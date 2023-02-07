ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buda, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Keeping roots in East Austin: Meet the couple behind Black-owned business ‘Ink Empire’

The DJ inside the shop, sets the tone. And it's hard to miss the tall regal chair sitting in the middle of the back wall, underneath the business' bold letters, 'Ink Empire.' The couple behind Ink Empire is from Killeen, Texas. About five years ago, they wanted a better chance of creating something they could call their own, that would be successful. So, they took a leap of faith and moved to Austin where they've built their empire—an ink empire that is.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Namaste Dine-In Coming to Georgetown, TX

February 7, 2023 – Namaste Dine-In is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The new restaurant will offer a fusion of Indian and Nepali food, and will be located at 103 N. Austin Ave. Owner Dinesh Mishra, an army veteran from Nepal, said he and his wife made the decision to open a restaurant in Georgetown in order to give back to the neighborhood after having a fruitful restaurant experience in North Dakota and south Austin, Texas.
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Community gathers to support family of Julie Ann Gonzalez

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The Central Texas community showed its love and support Saturday for a local family who’s been through one tragedy after another. A benefit was held at Jack’s Roadhouse in San Marcos for Sandra Soto—after her house in Dripping Springs burned down last week. She and her family were able to get out safely after being woken up by their dog. However, the house was destroyed, and they lost everything.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas

Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
TEXAS STATE
US105

WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin

I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

State chainsaw team back to work in Austin after being released

AUSTIN, Texas - A chainsaw strike team continued to work on several fallen trees in South Austin, just one of many assignments for the day. "The mission is still making sure that we have access to roadways, sidewalks and fire hydrants and locating other potential hazards, issues along electrical lines, things like that. So getting in, most of our roads are cleared, but we still have some spots where we need to get further access and make sure that we've got two lanes of travel, things like that," said Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire at North Austin used car lot

AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are trying to determine what caused a fire at a used car lot in North Austin. Shortly before 7 a.m. on February 11, Austin firefighters were called to Prestige Autoplex on Research Boulevard just south of McNeil Drive. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Silver Alert discontinued for woman who was missing from North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been discontinued for a 66-year-old woman had gone missing in North Austin on Friday evening. The Silver Alert for Robin Jordan was discontinued on Saturday afternoon. The Austin Police Department had said Jordan had been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and there...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy