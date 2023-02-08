ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

wwnytv.com

WATERTOWN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man arrested, charged with firing shots that killed 11-month-old in Syracuse

An arrest has been made in connection to a 2021 shooting in Syracuse that left an 11-month-old baby dead. According to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, Jesse D. Outley has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly firing the shots that killed Dior Harris.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oswego City School bus driver arrested after using drugs and driving bus with students on board

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego woman was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Reckless Endangerment after using drugs before driving a school bus with students on board, according to the Oswego City Police Department. On February 7, 2023, the Oswego Police Department Criminal Investigation Division in conjunction with the Oswego City […]
OSWEGO, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police seek public assistance with identifying an individual captured on surveillance video

State Police in Watertown is attempting to identify an individual that was captured on a surveillance camera in regard to a grand larceny investigation. The individual entered the Runnings store on Pioneer Plaza Drive in Watertown and was seen taking several clothing items and a gas-powered mini chain saw and exiting the store without rendering payment. The total amount of stolen merchandise was $1274.87.
WATERTOWN, NY
News 8 WROC

ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man convicted of 2022 fatal shooting on Chili Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is now awaiting sentencing for a fatal shooting on the city's west side last spring. A jury convicted Rakeem Lane, 33, Thursday of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the April 9, 2022 shooting of Javon Sampson, 33, on Chili Avenue.
ROCHESTER, NY
Oneida Dispatch

State Police, military bust online child exploitation ring

In September 2022, Investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online. As a result of the operation, ten...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

14-year-old arrested for gun after jumping from moving Jeep, running from police, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 14-year-old boy was arrested for having a gun after they jumped out of a moving Jeep and then running from police on Friday, police said. On 4:25 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers Glynn and Harriman were patrolling near South Salina Street and West Borden Avenue when they attempted to pull over a Jeep Cherokee, according to a Facebook post from Syracuse police.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

