Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need to Know Before Selling Your First Home in Rochester, NYKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Rochester’s Gate House RestaurantIna Eats InRochester, NY
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NYIna Eats InRochester, NY
What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
Related
rochesterfirst.com
Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 5:30
Eagles top Monroe in overtime, Cadets take down Fairport. State Police were called to the scene around 1:55 p.m., finding a car that had crashed into a tree and burst into flames with the driver trapped inside. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/news/local-news/driver-killed-in-farmington-crash/. Minister Franklin Florence remembered as man of God, …. The...
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester Friday evening forecast
Winds continue to ease up and shift from the west to the northwest overnight. As this happens, one last burst of energy swings through as colder air funnels in and kicks up some lake snow showers scattered around the region into early Saturday when high pressure settles in and shuts it down.
rochesterfirst.com
U.S. Coast Guard warns about weak lake ice being unsafe as weather warms
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You can never be too careful when it comes to walking on the lake ice, especially right now with the weather still expected to be so warm over the next several days. Which is why when I spoke to the U.S. Coast Guard station in Rochester, they told me that while it may be tempting to go out on the ice it’s important to know how to do so safely, or don’t do it at all.
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester Wednesday overnight forecast
Temperatures overnight despite winds shifting out of the south will fall nicely into the upper 20s, leading to a cool start alongside the rain Thursday. Temperatures overnight despite winds shifting out of the south will fall nicely into the upper 20s, leading to a cool start alongside the rain Thursday.
rochesterfirst.com
NY State Police to crack down on impaired driving for Super Bowl weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Police will crack down on impaired and reckless driving during Super Bowl weekend, they announced on Friday. The special STOP-DWI enforcement campaign will run Friday to Monday and will include increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify, and arrest impaired drivers, as well as underage drinker enforcement.
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Meteorologist Liam Healy details the wind risk for overnight Thursday into Friday. Meteorologist Liam Healy details the wind risk for overnight Thursday into Friday. High School Huddle: Primetime 585’s Karen and Gerard …. In one of our favorite and most important shows of the year, Karen and Gerard Iglesia...
rochesterfirst.com
Preventative measures businesses can take to stop smash-and-grab robberies
For more than 30 years, Owens Shepard has run Enterprise Security Consulting and Training Inc. in Rochester. Since at least five businesses have been hit in smash-and-grab robberies, he says his company has received more calls from concerned clients. Preventative measures businesses can take to stop …. For more than...
Driver killed in Farmington crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a crash on Shortsville Road in Farmington Friday. State Police were called to the scene around 1:55 p.m., finding a car that had crashed into a tree and burst into flames with the driver trapped inside. Investigators say police and bystanders were not able to put […]
rochesterfirst.com
The Legacy at Grande'Vie hosts "The Elderette"
At the Legacy at Grande'Vie, six women must interview six men to determine who they will be paired with. The Legacy at Grande’Vie hosts “The Elderette”. At the Legacy at Grande'Vie, six women must interview six men to determine who they will be paired with. URMC to air...
rochesterfirst.com
Adam Interviews actor and Brighton native Devin Kawaoka
You can see him shows like Chicago Med, Shrinking and Lucifer. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/adam-interviews/adam-interviews-actor-and-brighton-native-devin-kawaoka/. Adam Interviews actor and Brighton native Devin Kawaoka. You can see him shows like Chicago Med, Shrinking and Lucifer. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/adam-interviews/adam-interviews-actor-and-brighton-native-devin-kawaoka/. Monroe County health and hospital news conference. Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza and hospital...
Maple syrup season off to an early sweet start in Western New York
Maple syrup production is off to an earlier start than usual due in part to the weather and how farmers prepared
Seven dogs, six puppies seized from home in Cohocton
COHOCTON, N.Y. (WETM) — Over a dozen animals were seized and two people were arrested from a house in Cohocton after police investigated suspected animal neglect, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says. According to police, on Feb. 3, 23-year-old Emma C. Miller, and 41-year-old Shawn D. Semple of Cohocton were arrested and charged with Failure to […]
Allegany County man dies in wrong way accident on I-86
ALMOND, N.Y. — An Allegeny County man has died following a crash on I-86 in the Town of Almond. New York State Police say they responded to an accident on the westbound I-86 just before 10pm Wednesday. Investigators say a vehicle driven by Donald J. Rose, 62, of Angelica,...
Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York
Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
oswegonian.com
Businesses to replace JCPenney in Oswego Plaza
The recent announcement of the addition of a Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse to Oswego Plaza provided some answers to the questions about the potential closing of JCPenney. Rumors of JCPenney’s closing have been circulating since 2020, as both the local store and the national corporation saw major reductions in business. The local store was repeatedly spared from being closed down, but the time has come for new businesses to enter the area.
NewsChannel 36
Schuyler County Man Arrested After Investigation Into Stolen Car
CATON, N.Y. (WENY) - A Schuyler County man was arrested Thursday after a two month investigation into a reported stolen car in Steuben County. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 27 year old Nicholas Ingersoll of Beaver Dams was charged with grand larceny, criminal mischief, and making a false written statement.
Beaver Dams man arrested following months-long stolen car investigation
CATON, N.Y. (WETM) — A Beaver Dams man was arrested Wednesday after the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month-long investigation into a stolen vehicle. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Nicholas S. Ingersoll was arrested on Feb 8, and charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D Felony, Criminal […]
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
Over 400 Acres of Yates County Farmland is Now Protected
The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) announced it has permanently protected 421 acres of farmland at Christiansen Farms in the towns of Benton and Torrey, Yates County. Funds for the project came from the state’s Farmland Protection Implementation Program (FPIG), administered by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. FPIG funds were used to purchase three agricultural conservation easements protecting five non-contiguous parcels.
rochesterfirst.com
Teresa Everett named interim RFD chief, first female to serve in city’s history
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Teresa Everett has been named interim chief of the Rochester Fire Department, following the upcoming retirement of Chief Felipe Hernandez. Everett will be the first woman in the city of Rochester’s history to take the role. News 8’s Natalie Kucko sat down with Everett Thursday to learn more about her plans for the future.
Comments / 0