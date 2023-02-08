Court documents reveal new details on Springfield teacher facing child rape charges

Read full article on original website
New details emerge into suspect accused in 2 recent bank robberies
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning new information about the man charged with two armed robberies in the past few weeks. Police said 43-year-old Luis Ruiz of Springfield is connected to two local bank robberies and we’ve learned this isn’t his first run in with police. Authorities...
Springfield Police: loaded gun recovered from convicted felon, suspect out on bail
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department recovered a loaded gun and arrested two suspects on the block of Brigham Street. On Friday morning, officers observed a car driving at an alarming high rate. According to Springfield Police, they stopped a vehicle at a traffic stop on the 0-100...
Springfield Renaissance parent speaks out after teacher’s arrest
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield teacher has been arrested for statutory rape and now, a mother of a student at his current school is speaking out. David Weremay, 44, was arrested in a parking lot on Carew Street on January 27. New details have emerged after Western Mass News obtained court documents that detailed his alleged crimes.
Amherst man convicted of indecent assault and battery charges
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An Amherst man has been convicted of five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child and a single count of witness intimidation. The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said that Jorge Castillo, 41, was acquitted on a single count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.
Ledyard man arrested for carrying weapons at Bradley International Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Ledyard man was arrested at Bradley International Airport for having weapons in his carry-on bag. TSA notified state police that a traveler might have a firearm in their carry-on bag shortly before 5:37 Saturday morning. Police identified the traveler as 41-year-old Marvin Leggett. Leggett...
2 suspects arrested after Chicopee narcotics investigation
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have been arrested following what Chicopee Police called a lenghty narcotics investigation. Authorities said that the investigation reportedly centered around Tyquon Ledbetter, who was alleged to be distributing cocaine from a Dwight Street apartment. The investigation led to the issuance of a search warrant...
Springfield Police: loaded gun recovered from repeat offender
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police recovered a loaded gun earlier this week from an alleged repeat violent offender. On Tuesday, officers responded to Greene Street for reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, they found a pick-up truck idling with the driver, identified as 42-year-old Earl Greene, sleeping at the wheel.
Suspect arrested in connection with Longmeadow, East Longmeadow bank robberies
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man has been taken into custody in connection with two recent bank robberies. In a joint statement, East Longmeadow and Longmeadow Police said that 43-year-old Luis Ruiz has been charged with two counts of armed robbery while masked. On January 30, a Berkshire Bank...
Saturday morning news update
The IRS is asking residents to hold off on filing their taxes for now, online sports betting could soon start in the state, and three people are dead in Andover. In this update, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware out of Connecticut as their new superintendent, Agawam Junior High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat, and the Ware Police Department is looking to identify these two suspects. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Springfield officials holds meeting on the effectiveness of metal detectors in city schools
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield school safety subcommittee holds a meeting Wednesday night with one item on their agenda: an update on metal detectors in the district. The update will come less than a week after an assault at JFK Middle School which involved boy being sent to the hospital and a female student arrested.
Thursday afternoon news update
In this update, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware out of Connecticut as their new superintendent, Agawam Junior High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat, and the Ware Police Department is looking to identify these two suspects. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
BBB issues warning after Longmeadow woman is scammed out of $250,000 via dating app
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have a warning about a cryptocurrency scam that targets people on popular dating apps. One of the victims, a Longmeadow woman, was scammed out of $250,000 on the app, Hinge. “We received a scam report on BBB scam tracker and it detailed a scam that...
Getting Answers: lawmakers react to closure of four local nursing homes
(WGGB/WSHM) - This week, many families across western Mass. have received a phone call, notifying them that the nursing home where their loved one lives is closing. The State Department of Public Health confirmed they were notified of the intended closure of four long-term care facilities in June:. The Chapin...
Investigation continues into threat against Agawam Junior High School
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Classes will resume Thursday at Agawam Junior High School after being canceled Wednesday due to a threat discovered in a bathroom. School officials updated families with an email late this afternoon that indicated that school be back open tomorrow. Classes were cancelled Wednesday due to a...
Enfield crash knocks out power to hundreds of customers
ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, crews responded to a motor vehicle accident in Enfield that caused hundreds of residents to lose power. According to Enfield Police Department, Post Office Road was closed from Post Road to Route 5 and Depot Hill Road is closed from Route 5. Officials...
Town by Town: MGM Springfield leaders visit children’s center, Chicopee initiative poster winners, and Wilbraham Senior Center
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and Wilbraham. MGM Springfield leaders took a break from their casino business to visit the children at Square One’s Tommie Johnson Child and Family Center. President & C.O.O Chris Kelley and Director of Community Affairs...
New park honoring veterans, service dogs breaks ground in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a decade of efforts by western Mass. veterans, local leaders welcomed vets to the groundbreaking of the Western Massachusetts Post 9/11 and Service Dog Memorial Park. Local veterans and service dogs in Chicopee were honored Saturday with a new memorial park located on Westover Road.
Bill filed to make Springfield resident’s song as official jazz song of Massachusetts
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Representative Orlando Ramos has filed a legislation to designate music by Springfield resident Montenia Shider as the official jazz song of Massachusetts. If passed, it would officially make Shider’s song “Massachusetts” the official jazz song of the Commonwealth. On Thursday, state...
Getting Answers: several local nursing homes closing their doors
Getting Answers: online dating. Springfield restaurant...
Pathfinder students take part in Future Media Leaders tour
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a fun Friday morning at Western Mass News as students from Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School toured our studios. Students heard from various department leaders and team members about careers in the broadcast industry, from sales to production and on-air reporting. Western Mass...
