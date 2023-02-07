Read full article on original website
goholycross.com
American squeaks past women’s basketball in overtime
WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross women's basketball team was defeated 67-65 in overtime by Patriot League foe American Saturday afternoon in the Hart Center Arena. The Crusaders (18-6, 10-3 PL) trailed by five a minute into the fourth quarter. A junior Bronagh Power-Cassidy three-ball with 3:35 left gave the hosts a three point edge, 52-49. The Eagles (6-18, 5-8 PL) took a one point lead with 25 seconds to go in regulation leaving Holy Cross had one final possession. A Crusader student-athlete was fouled on her way to the rack and tied the game at 57-57 sinking her first freebie. She missed the second, but grabbed the board and barely missed a potential game winning runner.
goholycross.com
Men’s lacrosse travels to Syracuse on Sunday
HOLY CROSS (0-2, 0-0 Patriot League) AT A GLANCE:. The Crusaders fell to Merrimack on Wednesday, 14-9. Senior Thomas McIntire led the way with four goals, followed by junior Matt Major who added two. Freshman Michael Rincon led the way for the defensive, recording five ground ball pickups and a...
goholycross.com
Women’s lacrosse falls to Fairfield in season opener
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — The Holy Cross women's lacrosse team fell to Fairfield University, 13-10, on Saturday afternoon at Rafferty Stadium. Sophomore midfielder Ella Kittredge led the way for the Crusaders (0-1, 0-0 PL) with four points on three goals and an assist, followed by senior Christine Fabrizi, who netted three goals in the effort. Junior netminder Tori Cini recorded 11 saves on the day.
goholycross.com
Women's hockey downed by Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Holy Cross women's ice hockey team fell to No. 13 Providence, 3-1, on Friday afternoon. The Crusaders move to 6-23-1, (5-19-0 Hockey East) while the Friars improve to 19-9-4 overall and 14-7-4 in conference standings. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The Crusaders drew an early penalty at...
goholycross.com
Hogg records 24 saves as men’s ice hockey shuts out Army
WEST POINT, N.Y. — The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team shutout Army, 7-0, in Atlantic Hockey Association action Saturday afternoon at Tate Rink. Holy Cross improves to 11-16-3 (10-10-2 AHA), while the Black Knights fall to 11-15-4 (10-10-2 AHA). THE GOALTENDERS:. Crusaders: freshman Louden Hogg – 1-3-0, 24...
goholycross.com
Men’s ice hockey falls to Army
WEST POINT, N.Y. — The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team fell to Army, 5-2, in Atlantic Hockey Association action Friday night at Tate Rink. Holy Cross moves to 10-16-3 (9-10-2 AHA), while the Black Knights improve to 11-14-4 (10-9-2 AHA). THE GOALTENDERS:. Crusaders: sophomore Thomas Gale –20 saves,...
goholycross.com
Men's ice hockey travels to Army for two-game set
The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team will head to West Point, N.Y. to face Atlantic Hockey opponent Army on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m., and Saturday Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. Both games will stream live through FloHockey. THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HOLY CROSS (10-15-3, 9-9-2 AHA):. The...
