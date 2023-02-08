ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

northbynorthwestern.com

Running in circles

It’s 9 p.m., and I’m walking alone from the sorority quad to North campus. But don’t worry – I’m not heading to an ill-advised frat party – I’m going to track practice. The NU Track Club’s distance runners run nearly every day of...
EVANSTON, IL
northbynorthwestern.com

2023 Women's lacrosse season preview

You win some, you lose some. For Northwestern women’s lacrosse, you usually win; losing doesn’t often factor into the equation. However, on the heels of a heartbreaking Final Four loss to North Carolina, the Wildcats will have to reload and figure out what to do when you do lose some. Fortunately, they have just the team to do it with.
EVANSTON, IL

