getthecoast.com
BROOKS BRIDGE: Low-profile barrier wall to be placed on Highway 98 median, causing minor lane reduction
Drivers will experience intermittent U.S. 98 east and westbound lane closures between Perry Avenue and the Brooks Bridge approach in Fort Walton Beach beginning Monday, February 13 through Thursday, February 16, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. These closures are required to place low-profile barrier wall in the U.S. 98...
PCB city officials temporarily waiving annex fee for property owners
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach city officials are hoping to encourage property owners within unincorporated Bay County to annex themselves into the city limits. City officials have decided to waive the up to $2900 fee for property owners. The council said the “enclaves” or pockets of unincorporated bay county cause problems […]
PC roadway is being refurbished after years of sinkholes
PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — The neighborhood known as the old section of Forest Park has been around since the 1950s. Panama City officials have been working on one of the subdivision’s major roads that still had all of the original utilities and drainage systems. Residents said the work is long overdue. Now that the […]
WJHG-TV
Alf Coleman Road improvement project moves forward
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some much-needed changes are in the forecast for a popular Panama City Beach roadway. On sunny days, Alf Coleman Road is all clear. But with Florida weather, rain showers are all too common which become a huge problem for the flood-prone area. “Very popular,...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach May Amend Ward Boundaries For Growth
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach city council members had a second reading to amend ward boundaries so close to the same number of people are in each ward at their meeting Thursday. “Because sometimes one district will get lopsided more growth will happen on the east...
Port Panama City continues working on the dome
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Port Panama City is continuing to work on its expansion project, which includes what many would call a large white sphere or as they call it, the Port’s dome. At Thursday’s Port Panama City meeting an engineer from the project talked to the board about updates with the dome and […]
Bay County buys home that repeatedly floods as part of FEMA program
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A North Lagoon Avenue home is going to be the first to be bought back by Bay County for Hurricane Sally-related flooding. The homeowners at 7135 North Lagoon Avenue have watched their house flood multiple times in the past couple of years. Now, they are selling their home to the […]
WJHG-TV
Rescue mission cuts back on service due to staffing shortages, lack of funding
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City’s Rescue Mission stopped serving nightly community meals on February 9th, 2023 and have switched to bagged meals due to lack of funding. President and CEO of the Rescue Mission, Stephen Fett, said he needs about $30,000 a month to hire staff and...
WSFA
Warrants for multiple central Alabama suspects issued in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Panama City Beach police are looking for several people from the WSFA 12 News viewing area in connection to spring break crimes last year. A list of spring break laws goes into effect for the city during the month of March. This includes no alcohol on the beaches, no loud music, and no pop-up parties. Underage drinking and traffic disruptions are also prohibited.
Bay High students respond to Wednesday’s lockdown
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A number of schools across the Panhandle received quite a scare Wednesday. High schools in Bay, Jackson, and Escambia Counties went into lockdown after a 911 caller reported a school shooting. After further investigation, officials deemed all calls to be part of what officials call a “swatting” incident, where someone […]
WJHG-TV
PCB partners with businesses to add more lifeguards
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tourist season is coming up, meaning more people will be coming to the world’s most beautiful beaches. The Panama City Beach Fire Chief would like to have more lifeguards manning the beaches. Chief Ray Morgan told Beach City Council Members Thursday they have...
Three Bay County locations offering free tax services
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The tax deadline will be here before you know it and there are plenty of places to get your taxes done for free. The AARP Tax-Aide Foundation is offering free tax services in three Bay County locations. Monday and Saturday volunteers will be at the Panama City Beach Library. Wednesdays […]
Largest Mardi Gras parade in Bay County begins on Friday
ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — The largest Mardi Gras celebration in Bay County is this weekend. 50,000 people are expected to flood some Bay County streets. The two-day event begins on Friday, February 10th. It starts with a festival at 4 p.m. followed by a kids parade at 4:30. The Krewe of St. Andrews members […]
PCB city officials conducting salary study
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach council members are trying to find out how the city stacks up against others in the area. They’ll be surveying employees about the current salary and benefits packages in hopes of staying competitive. They want to retain current employees and attract new workers for city openings. […]
Panama City Beach woman sentenced for trafficking drugs
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County jury took just 19 minutes to convict a Panama City Beach woman of fentanyl and heroin trafficking. 55-year-old Stephanie Anne Hoskins was selling people heroin mixed with fentanyl, without their knowledge. Drug dealers often cut heroin with other substances to make more money. But, fentanyl is far […]
WJHG-TV
Ceremony for major milestone at Tyndall lodging facility
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The base of the future, is one step closer to becoming the base of the present. A historic top-off ceremony was held at Tyndall Air Force Base Thursday, celebrating the placement of the final steel beam in the structure of the new lodging facility. It’s a major milestone for the project, which has been a long time coming after the destruction of Hurricane Michael.
getthecoast.com
40 new homes coming to Bluewater Bay with ‘Addie’s Place’ approval
On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners reviewed and approved the final plat for Addie’s Place, a proposed 40-lot single-family detached residential subdivision inside Bluewater Bay in Niceville. The development, being constructed by Randy Wise Homes, Inc., received the Bluewater Bay Notice of Proposed Change...
WALA-TV FOX10
Eglin AFB to release weather balloons
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WALA) - The 96th Operations Group will release red weather balloons beginning Saturday and running through Feb. 20 from Topsail Hill Preserve State Park, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., Eglin Air Force Base announced Friday. The balloons will be released each day between 6:30 a.m. to...
WJHG-TV
Kidcam Visits North Bay Haven Charter Academy
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chris Smith was invited to speak to the Kindergarteners on Friday at North Bay Haven Charter School. Chris talked about sun safety, tornadoes, air pressure, clouds, and much more on Friday. Check out the videos of the kids that aired on NewsChannel7 at 5/6.
Brenda Lewis-Williams is running for Panama City mayor
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time Panama City educator has thrown her hat in the ring for mayor of Panama City. Brenda Lewis-Williams taught at public schools, private Christian schools, and even the Bay Correctional Facility. She has lived in Panama City for 34 years and said she loves the small-town feel. She said […]
