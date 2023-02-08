Read full article on original website
videtteonline.com
Crompton's game-winner pushes ISU women's basketball past Southern Illinois 73-70
Paige Robinson, DeAnna Wilson and Mary Crompton combined for 60 points as Illinois State women’s basketball fought through adversity and pulled out a 73-70 win on Friday against Southern Illinois at CEFCU Arena. With the score knotted up at 70 with 26 seconds left in the game, ISU head...
videtteonline.com
Prerost: ISU women's basketball must lock in for critical closing stretch
On Feb. 17, 2022, Illinois State women's basketball was sitting at the top of the Missouri Valley Conference with five games to go in the regular season. The Redbirds were set to ride their five-game win streak into a four-game stretch against Missouri State and Southern Illinois at home and Drake and Northern Iowa on the road.
videtteonline.com
ISU softball goes 1-1 on day two of University of South Florida Tournament
Tina Kramos recorded her first win as head coach as Illinois State softball went 1-1 in its doubleheader on the second day of the University of South Florida Tournament Friday. Game 1 | BC 4, ISU 0. The Redbirds lost their first game of the day 4-0 with a no-hitter...
videtteonline.com
ISU track and field continues strong season between Hoosier Hills Invite and Grand Valley State University
Illinois State track and field continued its strong indoor season as the Redbirds split to travel to the Hoosier Hills Invite and Grand Valley State University Friday. ISU had a successful outing Friday in the Hoosier Hills Invite where the Redbirds had several event winners and Melissa Parella joined ISU’s record books.
videtteonline.com
ISU men's basketball starts slow, sees Bradley in control throughout 79-61 loss
Illinois State men's basketball did not have to score its first basket for the CEFCU Arena student sections to toss confetti in the air as the Redbirds took on Bradley Wednesday night. The tradition of celebrating ISU's first points scored in its rivalry game came premature. Instead of celebrating the...
videtteonline.com
ISU softball falls 2-1 to Boston in season opener
TAMPA, Fla. -- Illinois State softball opened its 2023 season with a 2-1 loss at the hands of Boston in the first game of the University of South Florida Tournament. A go-ahead homerun from Brooke Deppiesse in the top of the seventh proved to be the difference in a low-scoring affair to open the season.
Makhi Wright leads MacArthur to winning season
DECATUR (WCIA) — MacArthur boys basketball are just a few games away from making school history. Senior Makhi Wright has helped lead the generals to a successful season. A crazy turnaround considering he almost didn’t even play high school basketball. MacArthur’s Makhi Wright thought his basketball playing days were over when he rode the bench […]
Rutgers vs Illinois: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule`
An important Big Ten matchup sees Rutgers on the road; do the Illini play consistent at home or can the Scarlet Knights snag another nice road victory?. TV schedule: Saturday, February 11, 2:00 pm ET. FS1. Arena: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. When we consider Rutgers (16-8), it’s hard...
Illini basketball notebook: Perrin has 'made a huge jump'; Postponement 'helped us get rest'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Brad Underwood got a call on Monday morning from Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson. The Gophers, already battling injuries, were dealing with COVID-19 issues. That call turned into a discussion with the Big Ten office, and by Monday afternoon, the game that was originally scheduled...
videtteonline.com
Labat named MIC Gymnast of the Week
Illinois State gymnastics' Angelica Labat was named Midwest Independent Conference Gymnast of the Week for the second time this season following her strong showing in the Redbirds' sweep of Centenary and Bowling Green. This is the 19th time Labat has been honored with the MIC Gymnast of the Week award...
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Friday - February 10, 2023
(25 News Now) - For the first time in school history, Metamora boys basketball took the court as the No. 1 team in the state on Friday night and the Redbirds got their first win as the No. 1 team in the state. Metamora beat East Peoria 60-50 to win their 24th straight game. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Dunlap beat Morton 59-54, Washington topped Canton 57-31 and Pekin got a win over Limestone 45-37. In Big 12 action, Peoria High beat Champaign Centennial 64-51 while Peoria Manual topped Urbana 73-41. It was also a special day for Peoria hoops as author Jeff Karzen hosted a signing for his book ‘Playgrounds to Pros: Legends of Peoria Basketball’ which chronicles the incredible run of high school hoops from the 1980s through the 2000s.
videtteonline.com
Podcast: Redbird Report: Bright spots popping up across ISU sports
Your browser does not support the audio element. In this week's episode of Redbird Report, we take a look at the continued success of ISU women's basketball and discuss what to look for as ISU men's basketball's regular season hits the home stretch. We close out by taking a look at the bright spots coming up across the board in ISU sports after a busy weekend.
videtteonline.com
ISU football adds Mickey Turner as wide receivers coach
Illinois State football announced the addition of former Wisconsin assistant Mickey Turner Thursday, who will coach wide receivers and join head coach Brock Spack's staff after quarterbacks coach Andy Belluomini's departure. Turner has spent the past eight seasons as the Badgers' tight ends coach and also became their recruiting leader...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Businesses in Uptown Normal will be offering customers sweet treats as they shop Friday night. From 4 to 7 p.m., several stores in Uptown will have complimentary chocolate and other snacks for shoppers. Some...
wjbc.com
Miller Park Zoo lemur makes Big Game prediction
BLOOMINGTON – Will it be Kansas City or Philadelphia this weekend in the Big Game? One of the animals at the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington has made his prediction. King Julian, the lemur who has been living at the Miller Park Zoo, is riding with the Eagles this weekend.
videtteonline.com
Students to hunt for opportunities at ISU's Spring Internship Fair Thursday
Illinois State University is hosting its Spring Internship Fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday in the Brown Ballroom of the Bone Student Center. Students seeking internship opportunities will have the chance to meet with representatives from 53 different employers. A list of the employers that will be in attendance can be found online.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: High winds to blame for thousands losing power Thursday in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - The Ameren Illinois outage map shows many without power across Central Illinois. That number is much lower than the couple of thousand the map showed earlier in the day. A 25News crew near the Par-a-Dice Hotel and Casino around 10 a.m. witnessed part of a tree...
videtteonline.com
ISU to introduce special education online certificate program to train Illinois teachers
To increase the number of trained special educators in Illinois, Illinois State University’s Department of Special Education will begin offering an online certificate program. The program will allow current practicing general education teachers to become equipped with learning behavior specialist requirements. Mark Zablocki, associate professor and master’s program coordinator...
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative regional high school relocates to West Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Regional Learning Center has a new home at the Franciscan Recreation Complex on North Sterling Avenue in West Peoria. The Center is an alternative high school for current District 150 students struggling with academics, attendance or mental health. It offers smaller classes and specialized curriculum tailored to students’ needs.
WCIA
Decatur’s Lincoln Square Theater hosting Casino Night this weekend
Saturday Feb. 11, 2023 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE!. Casino Night is coming to the Lincoln Square Theater in downtown Decatur! Come let the good times roll and celebrate the roaring 20’s in style in your favorite time period fashions! HURRY TICKET SALES ARE LIMITED, and this will be the perfect date night for Valentine’s Day weekend! It falls on President Abe Lincoln’s birthday weekend! The event, produced by Blue Rock Production, will be an actual casino setting & an atmosphere including card playing, poker tables, Craps table with a professional dealer, spin to win table, and a Roulette table with a professional dealer.
