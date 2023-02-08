OGDEN, Utah — The Montana State men’s basketball team led at halftime but went cold in the second half en route to a 73-63 loss at Weber State on Thursday night. The Bobcats (17-9, 10-3 Big Sky Conference) shot 51% from the field in the game, yet 15 turnovers led to several big runs from the Wildcats (13-12, 8-4) in the second half. MSU went nearly six minutes without a field goal in the second half while Weber State went on a 12-0 run to reclaim the lead for good. Montana State shot 16 of 24 (66.7%) in the first half, but only 9 for 25 (36%) in the second half.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO