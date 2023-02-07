ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alice Cooper Returns To Shreveport In 2023

Shreveport's concert calendar for 2023 is filling up pretty well for only being February. At this point, there are already multiple Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members who are scheduled to appear in the first half of this year. One of those performer's is a name well known to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Native Wins a Grammy Award

A Shreveport musician takes home a Grammy award this year. Shreveport-born John Beasley wins the Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for “Scrapple from the Apple”, featured on his album Bird Lives. Beasley is one of the top composers in the business and has worked with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
5 Things Shreveport Residents Are Tired of Explaining to Tourists

I Love Having Friends and Family Visit Town. One of my favorite things to do is show them around Shreveport-Bossier and most importantly let them try all the delicious restaurants in the area. However there are some things that I just am sick of explaining and after talking to some friends, it's safe to say we are all sick and tired of having to explain these things.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA’s Once In A Millennium Moon Mural Explained

23 years ago, on the dawn of a new millennium, a mural was unveiled in Shreveport, LA, celebrating not only where we've been as a community, but where we're going. The Once in a Millennium Moon mural in downtown Shreveport on two sides of the AT&T building has long been one of my favorite sights. It's on the corner of Cotton and Marshall Street and can be seen easily from I-20. In fact, several years ago I purchased a print of the mural at a fundraiser and I regret gifting it to a friend to this day. It's a gorgeous piece of art and an even more beautiful piece of Shreveport history.
SHREVEPORT, LA
New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests

Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
LOUISIANA STATE
White Lotus Star Shares Her Haunting Shreveport Ghost Story

If you have yet to watch "White Lotus" you are missing out. Without spoiling it for you I will say there is one character in the first season that you'll instantly fall in love with. Rachel will probably be one of your favorite characters. Rachel is played by Alexandra Daddario. Her character isn't hard to relate to, she's a newlywed who feels out of place, and for some reason, you just end up pulling for her character.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Apartment Shooting Leaves Two Injured

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left two men injured. This call came into dispatch at 8:46 p.m. from the Canaan Village Apartments, at 1915 Patzman Street. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a victim was suffering from gunshot wounds to his buttocks and his lower back. The other victim's injuries were more serious.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Lane Closures Scheduled to Begin Soon For I-20 in Shreveport

If your normal weekend travels take you along I-20 in Shreveport, you might want to begin exploring some alternative routes while you still have time. We have just gotten word from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development that next Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5, work is scheduled for a large section of I-20 in the Shreveport area that is certain to delay traffic.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Flooding Closes Schools In Waskom And Elysian Fields Today

No school today for students at any of the schools in Waskom or Elysian Fields Independent School Districts. Due to the heavy rains we have received over the past few days which have caused some flash flooding and dangerous road conditions, the school districts took to social media to advise students and parents that the schools would be closed today and they would continue to monitor the weather to determine whether schools would remain closed on Tuesday, January 31.
WASKOM, TX
