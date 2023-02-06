Read full article on original website
azmirror.com
Department of Interior funds 5 tribal water rights settlements in Arizona
Several tribal nations will start seeing some funding as part of their water rights settlements, as the U.S. Department of the Interior has allocated nearly $580 million to start fulfilling Indian water rights claims. “Water is a sacred resource, and water rights are crucial to ensuring the health, safety, and...
Bipartisan support for bill to make all Arizona ballots a public record
A Republican bill supported by Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes that would make ballot images a public record cleared its first hurdle Wednesday, despite concerns from Democrats about privacy issues. The legislation, which was introduced by Arizona Speaker of the House Ben Toma, would require all 15 Arizona county recorders to send the secretary […] The post Bipartisan support for bill to make all Arizona ballots a public record appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Senate panel approves Arizona DES director nominee despite GOP reservations
The Arizona Senate raises the education spending cap on Wednesday. Seven voted no, claiming the system is broken. Arizona lawmakers working to lift school spending cap. The House voted 54-15 to give school districts across Arizona all the money they were promised in last year’s budget. Bill would ban...
kjzz.org
Republicans on Senate committee reject Hobbs' nominee for state health director
A new state Senate committee created to vet executive nominees gave a scathing rebuke to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ pick to run the Arizona Department of Health Services. By a 3-2 vote, Republicans on the Senate Committee on Director Nominations recommended the full Senate reject the confirmation of Dr. Theresa Cullen, who currently serves as the health director in Pima County.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona falls to No. 31 in national conservative rankings
The voting of Arizona’s state lawmakers trended more liberal last year, dropping the state from No. 29 to No. 31 in the national conservative rankings produced by the Center for Legislative Accountability (CLA). The rankings are based on analyses of the voting of all 7,400 state lawmakers in the nation, including over 265,000 individual votes across 3,500 different bills introduced across the 50 state legislatures. Details here.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona bill would bypass local zoning rules for housing
PHOENIX — Arizona cities and towns would be required to allow new homes, duplexes and triplexes on very small lots in residential areas and allow homeowners to add backyard casitas, known as auxiliary dwelling units, to their properties under a wide-ranging proposal that would eliminate many local zoning laws across the state.
arizonasuntimes.com
Republican Legislators Oppose Participation in Katie Hobbs’s Election Task Force Nominations
Arizona State Senate President Warren Petersen (R-Mesa) and House Speaker Ben Toma (R-Peoria) sent a letter to Governor Katie Hobbs Monday, outlining their concerns and refusal to participate with the Elections Task Force (ETF) created through Executive Order 2023-03. “We agree that election reform is necessary. But we question whether...
kjzz.org
Fontes, Richer criticize legislation that attempts to undo advances in voting in Arizona
Republican Stephen Richer and Democrat Adrian Fontes were once political rivals. But now the Maricopa County recorder and secretary of state, respectfully, find common ground defending the integrity of Arizona’s elections — and criticizing proposed laws that would undo decades of progress modernizing the election process, such as a bill to require ballots be counted by hand.
kjzz.org
KJZZ's Friday NewsCap: Arizona's school spending limit remains a political football
Arizona schools avoided budget catastrophe this week when supermajorities in the House and Senate agreed to lift a voter-imposed spending cap, but the issue will be back next year. And Republicans on a new committee recommended the state Senate reject Gov. Katie Hobbs’ pick to run the Arizona Department of Health Services.
kjzz.org
Arizona schools avoid budget crisis as Senate OKs lifting spending cap
Arizona schools won’t be shutting down before the end of the academic year, at least not because they can’t pay their bills. On a 23-7 margin, the Senate gave final approval Wednesday to lifting the constitutional spending cap for education, at least for the current school year. That vote, following action Tuesday by the House, ensures that schools will not have to cut 17% from their annual current budgets — and do that in just four months.
How gun commerce has changed in Arizona since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Arizona since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
azmirror.com
Amid staffing shortages, Republicans mull mandating police response times
Arizona police departments have been struggling for years to hire enough officers, but one Republican legislator says that’s no reason the state shouldn’t require that they respond to calls sooner — and punish them if they don’t hit the state mandate. Rep. Matt Gress, a Republican...
kjzz.org
From cats to kangaroos, a closer look at the bills being considered by the Arizona Legislature
Arizona lawmakers continue working their way through bills that’ve been introduced. And, even though deadlines have passed in both the House and Senate to bring forward proposals, more are still likely to come. Among the bills in front of legislators are those you’d expect, on education, health and social...
chamberbusinessnews.com
Bill would prevent cities from requiring hoteliers to house the homeless
An effort by homeless advocates in Los Angeles to require hoteliers in that city to make vacant rooms available to the homeless won’t gain a foothold in Arizona if legislation advancing through the Arizona Legislature becomes law. HB 2379, a bill by state Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, would prohibit...
Lawmakers Consider Dividing State's Most Populous County
Arizona State legislators are reportedly considering dividing up the state's most populous county, a surprising move that proponents say would create better, smaller governments, while opponents call the move a "punishment for an election that a few feels didn’t go the way it should."
'Deal with it': Arizona lawmaker blocks gun safety bill from being heard
PEORIA, Ariz. — It takes just a few seconds for firearms safety instructor Brandon Loftin to access his handgun from a safe. Loftin believes quick access is often just as important as accuracy. "When it comes to a stressful situation, you have to practice for it to become a...
arizonasuntimes.com
Abe Hamadeh and RNC File Reply Supporting Motion for a New Trial in Election Contest, ‘Closest Statewide Race in History’ Requires ‘Exacting Review’
Abe Hamadeh’s election challenge for attorney general continues to wind its way through the court system, with his attorneys filing a reply in Mohave County Superior Court supporting their motion for a new trial on Monday. The Consolidated Reply in Support of Plaintiffs’ Motion for a New Trial addressed the claims brought up in the response from defendant Kris Mayes, who was declared the winner in the race. The lawsuit, which included the Republican National Committee and Republican Jeanne Kentch of Mohave County as plaintiffs, was also filed against Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.
Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city
SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the type of place where you know your neighbors and their parents and cousins. It’s not uncommon here […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
fox10phoenix.com
Photo radars in Arizona could be a thing of the past if proposed bill becomes law
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. - Lawmakers in the Arizona Senate are proposing a bill to stop photo radar in the state – this has been a debate for several years and legislation is being pushed once again. Some say this system is intrusive and some say it helps public safety.
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
