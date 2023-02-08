ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

videtteonline.com

Prerost: ISU women's basketball must lock in for critical closing stretch

On Feb. 17, 2022, Illinois State women's basketball was sitting at the top of the Missouri Valley Conference with five games to go in the regular season. The Redbirds were set to ride their five-game win streak into a four-game stretch against Missouri State and Southern Illinois at home and Drake and Northern Iowa on the road.
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU softball falls 2-1 to Boston in season opener

TAMPA, Fla. -- Illinois State softball opened its 2023 season with a 2-1 loss at the hands of Boston in the first game of the University of South Florida Tournament. A go-ahead homerun from Brooke Deppiesse in the top of the seventh proved to be the difference in a low-scoring affair to open the season.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Makhi Wright leads MacArthur to winning season

DECATUR (WCIA) — MacArthur boys basketball are just a few games away from making school history. Senior Makhi Wright has helped lead the generals to a successful season. A crazy turnaround considering he almost didn’t even play high school basketball. MacArthur’s Makhi Wright thought his basketball playing days were over when he rode the bench […]
DECATUR, IL
videtteonline.com

Labat named MIC Gymnast of the Week

Illinois State gymnastics' Angelica Labat was named Midwest Independent Conference Gymnast of the Week for the second time this season following her strong showing in the Redbirds' sweep of Centenary and Bowling Green. This is the 19th time Labat has been honored with the MIC Gymnast of the Week award...
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Friday - February 10, 2023

(25 News Now) - For the first time in school history, Metamora boys basketball took the court as the No. 1 team in the state on Friday night and the Redbirds got their first win as the No. 1 team in the state. Metamora beat East Peoria 60-50 to win their 24th straight game. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Dunlap beat Morton 59-54, Washington topped Canton 57-31 and Pekin got a win over Limestone 45-37. In Big 12 action, Peoria High beat Champaign Centennial 64-51 while Peoria Manual topped Urbana 73-41. It was also a special day for Peoria hoops as author Jeff Karzen hosted a signing for his book ‘Playgrounds to Pros: Legends of Peoria Basketball’ which chronicles the incredible run of high school hoops from the 1980s through the 2000s.
PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

Podcast: Redbird Report: Bright spots popping up across ISU sports

Your browser does not support the audio element. In this week's episode of Redbird Report, we take a look at the continued success of ISU women's basketball and discuss what to look for as ISU men's basketball's regular season hits the home stretch. We close out by taking a look at the bright spots coming up across the board in ISU sports after a busy weekend.
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU football adds Mickey Turner as wide receivers coach

Illinois State football announced the addition of former Wisconsin assistant Mickey Turner Thursday, who will coach wide receivers and join head coach Brock Spack's staff after quarterbacks coach Andy Belluomini's departure. Turner has spent the past eight seasons as the Badgers' tight ends coach and also became their recruiting leader...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Businesses in Uptown Normal will be offering customers sweet treats as they shop Friday night. From 4 to 7 p.m., several stores in Uptown will have complimentary chocolate and other snacks for shoppers. Some...
NORMAL, IL
wjbc.com

Miller Park Zoo lemur makes Big Game prediction

BLOOMINGTON – Will it be Kansas City or Philadelphia this weekend in the Big Game? One of the animals at the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington has made his prediction. King Julian, the lemur who has been living at the Miller Park Zoo, is riding with the Eagles this weekend.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
videtteonline.com

Students to hunt for opportunities at ISU's Spring Internship Fair Thursday

Illinois State University is hosting its Spring Internship Fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday in the Brown Ballroom of the Bone Student Center. Students seeking internship opportunities will have the chance to meet with representatives from 53 different employers. A list of the employers that will be in attendance can be found online.
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU to introduce special education online certificate program to train Illinois teachers

To increase the number of trained special educators in Illinois, Illinois State University’s Department of Special Education will begin offering an online certificate program. The program will allow current practicing general education teachers to become equipped with learning behavior specialist requirements. Mark Zablocki, associate professor and master’s program coordinator...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Alternative regional high school relocates to West Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Regional Learning Center has a new home at the Franciscan Recreation Complex on North Sterling Avenue in West Peoria. The Center is an alternative high school for current District 150 students struggling with academics, attendance or mental health. It offers smaller classes and specialized curriculum tailored to students’ needs.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Decatur’s Lincoln Square Theater hosting Casino Night this weekend

Saturday Feb. 11, 2023 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE!. Casino Night is coming to the Lincoln Square Theater in downtown Decatur! Come let the good times roll and celebrate the roaring 20’s in style in your favorite time period fashions! HURRY TICKET SALES ARE LIMITED, and this will be the perfect date night for Valentine’s Day weekend! It falls on President Abe Lincoln’s birthday weekend! The event, produced by Blue Rock Production, will be an actual casino setting & an atmosphere including card playing, poker tables, Craps table with a professional dealer, spin to win table, and a Roulette table with a professional dealer.
DECATUR, IL

