and-brighton-native-devin-kawaoka/. Adam Interviews actor and Brighton native Devin Kawaoka. You can see him shows like Chicago Med, Shrinking and Lucifer. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/adam-interviews/adam-interviews-actor-and-brighton-native-devin-kawaoka/. Monroe County health and hospital news conference. Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza and hospital...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Seven dogs, six puppies seized from home in Cohocton

COHOCTON, N.Y. (WETM) — Over a dozen animals were seized and two people were arrested from a house in Cohocton after police investigated suspected animal neglect, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says. According to police, on Feb. 3, 23-year-old Emma C. Miller, and 41-year-old Shawn D. Semple of Cohocton were arrested and charged with Failure to […]
COHOCTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York

Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
LANCASTER, NY
oswegonian.com

Businesses to replace JCPenney in Oswego Plaza

The recent announcement of the addition of a Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse to Oswego Plaza provided some answers to the questions about the potential closing of JCPenney. Rumors of JCPenney’s closing have been circulating since 2020, as both the local store and the national corporation saw major reductions in business. The local store was repeatedly spared from being closed down, but the time has come for new businesses to enter the area.
OSWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Schuyler County Man Arrested After Investigation Into Stolen Car

CATON, N.Y. (WENY) - A Schuyler County man was arrested Thursday after a two month investigation into a reported stolen car in Steuben County. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 27 year old Nicholas Ingersoll of Beaver Dams was charged with grand larceny, criminal mischief, and making a false written statement.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Over 400 Acres of Yates County Farmland is Now Protected

The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) announced it has permanently protected 421 acres of farmland at Christiansen Farms in the towns of Benton and Torrey, Yates County. Funds for the project came from the state’s Farmland Protection Implementation Program (FPIG), administered by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. FPIG funds were used to purchase three agricultural conservation easements protecting five non-contiguous parcels.
YATES COUNTY, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Teresa Everett named interim RFD chief, first female to serve in city’s history

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Teresa Everett has been named interim chief of the Rochester Fire Department, following the upcoming retirement of Chief Felipe Hernandez. Everett will be the first woman in the city of Rochester’s history to take the role. News 8’s Natalie Kucko sat down with Everett Thursday to learn more about her plans for the future.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy