Men’s Tennis: The Frogs hit the road for a slew of tough match ups against top 25 opponents this past week in Tennessee, North Carolina, and Baylor. TCU traveled to Knoxville last Thursday and secured a convincing win over the 10th ranked Volunteers by a score of 4-1. The doubles dominance for TCU continued as TCU secured the doubles point behind a 6-3 win from the third pairing in Sebastian Gorzny and Pedro Vives and a come from behind win from the second pairing, Luc Fomba and Jake Fearnley, 7-5. Sander Jong and Lui Maxted suffered their first loss in doubles of the season against a tough top pairing from Tennessee, 6-3. The Frogs got off to a hot start in the singles matches, winning 5 first sets over their Tennessee opponents. Tomas Jirousek, Jong, and Gorzny were all able to complete the sweep in their next set and secure the win for the Frogs. Fomba was tied at 5-5 in the second set of his match after winning the first set and Maxted was on set 3 after splitting the first two when TCU secured the match clinching point. The schedule did not get any easier from there as a match with number 14 ranked North Carolina in Chapel Hill was next for TCU. The Frogs were once again able to win the doubles point thanks to victories from the second and third pairings in Fearnley and Fomba and Vives and Gorzny respectively. Fearnley and Fomba won their match a bit more convincingly this time though as they continued their undefeated doubles run with a 6-4 win over their Tar Heel counterparts. Jong and Maxted suffered their second straight upset loss also by a score of 6-4 to the top Tar Heel pairing. Both Fomba and Maxted continued their undefeated season in singles matches against UNC. Fomba won in straight sets while Maxted climbed back after losing the first set to clinch the come from behind victory for the Frogs who had fallen behind 3-2 at one point. Gorzny was the other singles winner for TCU with a straight sets on court 6. After the thrilling victory over North Carolina, the Frogs made the trip south to Waco to face the Bears. Once again, TCU was able to secure the doubles point behind wins from Fomba and Fearnley, who were eleveated to the top doubles pairing against Baylor, and Gorzny and Vives. Gorzny and Vives had been dominant in the third pairing slot and the match against Baylor was no different as they won by a convincing margin of 6-1. Fearnley and Fomba had a closer match but prevailed 7-5 in the end. Jake Fearnley got the Frogs started quickly in the singles matches as he took down the top singles player for the Bears in straight sets. Luc Fomba has been incredible for TCU this spring as he completed his undefeated regular season with a win over the third singles player from Baylor and moved his overall record to 13-0. Fomba has not lost a set in either singles or doubles all spring as he swept his Baylor counterpart 7-6, 6-3. Sebastian Gorzny also completed an undefeated singles regular season as he stormed back after losing the first set to take the match with wins in the last two sets by scores of 6-2 and 6-1. TCU completed an undefeated indoor regular season with an overall record of 8-0 and will next travel to the ITA Indoor National Championship taking place in Chicago, February 17th through the 20th.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO