Upstate NY town code enforcement officer threatened to shoot person with gun, troopers say
Theresa, N.Y. — A town code enforcement officer from Jefferson County was charged Thursday with threatening a person with a gun, troopers said. Terry L. McKeever, who worked for the town of Theresa, pulled out the pistol while attempting to serve paperwork, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman.
Air One used to help capture suspects who ran from Syracuse Police
NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Air One was sent to the Onondaga Nation area on Thursday, February 9 to search for two suspects who were involved in a shots fired incident. Syracuse City Police responded to a shots fired call and when they arrived at the scene and tried to apprehend the […]
Central NY tow truck drivers protest plan to drop charges against driver who hit, killed colleague
Update Thursday night: About 13 tow trucks lined the Onondaga Lake Parkway Thursday night in protest to prosecutors’ plans to drop charges against Richard Congel, a driver who was under the influence of four drugs last year when his vehicle fatally struck Irael Martinez, a tow truck driver. A...
Woman at fault in Oneida County two-car wreck was allegedly intoxicated, police say
TRENTON- A two-car personal injury wreck in Oneida County Thursday evening resulted in a DWI arrest for a woman, who is from out of state. It was shortly before 7:00 p.m. when emergency responders were called out to reports of a wreck on State Route 365, town of Trenton. Investigation...
Police ask public for help in finding alleged shoplifter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Do you know who this is? If so, state police want to hear from you. The man in the photo is accused of shoplifting a chainsaw and some clothing from the Runnings store on Pioneer Plaza Drive in the town of Watertown. According to troopers,...
Cops Arrest 3 After $24k Taken In ‘Grandson Needs Help’ Scam
New York State Police say an elderly Central New York couple fell victim to an enduring scam that puts emotion ahead of all else: a sudden call that a loved one needs your help immediately. Authorities say the con worked for a while, as the couple was swindled out of...
Men scam $24k cash out of elderly couple claiming to be their grandson
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three men were charged with Grand Larceny after stealing over $24,000 from an elderly couple in Cayuga County. Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint that took place in the Town of Throop on February 8. It was reported to them...
Man arrested, charged with firing shots that killed 11-month-old in Syracuse
An arrest has been made in connection to a 2021 shooting in Syracuse that left an 11-month-old baby dead. According to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, Jesse D. Outley has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly firing the shots that killed Dior Harris.
Oswego City School bus driver arrested after using drugs and driving bus with students on board
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego woman was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Reckless Endangerment after using drugs before driving a school bus with students on board, according to the Oswego City Police Department. On February 7, 2023, the Oswego Police Department Criminal Investigation Division in conjunction with the Oswego City […]
Charges dropped against driver in Onondaga Lake Parkway crash that killed tow driver
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — The Onondaga County District Attorney's Office confirmed a DWAI charge against Richard Congel, 76, in a crash in February 2022 that killed tow truck driver Irael Martinez has been dropped. A toxicology report following the crash showed Congel did have legally-prescribed medications in his system as...
Three businesses in Mt. Hope Plaza scenes of smash-and-grabs
Abyssinia Restaurant, Fortune Chinese Food, and Nail Design appeared to have had their windows smashed.
State Police seek public assistance with identifying an individual captured on surveillance video
State Police in Watertown is attempting to identify an individual that was captured on a surveillance camera in regard to a grand larceny investigation. The individual entered the Runnings store on Pioneer Plaza Drive in Watertown and was seen taking several clothing items and a gas-powered mini chain saw and exiting the store without rendering payment. The total amount of stolen merchandise was $1274.87.
Greece PD: 2 kids charged for allegedly shoplifting store with BB gun
Two of the three detainees — a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old male — were charged with second-degree robbery.
CNY teacher had students load car with stolen goods, officers find 9 assault weapons, police say
Fulton, N.Y. — A Fulton Jr. High School teacher was arrested Tuesday after it was found he had students load his car with stolen goods and also had nine illegal weapons in his home, police said. Police began investigating Jesse Weigand, 42, of Oswego, a technology and shop teacher,...
Rakeem Lane found guilty in Chili Avenue murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested for a fatal April 2022 shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday. Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 33, was arrested in June of 2022, after shooting Javon Sampson in the head on April 9. Sampson died nine days after the shooting. According […]
Man convicted of 2022 fatal shooting on Chili Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is now awaiting sentencing for a fatal shooting on the city's west side last spring. A jury convicted Rakeem Lane, 33, Thursday of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the April 9, 2022 shooting of Javon Sampson, 33, on Chili Avenue.
Car flips in crash that stemmed from domestic dispute in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car crash, which stemmed from a domestic dispute on February 8, caused a car to flip over and injure a 26-year-old woman. The Syracuse Police Department responded to the call around 3:30 p.m. on the corner of Lodi Street and North Townsend Street for a vehicle collision with injuries present […]
State Police, military bust online child exploitation ring
In September 2022, Investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online. As a result of the operation, ten...
On the Lookout: Four suspects involved in North Syracuse burglary
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — North Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ to identify individuals involved in a burglary at the Sunoco on 760 South Bay Road in the Village of North Syracuse. Police say that on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at about...
14-year-old arrested for gun after jumping from moving Jeep, running from police, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 14-year-old boy was arrested for having a gun after they jumped out of a moving Jeep and then running from police on Friday, police said. On 4:25 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers Glynn and Harriman were patrolling near South Salina Street and West Borden Avenue when they attempted to pull over a Jeep Cherokee, according to a Facebook post from Syracuse police.
