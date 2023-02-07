Welsh native and Former Carencro Football Coach Lance Guidry Named the New Defensive Coordinator for the Miami Hurricanes

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– On game day, living rooms are elbow to elbow and tensions are high. No one if really thinking about forks or spoons just points and yards. The Big Game is less than a week away and Kartchner’s Specialty Meats has a variety of foods designed to be eaten with your eyes on the screen and not on a fork.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO