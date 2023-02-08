ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Badger Herald

Volleyball: Wisconsin welcomes two additions to team for 2023 campaign

After losing three major players to the transfer portal, the University of Wisconsin’s volleyball team signed two new transfers, Carter Booth and Temi Thomas-Ailara, in December and January. As the victors of the 2021 National Championship, Wisconsin’s volleyball team had all the attention heading into the 2022 edition of...
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

ASM passes COVID-19 legislation, discusses masking requirements

The Associated Students of Madison Student Council met Wednesday evening to discuss newly-appointed council positions, equity and inclusion appointments, as well as their opinions on the potential implementation of the new COVID-19 Working Group Legislation laws. The legislative proposals suggested implementing universal masking requirements on campus in shared spaces, making...
Badger Herald

Women’s Hockey: Wisconsin splits home series against St. Cloud

The Wisconsin Women’s hockey team (21-8-1) returned to action this past weekend, facing off against the St. Cloud State Huskies (16-15-0). Despite their best efforts, the team split the set, losing 0-1 Feb. 3 and winning 3-2 Feb. 4. Friday night, 14,430 fans showed out for Wisconsin’s seventh “Fill...
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

Evers proposes sending sales tax revenue back to local communities

Governor Tony Evers announced his 2023-2025 proposed biennial budget Tuesday, which would divert 20% of Wisconsin’s sales tax revenue back to local communities as shared revenue, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor. Shared revenue includes unrestricted aid for counties and municipalities, utilities and the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Badger Herald

New Dane County Jail Consolidation Project does more harm than good

The Dane County Jail Consolidation Project has raised the prospect of building a new county jail. The $176 million project aims to consolidate the current jail system into a single facility, reduce solitary confinement, refashion cell blocks, provide space dedicated to medical and mental health services, reduce the overall jail population and more.
DANE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy