Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Surging Michigan hoping to put league, nation 'on notice' in home bout vs. Indiana

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — After appearing to be knocked out in its blowout loss at Penn State to close an arduous January, the Michigan men’s basketball team has shown life to open February. Winning at Northwestern and then beating Ohio State and Nebraska, the Wolverines (8-5 Big ten, 14-10 overall) have stumbled back to their feet after the potential knockout punch.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Key quotes from Juwan Howard's press conference after Michigan beat Nebraska

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Six players scored in double figures for the Michigan men’s basketball team as it beat Nebraska, 93-72, on Wednesday night at the Crisler Center. Jett Howard led the Wolverines with 22 points on 6-for-14 from deep, while Hunter Dickinson added 16 points and 10 boards despite finishing the first half with two points on a single shot attempt. Kobe Bufkin continued to impress with 13, while Dug McDaniel had an efficient 14 points on 5-for-7 from the floor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cars 108

1 Michigan Place Has Nat’l Recognized Best Chicken Wings

Chicken wings should be named the Official State Food of Michigan. We don't have one -- even though many people suggest coneys could fill that void. The beauty of wings is they're mass appeal, come in numerous flavors and perfect for any gathering. Who makes the best chicken wings in...
DETROIT, MI
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Michigan Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

The south is known for its BBQ which is so good it’s attempted all over the world, but only some places outside the south can live up to its standard. There are a few hidden gems in the Great Lake State that will make any southerner feel at home and this is one of them. Arguably the best barbeque you’ll find in the Mitten State is this unassuming spot in Jackson, Michigan.
JACKSON, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
MICHIGAN STATE
lcnnorthstar.com

Detroit Gets New Area Code

The iconic 313 Detroit area code could be changing in the near future in order to make room for new phone numbers. Michigan Public Service Commission announced on January 19th, 2023 that the Detroit area will run out of new phone numbers by 2025. They announced that the code will be changed to 679, and is predicted to be implemented in the 3rd quarter of 2025.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

2 arrested during University of Michigan job fair

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two people were arrested during a job fair at the University of Michigan’s campus for allegedly throwing a substance at tables manned by government employers. Two individuals not affiliated with the university were arrested around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, after entering an ongoing...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

247Sports

