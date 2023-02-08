Read full article on original website
KULR8
Carroll to celebrate Title IX as Saints women look to secure outright Frontier championship
HELENA — The culmination of a season’s worth of work is one victory away. No. 11-ranked Carroll, with a win on Saturday afternoon against No. 22-ranked Rocky Mountain College, would clinch the Frontier Conference regular-season championship outright and secure the No. 1 seed in the upcoming league tournament.
KULR8
Key OT run lifts No. 11 Montana Tech over Carroll College
BUTTE – With the opportunity to clinch at least a share of the Frontier Conference men’s basketball regular season championship, the No. 11 Montana Tech Orediggers hosted the Carroll College Fighting Saints on Thursday evening at HPER Center in Butte. The teams split their first two meetings of...
KULR8
No. 11 Carroll College pulls away from Montana Tech
BUTTE – The No. 11 Carroll College Fighting Saints traveled to Butte on Thursday to take on the Montana Tech Orediggers women’s basketball squad at HPER Center, with the opportunity of clinching at least a share of the Frontier Conference women’s basketball regular season championship with a win.
KULR8
Carroll hires Austin Shick to lead men's soccer program
HELENA — Carroll College Athletic Director Charlie Gross announced on Wednesday the hiring of Austin Shick as head men's soccer coach. Shick becomes the second head coach in program history, taking the reins after Doug Mello announced his retirement in December. "It's a pleasure to welcome Austin Shick to...
What Mom And Pop Café Is Considered Montana’s Favorite?
We all have our favorite spots to grab some delicious grub. Maybe it's the cafe you have gone to your whole life. You know the type, where the owner always comes up to you and says, "I remember when you were just a baby", and now you are 36 years old with a couple of kids of your own.
Montana considers allowing physician assistants to practice independently
Megan Zawacki started working at St. Peter’s Health in Helena in 2020 as a physician assistant trained in treating addiction. She had gone through specialized training that allowed her to prescribe Suboxone, a medication to fight opioid addiction, but she couldn’t do so for six months. That’s because...
NBCMontana
Bed Bath & Beyond announces another Montana store closure
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is set to close another 150 stores on top of the 87 announced last week, and another Montana store is on the list. The latest round of closures includes the store in Helena. A previous announcement in January listed Great Falls among...
Historic Montana Bar Set To Reopen After Two Years
This bar has been a staple of this community, and we are happy to see them open its doors again. If you're looking for historic buildings and restaurants, Butte, Montana, is the place to find it all. Butte was a historic mining town, and the city hasn't changed that much, especially the downtown area. Some bars and restaurants have been there for multiple generations. One bar had to close due to a horrible fire, and the town was heartbroken, but not anymore.
A rare weather phenomenon took place this morning near Great Falls. What was it?
Early this morning a rare weather phenomenon took place just south of Great Falls. It's called thundersnow. It was snowing and lightning at the same time. It reportedly only happens about six times a year on average around the world. Robert Hart of the Great Falls National Weather Service Office...
New Ordinance Could Affect Women’s Rights in Small Montana Town
A city council member in Manhattan, Montana is requesting a new ordinance that would make the small town a sanctuary for the unborn. According to an article published by KBZK, Josh Powell is the council member who requested the ordinance. If passed, the ordinance would make the use of abortion pills (or Plan B) illegal in Manhattan.
Great Falls man arrested near Butte after high-speed chase
Sonny Reese, 33, faces charges of possession of stolen property, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, and reckless driving while eluding police.
Manhattan won’t move ahead with ‘sanctuary city’ ordinance to ban abortion after public outcry
The town of Manhattan won’t move forward with an ordinance to become a “Sanctuary for the Unborn.” Thursday night, Mayor Glen Clements broke a tied vote on a motion to direct the town lawyer to draft an ordinance for Manhattan to essentially ban abortion, Clements said Friday. Clements opposed the motion for a 3-2 outcome. […] The post Manhattan won’t move ahead with ‘sanctuary city’ ordinance to ban abortion after public outcry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanarightnow.com
Helena PD looking for missing 17-year-old
HELENA, Mont. - Helena police are trying to locate a missing 17-year-old. Kory James Mix is described as being five feet, ten inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing cargo pants. According to the Helena Police Department, Kory is not...
NBCMontana
Suspect in high-speed pursuit near Rocker arrested
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement arrested Sonny Reese, 33, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle near Rocker. Reese is charged with a warrant out of Powell County, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving while eluding the police, and eluding the police.
KULR8
Manhattan town council votes against further discussion on abortion ordinance
MANHATTAN, Mont. - The Manhattan Town Council voted against further discussion on a proposed ordinance that would ban medication that induces abortion at the council meeting Thursday night. The ordinance, submitted by Councilman Josh Powell for the agenda on Monday, would have also declared Manhattan a sanctuary for the unborn.
