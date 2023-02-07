Welsh native and Former Carencro Football Coach Lance Guidry Named the New Defensive Coordinator for the Miami Hurricanes

Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Mulkey will never schedule LSU vs Baylor, and she has a good reason
With No. 3 LSU women’s basketball preparing for a showdown with a top-ranked South Carolina team that represents its biggest regular games in years, there’s another monumental matchup on people’s minds. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Coach Brian Kelly's marriage headed for the rocks
Broadcast reports across the sporting world say the 28-year marriage of LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly is coming to an end. The couple physically separated on Thursday.
theadvocate.com
Cajuns near perfect in season-opening win over Lafayette
UL softball coach Gerry Glasco has seen first-game jitters before and he hoped his Ragin’ Cajuns could avoid it in Friday’s season opener against Lafayette College at Lamson Park. They answered that challenge with flying colors in a dominating 12-0 win in five innings over the Leopards. “I’m...
theadvocate.com
Saturday's Cajundome Classic has 6 games on the slate, including entertaining STM-New Iberia
The Cajundome Classic has six high school basketball games scheduled for Saturday, beginning at 1:20 p.m. The nightcap between St. Thomas More and New Iberia will the headliner. The Cougars, who are 27-4 overall, are ranked No. 2 in the LHSAA's Division I select unofficial power ratings, while the Yellow...
evangelinetoday.com
Homecoming: Vidrine native, SHS alum Aguillard accepts coaching gig
VILLE PLATTE — When you’re young, the dream is always to get away from where you grew up. Especially if you live in a small town, the journey of life often takes you to different destinations in an attempt to find yourself. In most cases, your heart ultimately...
Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly's Daughter's Announcement
The football world was shocked by a report suggesting LSU head coach Brian Kelly filed for divorce from his wife. WBRZ News reported that Kelly and his wife Francisca were headed for divorce after 28 years of marriage and three children together. The report quickly went viral, catching ...
tigerdroppings.com
Kim Mulkey Previews Upcoming Matchup vs. No. 1 South Carolina
LSU Women's Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey spoke with the media on Thursday to preview the Tigers' matchup vs. No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday. Here's what she had to say:
theadvocate.com
Inside Kim Mulkey's closet: 171 pairs of shoes, 35 championship rings, 29 glittery jackets
Kim Mulkey is a study in contrasts. Much like Mulkey herself, her Baton Rouge closet has a larger-than-life feel to it. The clothes on the left are her casual and workout clothes. The clothes on the right are anything but casual. Generally speaking, they sparkle. "I have always enjoyed dressing...
theadvocate.com
Carencro Heights gets new name to honor lifelong resident, little league baseball coach
Carencro Heights Elementary will now be Carencro A.J. "Bob" Lilly Elementary School to honor the lifelong resident and little league baseball coach. The Lafayette Parish School Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to honor Lilly. "During segregation, in the '60s, our Lady of the Assumption School of St. Katherine Drexel community,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA
Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
KLFY.com
Kartchner’s redefining football finger foods
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– On game day, living rooms are elbow to elbow and tensions are high. No one if really thinking about forks or spoons just points and yards. The Big Game is less than a week away and Kartchner’s Specialty Meats has a variety of foods designed to be eaten with your eyes on the screen and not on a fork.
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Finally a trip to the beach without the bottlenecks in Baton Rouge and the tunnel in Mobile.
theadvocate.com
Miss Louisiana USA 2023 is Houma native who is a Lafayette TV anchor: 'I'm still ... in awe'
A Lafayette news anchor is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed over the weekend against 32 other contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie to become the 70th Miss Louisiana USA, according to KLFY, where she anchors the morning and noon shows. She was competing...
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
South Louisiana was a hot spot for bad behavior in the outdoors over the past few weeks.
Lafayette Citizens Create Shrine For Roadkill on University Ave [PHOTO]
I see a lot of bizarre things on the roads in Lafayette and Acadiana, but what I saw this week on University Ave between Lafayette and Carenctro is atop the list. While traveling north on University Ave, heading towards Carencro, a balloon on the shoulder of the road caught my attention.
theadvocate.com
Without big dam on Amite River, Corps would raise thousands of homes in Baton Rouge region
An estimated 4,000 homes would be raised out of harm's way under a $1 billion elevation and flood-proofing program the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is exploring as an alternative to a controversial dam proposed across the Amite River in St. Helena Parish, agency officials said. In November, the agency's...
KATC speaks with Lafayette's first black female Chiropractor
Dr. Elizabeth Chavis became the first black female chiropractor in Lafayette nearly 12 years ago. Chavis is now using her expertise to focus on educating the public about her profession.
theadvocate.com
Law firm moves out of Oil Center office to River Ranch
The full-service law firm of Liskow & Lewis APLC has moved out of its longtime Oil Center location to an office in River Ranch. The firm, which had been at the office at 822 Harding Ave. since at least 1995, has moved to 1200 Camellia Blvd., officials announced this week. It dates back to its founding in 1935 in Lake Charles before it opened a Lafayette office in 1962.
wbrz.com
Video shows middle school basketball coach threatening student; school system investigating
BATON ROUGE - A middle school girls' basketball game turned ugly last month when the coach was caught threatening and cursing at a student on video. The incident happened Jan. 26 at CSAL Charter Middle School. According to coach Marcus Lollis, a 13-year-old boy was bullying his 7-year-old son and had thrown him out of the bleachers multiple times.
