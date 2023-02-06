ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
azmirror.com

Department of Interior funds 5 tribal water rights settlements in Arizona

Several tribal nations will start seeing some funding as part of their water rights settlements, as the U.S. Department of the Interior has allocated nearly $580 million to start fulfilling Indian water rights claims. “Water is a sacred resource, and water rights are crucial to ensuring the health, safety, and...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Bipartisan support for bill to make all Arizona ballots a public record

A Republican bill supported by Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes that would make ballot images a public record cleared its first hurdle Wednesday, despite concerns from Democrats about privacy issues.  The legislation, which was introduced by Arizona Speaker of the House Ben Toma, would require all 15 Arizona county recorders to send the secretary […] The post Bipartisan support for bill to make all Arizona ballots a public record appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Republicans on Senate committee reject Hobbs' nominee for state health director

A new state Senate committee created to vet executive nominees gave a scathing rebuke to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ pick to run the Arizona Department of Health Services. By a 3-2 vote, Republicans on the Senate Committee on Director Nominations recommended the full Senate reject the confirmation of Dr. Theresa Cullen, who currently serves as the health director in Pima County.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Arizona falls to No. 31 in national conservative rankings

The voting of Arizona’s state lawmakers trended more liberal last year, dropping the state from No. 29 to No. 31 in the national conservative rankings produced by the Center for Legislative Accountability (CLA). The rankings are based on analyses of the voting of all 7,400 state lawmakers in the nation, including over 265,000 individual votes across 3,500 different bills introduced across the 50 state legislatures. Details here.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona bill would bypass local zoning rules for housing

PHOENIX — Arizona cities and towns would be required to allow new homes, duplexes and triplexes on very small lots in residential areas and allow homeowners to add backyard casitas, known as auxiliary dwelling units, to their properties under a wide-ranging proposal that would eliminate many local zoning laws across the state.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Fontes, Richer criticize legislation that attempts to undo advances in voting in Arizona

Republican Stephen Richer and Democrat Adrian Fontes were once political rivals. But now the Maricopa County recorder and secretary of state, respectfully, find common ground defending the integrity of Arizona’s elections — and criticizing proposed laws that would undo decades of progress modernizing the election process, such as a bill to require ballots be counted by hand.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona schools avoid budget crisis as Senate OKs lifting spending cap

Arizona schools won’t be shutting down before the end of the academic year, at least not because they can’t pay their bills. On a 23-7 margin, the Senate gave final approval Wednesday to lifting the constitutional spending cap for education, at least for the current school year. That vote, following action Tuesday by the House, ensures that schools will not have to cut 17% from their annual current budgets — and do that in just four months.
ARIZONA STATE
chamberbusinessnews.com

Bill would prevent cities from requiring hoteliers to house the homeless

An effort by homeless advocates in Los Angeles to require hoteliers in that city to make vacant rooms available to the homeless won’t gain a foothold in Arizona if legislation advancing through the Arizona Legislature becomes law. HB 2379, a bill by state Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, would prohibit...
arizonasuntimes.com

Abe Hamadeh and RNC File Reply Supporting Motion for a New Trial in Election Contest, ‘Closest Statewide Race in History’ Requires ‘Exacting Review’

Abe Hamadeh’s election challenge for attorney general continues to wind its way through the court system, with his attorneys filing a reply in Mohave County Superior Court supporting their motion for a new trial on Monday. The Consolidated Reply in Support of Plaintiffs’ Motion for a New Trial addressed the claims brought up in the response from defendant Kris Mayes, who was declared the winner in the race. The lawsuit, which included the Republican National Committee and Republican Jeanne Kentch of Mohave County as plaintiffs, was also filed against Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city

SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the type of place where you know your neighbors and their parents and cousins. It’s not uncommon here […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
SAN LUIS, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy