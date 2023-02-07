WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross women's basketball team was defeated 67-65 in overtime by Patriot League foe American Saturday afternoon in the Hart Center Arena. The Crusaders (18-6, 10-3 PL) trailed by five a minute into the fourth quarter. A junior Bronagh Power-Cassidy three-ball with 3:35 left gave the hosts a three point edge, 52-49. The Eagles (6-18, 5-8 PL) took a one point lead with 25 seconds to go in regulation leaving Holy Cross had one final possession. A Crusader student-athlete was fouled on her way to the rack and tied the game at 57-57 sinking her first freebie. She missed the second, but grabbed the board and barely missed a potential game winning runner.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO