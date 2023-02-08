ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Lawyer Dies After MRI Machine At Hospital Sets Off His Gun

A Brazilian lawyer died after an MRI machine at a hospital caused his gun to discharge, Jam Press reports via the New York Post. Leandro Mathias de Novaes took his mother to get scanned at the Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo on January 16 and had a registered firearm in his possession, which the facility said it was unaware of at the time. Staff at the facility reportedly asked Novaes and his mother to remove all metal objects before entering the MRI room, which he did not do, instead entering the unit with the weapon concealed.
Channel 3000

'Died suddenly' posts twist tragedies to push vaccine lies

Results from 6-year-old Anastasia Weaver's autopsy may take weeks. But online anti-vaccine activists needed only hours after her funeral to baselessly blame the COVID-19 vaccine. A prolific Twitter account posted Anastasia's name and smiling dance portrait in a tweet with a syringe emoji. A Facebook user messaged her mother, Jessica...
Channel 3000

Instant noodles account for almost a third of childhood burn injuries, study says

Instant noodles account for almost a third of childhood burn injuries, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Chicago. The study, published in the journal "Burns" by a group of researchers at the university's burn center, examined data regarding all pediatric patients who were admitted with scald injuries caused by hot liquids between 2010 and 2020.
Channel 3000

CPSC doubles down on warning for Baby Trend stroller after toddler dies

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reiterated its warning about the hazards of some popular Baby Trend-brand strollers and sharply criticized the stroller manufacturer for issuing "a clearly inaccurate statement" about the safety of its products and the agency's position on them. On Thursday, the CPSC and Baby Trend warned consumers...

