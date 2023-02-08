Read full article on original website
Montana State men's second half cold streak leads to loss at Weber State
OGDEN, Utah — The Montana State men’s basketball team led at halftime but went cold in the second half en route to a 73-63 loss at Weber State on Thursday night. The Bobcats (17-9, 10-3 Big Sky Conference) shot 51% from the field in the game, yet 15 turnovers led to several big runs from the Wildcats (13-12, 8-4) in the second half. MSU went nearly six minutes without a field goal in the second half while Weber State went on a 12-0 run to reclaim the lead for good. Montana State shot 16 of 24 (66.7%) in the first half, but only 9 for 25 (36%) in the second half.
MSU-Northern wrestlers edge Providence in dual match
BILLINGS — No. 20-ranked Montana State-Northern received pins from Tanner Cook and Carl Hansen Thursday night en route to a 23-17 victory over No. 9 University of Providence in a Cascade Collegiate Conference dual match wrestled at Lockwood High School. Cook competed at 125 pounds. Hansen was at 197.
Manhattan Christian's Ava Bellach savors final home game with father as coach
CHURCHILL — Standing in a hallway clutching a signed basketball and water bottle, it had begun to sink in for Ava Bellach on Thursday night. The senior poured in a game-high 25 points to lead Manhattan Christian to a 22-point victory against Whitehall. Not only was it Bellach’s final home game in the Memorial Event Center, but also the final home game with her dad, Jeff, as head coach.
After slow first half, Montana State women push past Weber State for Big Sky win
BOZEMAN — Everything seemed off, even early in the day. The Montana State women's basketball team lacked energy during its shootaround, head coach Tricia Binford said, and that carried over into the first 20 minutes against Weber State on Thursday evening.
Montana State's Riley Seger finishes 5th in giant slalom at RMISA alpine qualifier
NEDERLAND, Colo. — Montana State two-time All-America performer Riley Seger posted his first top-five finish of the season, placing fifth in giant slalom at Wednesday’s Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association alpine qualifier at Eldora Mountain Resort. The product of Vancouver, British Columbia, posted a two-run clocking of 1...
