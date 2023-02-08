ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Key OT run lifts No. 11 Montana Tech over Carroll College

BUTTE – With the opportunity to clinch at least a share of the Frontier Conference men’s basketball regular season championship, the No. 11 Montana Tech Orediggers hosted the Carroll College Fighting Saints on Thursday evening at HPER Center in Butte. The teams split their first two meetings of...
BUTTE, MT
No. 11 Carroll College pulls away from Montana Tech

BUTTE – The No. 11 Carroll College Fighting Saints traveled to Butte on Thursday to take on the Montana Tech Orediggers women’s basketball squad at HPER Center, with the opportunity of clinching at least a share of the Frontier Conference women’s basketball regular season championship with a win.
BUTTE, MT
Carroll hires Austin Shick to lead men's soccer program

HELENA — Carroll College Athletic Director Charlie Gross announced on Wednesday the hiring of Austin Shick as head men's soccer coach. Shick becomes the second head coach in program history, taking the reins after Doug Mello announced his retirement in December. "It's a pleasure to welcome Austin Shick to...
HELENA, MT
Bed Bath & Beyond announces another Montana store closure

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is set to close another 150 stores on top of the 87 announced last week, and another Montana store is on the list. The latest round of closures includes the store in Helena. A previous announcement in January listed Great Falls among...
MONTANA STATE
Historic Montana Bar Set To Reopen After Two Years

This bar has been a staple of this community, and we are happy to see them open its doors again. If you're looking for historic buildings and restaurants, Butte, Montana, is the place to find it all. Butte was a historic mining town, and the city hasn't changed that much, especially the downtown area. Some bars and restaurants have been there for multiple generations. One bar had to close due to a horrible fire, and the town was heartbroken, but not anymore.
BUTTE, MT
Manhattan won’t move ahead with ‘sanctuary city’ ordinance to ban abortion after public outcry

The town of Manhattan won’t move forward with an ordinance to become a “Sanctuary for the Unborn.” Thursday night, Mayor Glen Clements broke a tied vote on a motion to direct the town lawyer to draft an ordinance for Manhattan to essentially ban abortion, Clements said Friday. Clements opposed the motion for a 3-2 outcome. […] The post Manhattan won’t move ahead with ‘sanctuary city’ ordinance to ban abortion after public outcry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MANHATTAN, MT
Helena PD looking for missing 17-year-old

HELENA, Mont. - Helena police are trying to locate a missing 17-year-old. Kory James Mix is described as being five feet, ten inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing cargo pants. According to the Helena Police Department, Kory is not...
HELENA, MT
Suspect in high-speed pursuit near Rocker arrested

BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement arrested Sonny Reese, 33, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle near Rocker. Reese is charged with a warrant out of Powell County, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving while eluding the police, and eluding the police.
BUTTE, MT

