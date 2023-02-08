ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: Who Will Be In The Building Tuesday for LeBron James' Potential Record-Breaking Night?

Lots of family and friends will be in attendance to watch the Lakers star potentially pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.

As Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James prepares to make history at Crypto.com Arena, many of his family and close friends will be in attendance to witness a potentially legendary night.

NBA reporter Dave McMenamin shared information on just how many media members will be watching the 19-time NBA All-Star hopefully break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.

James and the Los Angeles Lakers take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. It is a highly anticipated game, given that the Lakers star is just 36 points away from passing Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in NBA history.

Many fans are looking forward to being in the presence of greatness. So much so, that prices for Tuesday night’s game went as high as $40,000.

A few people that won’t have to spend nearly as much for a ticket to tonight’s game are James’ family and friends. His mother, Gloria, along with a group of his high school teammates will be in attendance, as will tons of other notable individuals. For one, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, himself, will reportedly be at the game.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue will also be in the crowd to see his former player look to make history. Lue coached James back in Cleveland, and has seen James reach several accolades over the course of his career. The two won a championship together in 2016 and made three-straight trips to the NBA Finals.

Although some speculated that the four-time NBA champion could break the record on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks, there is a high chance — and a good feeling — that James will get the job done tonight.

The King certainly made a statement as he entered the building ahead of tonight’s game, walking in as if he meant business. The path to 38,387 points will soon be coming to an end.

