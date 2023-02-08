ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep girls hockey: A Starry night for Eau Claire Area

By By Bridget Kelley Leader-Telegram staff
The Eau Claire Area Stars defeated the Western Wisconsin Stars 2-1 Tuesday night at Hobbs.

ECA started the match with an aggressive defense. Western Wisconsin was awarded a power play opportunity in the fourth minute of the first period, as Kennedy Gruhlke received two minutes for body checking. ECA fended off Western Wisconsin, killing off the penalty play.

Western Wisconsin was able to net the puck with 7:43 left in the first. The goal from Taylor Larson put the Western Wisconsin Stars up 1-0.

A penalty from Hailey Stanek left the ECA Stars shorthanded, but the team was able to kill off another power play, and would continue to do so for the remainder of the night.

A little over a minute later, a Western Wisconsin penalty from Brooke Olson put the gameplay at 4-on-4 up until the last 50 seconds of the period, when ECA returned to full strength.

A penalty at the end of the period put Western Wisconsin at a disadvantage, starting the second playing 3-on-5. Olson had 14 seconds left in the box, and Charlotte Rea spent the first two minutes of the second period in the penalty box for roughing.

Western Wisconsin fended off ECA for the 5-on-3 play, but with Rea still in the box, the ECA Stars took advantage of the 5-on-4 power play opportunity. An unassisted goal from Jillian Stephenson evened out the score 1-1.

ECA killed off another two power plays in the second, and despite strong gameplay from their offense, ECA was not able to secure a lead in the remainder of the second period. ECA was taking shots, but most of them flew high or wide, and Western Wisconsin goalie Emaliya Schultz put in the work, racking up 10 saves in the second period. ECA goalie Amy Thul had 6.

Although the score was tied up 1-1, Western Wisconsin started the third period at a disadvantage again, with Rea spending the first minute and 27 seconds in the box for interference.

Western Wisconsin killed off the power play at the top of the third period and returned to full strength.

Both teams took a while to ramp back up to speed after the intermission, but once they did, the puck made its way up and down the ice, with strong offensive play from both teams, until a goal from Kennedy Gruhlke put ECA ahead 2-1. On the assist were Stephenson and Addison Gruhlke.

ECA was able to fend off Western Wisconsin for the rest of the night, and Thul added another win under her belt. Evie Pritzl has been out with an injury for the past few games, and Thul stepped up, going 20-for-21 in saves Tuesday night.

The ECA Stars also racked up the penalties, but were able to kill off all 4 power plays.

“When we’re able to play four lines consistently, I think that’s to our advantage,” ECA Stars head coach Tom Bernhardt said,” and tonight, you know, early on, especially in the second period, it was penalty, penalty, penalty... So, you know, that’s not how we need to play, but I think it’s just one of the things that the kids fought through.”

The No. 5 seed ECA Stars are slated to take on the No. 4 Hudson for the regional championship in Hudson next week.

