Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Walton County School Resource officer arrested
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy has been terminated and arrested for charges alleging inappropriate conduct with a 14-year-old student. In a news release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on January 31st, the Sheriff’s Office immediately removed Artie Rodriguez, 52, from...
BCSO makes another manslaughter arrest in connection to fentanyl
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has made another manslaughter arrest in connection to a fatal fentanyl overdose. BCSO arrested and charged 33-year-old Walter James Finley with one count of manslaughter. He is accused of distributing drugs that contained fentanyl and led to the overdose and death of another man. “He […]
Panama City Beach woman sentenced for trafficking drugs
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County jury took just 19 minutes to convict a Panama City Beach woman of fentanyl and heroin trafficking. 55-year-old Stephanie Anne Hoskins was selling people heroin mixed with fentanyl, without their knowledge. Drug dealers often cut heroin with other substances to make more money. But, fentanyl is far […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for February 9, 2023
Michael Oxendine, 42, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Cedric Decree, 41, Marianna, Florida: Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tracey Bradley, 52, Marianna, Florida: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with no intent to kill, possession of a controlled...
wdhn.com
Witness confessed, complained in FBI reports
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — An upcoming corruption trial about the city of Lynn Haven will likely come down to whether jurors believe the city’s former city manager or the city’s former mayor and a local contractor. Some of the confessions and allegations from former Lynn Haven...
WJHG-TV
Man arrested for misconduct with minors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department announced the arrest of 45-year-old Jason Everette Wasserman of Panama City Beach. Wasserman was charged with three counts of traveling to meet a minor, three counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
PCB city officials temporarily waiving annex fee for property owners
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach city officials are hoping to encourage property owners within unincorporated Bay County to annex themselves into the city limits. City officials have decided to waive the up to $2900 fee for property owners. The council said the “enclaves” or pockets of unincorporated bay county cause problems […]
WSFA
Warrants for multiple central Alabama suspects issued in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Panama City Beach police are looking for several people from the WSFA 12 News viewing area in connection to spring break crimes last year. A list of spring break laws goes into effect for the city during the month of March. This includes no alcohol on the beaches, no loud music, and no pop-up parties. Underage drinking and traffic disruptions are also prohibited.
WJHG-TV
Georgia man sentenced to death in Bay County court for the second time
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl in Panama City was sentenced to death for a second time Thursday. Matthew Caylor, 47, who was a registered sex offender, raped and strangled Melinda Hinson at the Valu-Loge Motel more than 14 years ago. A maid found Hinson’s body underneath the bed two days later.
Bay High students respond to Wednesday’s lockdown
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A number of schools across the Panhandle received quite a scare Wednesday. High schools in Bay, Jackson, and Escambia Counties went into lockdown after a 911 caller reported a school shooting. After further investigation, officials deemed all calls to be part of what officials call a “swatting” incident, where someone […]
Matthew Caylor sentenced to death in Bay Co.
PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — Months after a Georgia man’s murder resentencing case, a Bay County judge decided his fate Thursday afternoon. Matthew Caylor raped and killed 13-year-old Melinda Hinson in 2008. On Thursday, Judge Christopher Patterson sentenced the 47-year-old to death. “The court now sentences you to be put to death,” Patterson said. After […]
Authorities investigating ‘swatting’ incident at Bay High
This post was updated at 5:30 p.m. with more information PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students and staff experienced some tense moments Wednesday afternoon at Bay High School. The school went under lockdown after someone made a 911 call, reporting a shooting on campus. The call came in a few minutes after 12:00 p.m. Wednesday. […]
WJHG-TV
Valentine Treat Inflation
The Bay Health Foundation formed more than a decade ago, after Bay Medical leased the hospital to Ascension Sacred Heart. Today (2/9) the foundation presented a half million dollar check to 14 local health and medical groups. Caylor Sentencing Hearing. Updated: 3 hours ago. A Georgia man convicted of killing...
WJHG-TV
Lockdown lifted at Mosley High School after “false” threat
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A. Crawford Mosley High School was on a temporary hard lockdown Friday afternoon, according to Superintendent Bill Husfelt on Twitter. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office sent out a news release saying they “Received a tip through Fortify Florida, an app that allows tips concerning school safety, stating “Mosley High School-man with a gun.” The tip has proven false.”
WJHG-TV
Documents unsealed in Lynn Haven corruption case
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thousands of pages of documents in the ongoing investigation into corruption in Lynn Haven are being made public. A judge ordered the documents to be unsealed this week. In a motion, the court ordered defendants James Finch, owner of Phoenix Construction, and former Lynn Haven...
WJHG-TV
Prepared, not paranoid: Law enforcement work together to prepare for spring break
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local law enforcement is describing the behavior they saw over spring break last year in Panama City Beach as “absolutely ridiculous”. With March just a few weeks away, Panama City Beach Police held a joint press conference Wednesday to remind spring breakers...
niceville.com
Operation Dry Ice in DeFuniak Springs results in 40 arrests
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Dry Ice, a 14-mong-long investigation by the DeFuniak Springs City Marshal’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics, resulted in the arrest of 40 individuals, City Marshal James Hurley has announced. “As the City Marshal, I gave you my word...
washingtoncounty.news
Swatting call causes Bay High School to lockdown
Panama City Police Department and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting at Bay High School on Wednesday. Around 12:15 p.m. both departments arrived at the school and placed the school on lockdown and quickly searched all the buildings on campus. No evidence of a shooting was found.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Fifth Confirmed Florida Strangles Case for 2023
A 16-year-old Quarter Horse in Walton County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on February 7 after developing purulent nasal discharge. Two other horses are exposed. The affected horses are under official quarantine. This is the fifth confirmed case of strangles in Florida for 2023. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
WJHG-TV
"We Are Suffering": Panama City Native Asks for Earthquake Donations
NC7's Victoria Scott visited a local bakery shop in Lynn Haven this morning, telling us this holiday won't make you "love" what egg-flation is doing to its prices. It's not a done deal yet, but the first collegiate school in Bay County could be opening in August of this year.
Comments / 0