Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersAnn Arbor, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Related
Surging Michigan hoping to put league, nation 'on notice' in home bout vs. Indiana
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — After appearing to be knocked out in its blowout loss at Penn State to close an arduous January, the Michigan men’s basketball team has shown life to open February. Winning at Northwestern and then beating Ohio State and Nebraska, the Wolverines (8-5 Big ten, 14-10 overall) have stumbled back to their feet after the potential knockout punch.
Joey Baker, facing end of college career, picks up game for Michigan: 'Don't want it to end yet'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — In 2017, it was Derrick Walton Jr., then Zak Irvin. In 2018, it was Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Duncan Robinson. In 2019, it was Charles Matthews. In 2021, it was Isaiah Livers, until it had to be Eli Brooks. Then, in a rarity provided by the...
Indiana basketball: Pregame focal points against Michigan
Indiana enters a hostile environment at Michigan tonight. What do the Hoosiers need to do to beat the Wolverines?
Michigan Football's 2024 Schedule Just Got A Lot More Interesting
The Michigan Wolverines will welcome the Texas Longhorns to Ann Arbor in 2024.
Michigan hockey win streak reaches six games with 4-2 victory over Michigan State
The Michigan hockey team scored three goals in the first period, survived a Michigan State comeback attempt through the second and third periods, and sealed a rivalry victory with an empty netter to escape Munn Ice Arena with a 4-2 win on Friday night. The Wolverines have won six games...
Michigan Football: Three Position Groups To Keep Your Eye On
Top to bottom, the Michigan Wolverines have one of the most complete rosters heading into the 2023 season. However, there are certainly some position groups that are worth keeping an eye on throughout spring ball and into fall camp.
ESPN Predicts 2 Big Ten Teams Will Make College Football Playoff
Earlier this year, two Big Ten programs punched their tickets to the College Football Playoff. ESPN analyst Bill Connelly believes both Ohio State and Michigan will run it back this coming season with another trip to the postseason. Connelly predicts that the Buckeyes and Wolverines will join ...
Michigan State football adds former Buckeye to roster
Michigan State football adds former Buckeye to roster
Key quotes from Juwan Howard's press conference after Michigan beat Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Six players scored in double figures for the Michigan men’s basketball team as it beat Nebraska, 93-72, on Wednesday night at the Crisler Center. Jett Howard led the Wolverines with 22 points on 6-for-14 from deep, while Hunter Dickinson added 16 points and 10 boards despite finishing the first half with two points on a single shot attempt. Kobe Bufkin continued to impress with 13, while Dug McDaniel had an efficient 14 points on 5-for-7 from the floor.
Voice News
Oakland University’s Katke-Cousins Course to host Hall Financial Michigan Open
ROCHESTER – The Hall Financial Michigan Open Championship presented by Brighton Ford and Make The Turn will be played at the Oakland University Golf & Learning Center’s Katke-Cousins Golf Course, the Michigan Section PGA announced today. The 106th edition of the state championship for Michigan golfers will be...
MLive.com
Michigan Open golf championship to have new home in 2023
The Michigan Open is on the move. The Michigan PGA’s premier championship will be held June 12-15 at Katke-Cousins Golf Course on the campus of Oakland University. The Michigan PGA signed a two-year agreement to hold the event there.
1 Michigan Place Has Nat’l Recognized Best Chicken Wings
Chicken wings should be named the Official State Food of Michigan. We don't have one -- even though many people suggest coneys could fill that void. The beauty of wings is they're mass appeal, come in numerous flavors and perfect for any gathering. Who makes the best chicken wings in...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Michigan Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
The south is known for its BBQ which is so good it’s attempted all over the world, but only some places outside the south can live up to its standard. There are a few hidden gems in the Great Lake State that will make any southerner feel at home and this is one of them. Arguably the best barbeque you’ll find in the Mitten State is this unassuming spot in Jackson, Michigan.
DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
wrif.com
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
WXYZ
Calgary Flames player hit by car in Downtown Detroit while riding scooter
(WXYZ) — The Calgary Flames said one of their players was hit by a vehicle in Detroit on Wednesday night ahead of the team's game against the Red Wings on Thursday. According to the Flames, defenseman Rasmus Andersson was struck by a vehicle while he was riding a scooter on his way to dinner.
Michigan university union demands police 'abolition,' no-cost abortions, 'gender-affirming care'
University of Michigan's graduate student labor union demanded the abolition of campus police and expanded access to abortion during bargaining sessions with university officials.
Oakland County man electrocuted in plumbing accident
An Oakland County man has died after an electrical accident in an apartment in Detroit. Fire crews say a man was working in the Russell Woods Apartments on Webb and LaSalle Tuesday Night.
lcnnorthstar.com
Detroit Gets New Area Code
The iconic 313 Detroit area code could be changing in the near future in order to make room for new phone numbers. Michigan Public Service Commission announced on January 19th, 2023 that the Detroit area will run out of new phone numbers by 2025. They announced that the code will be changed to 679, and is predicted to be implemented in the 3rd quarter of 2025.
2 arrested during University of Michigan job fair
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two people were arrested during a job fair at the University of Michigan’s campus for allegedly throwing a substance at tables manned by government employers. Two individuals not affiliated with the university were arrested around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, after entering an ongoing...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
427K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0